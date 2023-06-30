Austrian Grand Prix live stream: how to watch F1 online from anywhere

Austrian Grand Prix live stream

The 2023 Austrian Grand Prix is available to watch for free on Servus TV in Austria. Use a VPN to watch your local stream from anywhere. A complete breakdown of free Austria GP live streams is listed below.

Austrian GP: race preview

After a week off, we're heading into the second F1 Sprint weekend of the season at Austria's Red Bull Ring. Home circuit of quite possibly the most dominant team F1 has ever seen, we may well find yet again that the fight for third is where the action is. However, this is still F1, and absolutely anything can happen.

Last year's Austrian Grand Prix saw Charles Leclerc's third and final win of the season, and he hasn't topped the podium since. Although matching Max Verstappen is unlikely, Ferrari will have a ton of data to optimise their race, and will certainly be gunning for the bronze position at least.

However, with podiums in the last two races, Mercedes have proven that their most recent upgrades have had a genuinely positive effect. Leclerc will have to put in some serious graft to get past both Hamilton and Russell, as well as veteran Alonso.

F1 Sprint also has the potential to put a spanner in the works. The 100km race on Saturday sees the drivers run at full chat for around half an hour without pit stops. With a potential return of 8 points, it's well worth every team giving it their all

Off the track, Alpine have made the news by securing a huge $700m investment, including some capital from Wrexham AFC owners Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenny. The Hollywood stars appear to be focusing a lot of investment in sports, and this cash injection may well prove to be pivotal for the French team in future seasons.

Read on for how to watch an Austrian Grand Prix live stream from start to finish and from anywhere in the world, including ways to watch an F1 live stream for FREE.

2023 Austrian Grand Prix schedule

The 2023 Austrian Grand Prix schedule is as follows:

FRIDAY

Practice 1: 12.30pm BST / 7.30am ET / 9.30pm AEDT / 11.30pm NZDT

Qualifying: 4pm BST / 11am ET / 1am AEDT / 3am NZDT

SATURDAY

Sprint Shootout: 11am BST / 6am ET / 8pm AEDT / 10pm NZDT

F1 Sprint: 3.30pm BST / 10.30pm ET / 12.30am AEDT / 2.30am NZDT

SUNDAY

Austrian GP: 2pm BST / 9am ET / 11pm AEDT / 1am NZDT

Watch a free Austrian Grand Prix live stream

There are a number of ways to watch the Austrian Grand Prix for free this weekend. Like every other weekend, in Austria all the races are shared between free-to-air broadcasters Servus TV and ORF (this weekend it's Servus). Take a look and find out what's available where you are:

If you're out of the country you'll need to use a VPN to access your preferred Austrian Grand Prix free live stream, as explained below. We rate ExpressVPN as the best provider out there, as it has a great track record for unblocking geo-restricted streams.

How to watch the Austrian Grand Prix live stream from outside your country

If you're abroad for this weekend's Austrian Grand Prix, you'll likely find you're unable to access your usual Formula 1 coverage like you would at home. This isn't necessarily cause for alarm, but rather the result of geo-blocking – best understood as digital borders that restrict certain services and content to certain parts of the world.

Fortunately, there's a convenient way around this in the form of a VPN. This is a nifty bit of software that lets you whizz around these digital borders, thereby allowing you to globe trot and still access your preferred F1 live stream. It's a completely legal workaround, very affordable, and super easy to use – allow us to explain more.

Use a VPN to watch an Austrian Grand Prix live stream from anywhere:

Watch an Austrian Grand Prix live stream on F1 TV

If you're an F1 devotee, then you likely already know about F1 TV – it's the streaming service to subscribe to for all the best live action, highlights, replays of classics races and a whole lot more besides – you can sign up on its website. Most people will want to go for F1 TV Pro, which is the way to live stream every F1 Grand Prix in full – along with F2, F3 and Porsche Supercup as well. Prices differ from country to country – it's $79.99 in the US, for example – and in some places you can try before you buy with a FREE 7-day trial! Just note that F1 TV doesn't provide live Grand Prix coverage everywhere, the UK and Australia being two notable examples. But it's a good option for people in the US, Canada, France, the Netherlands, Brazil and plenty more places.

How to watch Austrian Grand Prix: live stream F1 in the UK

Sky has the rights to Formula 1 in the UK, meaning you can watch the Austrian Grand Prix on Sky Sports – in 4K HDR, no less! Subscribers also get to watch on the move using the Sky Go app, which is available on nearly all modern phones, tablets, laptops, PCs and consoles. If you want to sign up to Sky Sports, you can check out our guide to Sky TV deals and packages for today's best prices. Don't fancy being locked in to a long, expensive contract? Consider the more flexible streaming option, Now, (formerly Now TV). Now sports passes start at £11.99. Coverage of the Austrian GP begins on Sky Sports F1 at 12pm GMT on Friday for FP1, then 3.30pm for Quals. Saturday kicks off at 10.30am for Sprint Shootout, and Sprint coverage starts at 2.30pm. On Sunday, the Austrian Grand Prix coverage starts at 1.55pm, ahead of lights out at 2pm. Not in the UK but still want to catch the action? Use a VPN to live stream the F1 as if you were at home.

Austrian Grand Prix live stream: how to watch F1 in the US without cable

How to watch the 2023 Austrian Grand Prix: live stream F1 in Canada

As well as the official F1 TV service described above, viewers in Canada can watch the 2023 Austrian GP on English-language TSN or French-language RDS – just bear in mind that they're premium channels that typically come with a pay TV package. If you get them as part of your cable deal, you'll be able to log in with the details of your provider to get access to an Austria Grand Prix live stream. If you don't have cable, you can subscribe to TSN or RDS on a streaming-only basis for $19.99 a month or $199.90 per year. The Austrian GP starts at 7pm ET / 4pm PT on Sunday, and the full weekend schedule is listed higher up the page. Remember you can take your favorite sports streaming service with you wherever you go – just try our No. 1 overall rated VPN 100% risk-free for 30 days and follow the instructions above.

How to watch Austrian Grand Prix: live stream in Australia

F1 fans in Australia can watch the Austrian Grand Prix on Fox Sports, available through Foxtel. Subscribers can also stream the action via the Foxtel Go app. The race is also being shown on the incredible sports streaming service Kayo Sports, which is an ideal option for those who don't want the commitment of a lengthy (and pricey) contract. Kayo lets you stream on one device with its $25 per month One plan, two devices with its $30 per month Basic plan, and three devices with its $35 Premium plan. All of them come with a FREE 7-day trial. Kayo also gives you access to over 50 other sports including the NFL, NHL, cricket, NRL, NBA... the list goes on! Handy if you don't want to go all out on Fox. However, with the race starting at 11pm on Sunday night, only night owls will be likely to tune in. Don't forget, you can take your F1 coverage abroad with you, with the help of a good F1 VPN.

How to watch the Austrian GP: live stream in New Zealand