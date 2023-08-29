How to watch Asia Cup 2023: live stream cricket from anywhere

Watch an Asia Cup 2023 live stream

Looking for a free Asia Cup live stream? Every game is streaming for FREE on the Hotstar mobile app in India. If you live in India but you're away from home right now you can use a VPN to unblock the free stream from anywhere. Select games are also being shown for free on PTV Sports in Pakistan. You'll need Kayo Sports in Australia, ESPN Plus in the US, and TNT Sports in the UK. Full details on how to watch Asia Cup cricket live, wherever you are, just below.

Asia Cup 2023: preview

The Asia Cup is cricket's premier continental tournament, and the 2023 edition welcomes Nepal to the party for the first time ever. Sri Lanka are technically the reigning champions, but it was India that lifted the trophy the last time the Asia Cup was played in the ODI format. They share a group with co-hosts Pakistan, and the arch-rivals could meet three times if they perform to their potential.

That's a big 'if' in the case of the Shaheens, who have largely neglected the 50-over format since missing out on the knockouts of the 2019 World Cup. While every team involved – except Nepal – is using the 2023 Asia Cup as a preparation ground for the forthcoming World Cup in India, that applies double for Babar Azam's men.

With respect to the Lions, that makes India the standout favourites. The Men in Blue will play all of their games in Sri Lanka, regardless of where they finish in Group A, and Rohit Sharma has pretty much all of his big guns available, including Jasprit Bumrah, KL Rahul and Shreyas Iyer.

Their situation contrasts starkly with that of Bangladesh, who were rocked by the unexpected international retirement of Tamim Iqbal, who then un-retired, gave up the captaincy, and was ruled out of the tournament through injury. It falls on veteran all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan to guide the Tigers through what could be a tough period. Read on as we explain how to watch an Asia Cup live stream online from wherever you are, including for FREE.

FREE Asia Cup live streams

Where to find FREE Asia Cup live streams

Every game of the 2023 Asia Cup will be live streamed for FREE via the Hotstar app for mobiles in India.

And in Pakistan, select 2023 Asia Cup games are being shown for FREE on PTV Sports

Traveling outside India or Pakistan? Easy – use the no.1 cricket VPN to unblock your usual stream from anywhere. Details below.

How to watch Asia Cup from outside your country

Below we've got you covered with your official broadcasting options for more cricket-loving countries (and the US!), but if you're outside your country of residence - whether that's Pakistan, India, Australia or anywhere else - and try to start streaming 2023 Asia Cup cricket via your typical broadcasting service, you'll soon discover that you can't, as it's location restricted. But there is a way to tune in regardless.

By downloading and installing a VPN, you can effectively trick your computer into thinking that it's back at home. That way you can enjoy your home coverage without having to find an illegal stream - assuming you comply with the broadcaster's fine print, of course - specifically its terms and conditions.

Use a VPN to watch Asia Cup cricket from anywhere:

ExpressVPN is the world's top VPN right now

We've taken the time to try out all the biggest VPN providers and we found ExpressVPN to be the pick of the bunch. It works with lots of devices and offers super fast connections across its many servers. Throw in its robust set of security features and ExpressVPN is the best all-round VPN for streaming - and perhaps best of all, it has a 30-day money back guarantee plus 3 months FREE when you subscribe for a year. Access ExpressVPN via your laptop, iPhone, tablet, Android phone, PlayStation, Xbox and plenty more. Express is a do-it-all service that also benefits from 24/7 customer support. - Try ExpressVPN 100% risk-free for 30 days

Global Asia Cup live streams

How to watch Asia Cup: live stream cricket in India for FREE

Every game of the 2023 Asia Cup is being live streamed for free via the Hotstar app for mobiles in India. However, if you want to tune in on a larger screen, you'll need to pay for Star Sports or a Disney+ Hotstar streaming subscription. Disney Plus Hotstar prices start at Rs 499, with the all-access content plan priced at Rs 1,499. All games will begin at 3pm IST. Anyone outside of India who wants to watch their home Asia Cup coverage can just pick up a good VPN and follow the instructions above to safely live stream the action.

How to watch Asia Cup cricket for FREE in Pakistan

Select 2023 Asia Cup games are being shown on the state-owned channel PTV Sports in Pakistan, which is fantastic news as PTV Sports is 100% free-to-watch, with only your phone number required to verify your identity. Anyone in Pakistan simply needs to head to the PTV Sports website or download the PTVFLIX app to tune in without paying a penny. All games will begin at 2.30pm PKT. Not in Pakistan right now? You can still enjoy the same free Asia Cup coverage you would at home - all you need is a world class VPN service and you've knocked it for six!

How to live stream 2023 Asia Cup cricket in Australia

Fox Sports, available through Foxtel, has cricket fans in Australia covered for the 2023 Asia Cup. Coverage can also be live streamed via Foxtel Now. A most cost-efficient option is the incredible sports platform Kayo Sports, which currently offers new users a FREE 7-day trial. Kayo lets you stream on one device with its One plan (AU$25/month), two devices with Basic (AU$30/month), and three devices with a Premium sub (AU$35 a month). Kayo also gives you access to over 50 other sports including cricket, NBA, PGA Tour golf, NRL, F1... the list goes on! Handy if you don't want to go all out on Fox. All games will begin at 7.30pm AEST. Not in Australia right now? Use a VPN if you're away from home, in order to tap into your domestic coverage.

How to watch Asia Cup: live stream cricket in the US without cable

The 2023 Asia Cup is being shown exclusively on ESPN Plus in the US. All games will begin at 5.30am ET / 2.30am PT. The streaming service also has the rights to NFL, MLB, NHL, PGA Tour golf, Top Rank boxing, EFL, FA Cup, Bundesliga and La Liga soccer, and US Open tennis. ESPN Plus monthly plans cost $9.99 a month, while the cost-saving annual subscription is priced at $99.99 a year. But there's even better value to be had if you grab ESPN+ as part of the big Disney Plus Bundle. As well as ESPN Plus live sports and documentaries, you'll get access to the hugely impressive Disney Plus catalog, which features Marvel movies, every Simpsons episode ever, the complete Star Wars canon, Pixar films, and much more, plus all the great shows and movies that Hulu offers. And the cost is super reasonable - you only have to pay $12.99 a month for the Disney Plus bundle – $19.99 if you want to ditch the ads. Out of the US and want to watch your home coverage? No worries - just use a VPN as described below.

How to watch Asia Cup cricket in the UK

In the UK, the 2023 Asia Cup is being shown on TNT Sports, the new name for BT Sport after the channel underwent a re-brand over the summer. You can get TNT Sports by subscribing to the Discovery+ Premium plan, or you can add TNT Sports through Sky, BT, EE or Virgin Media. To stream TNT Sports, you'll need Discovery+ - a combo subscription allows fans to access TNT Sports and Eurosport all in one place. All games will begin at 10.30am BST. If you're currently outside the UK and want to watch the Asia Cup like you would at home, don't worry about geo-blocks on your account – simply grab a VPN and follow the instructions above to live stream the action.

How to watch Asia Cup 2023: live stream cricket in New Zealand