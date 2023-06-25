How to watch AEW x NJPW: Forbidden Door – live stream Bryan Danielson vs Kazuchika Okada

Watch AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door live stream

AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door is live from the Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Ontario, Canada on Sunday, June 25. Fans in the US and Canada can watch the whole event on Bleacher Report Live and standard PPV providers for $49.99. Canada also has the option of ordering through FITE for $39.99. In the UK and Australia, the PPV is also on FITE at a price of $19.99.

For the second annual crossover PPV between All Elite Wrestling and New Japan Pro-Wrestling, the Forbidden Door card is once again utterly stacked.

In what is being billed as a double main event, the headline attractions of Forbidden Door are Bryan Danielson going up against Kazuchika Okada, and Kenny Omega defending his IWGP United States Championship against Will Ospreay.

Fans have long dreamed of seeing Danielson and Okada lock horns in the middle of the ring, and now we finally get to see this hotly-anticipated dream match as both men look to prove why they're the best professional wrestler in the world.

For Ospreay and Omega, this is a rematch of the pair's stunning Wrestle Kingdom 17 war from the turn of the year. There, the Best Bout Machine defeated the Commonwealth Kingpin to become the new IWGP US Champion. Now, Ospreay has revenge on his mind as he looks to reclaim a title he previously held for 206 days.

Elsewhere, Forbidden Door will also have plenty of other championships on the line, with AEW World Champion MJF defending against the legendary Hiroshi Tanahashi; IWGP World Heavyweight Champion SANADA defending against scrappy underdog 'Jungle Boy' Jack Perry; AEW Women's Champion Toni Storm defending against loveable NJPW Strong Women's Champion Willow Nightingale; and Orange Cassidy putting his AEW International Championship on the line against the underhand Daniel Garcia, cocksure NJPW World Television Champion Zack Sabre Jr., and the veteran ROH Pure Champion Katsuyori Shibata.

Read on for all you need to know to watch AEW x NJPW: Forbidden Door – and the Bryan Danielson vs Kazuchika Okada live stream – online from anywhere.

How to watch AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door: live stream in the UK

FITE is the home of AEW PPVs for UK fans, and AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door available at a cost of just $19.99. That's less than half what it costs in the States! As ever, it will be a late night for those in the UK, with Forbidden Door to start at 1am BST on Sunday night/Monday morning. Currently travelling outside the UK? Use ExpressVPN to watch FITE from anywhere, as if you were back home in Britain.

Watch AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door from outside your country

You'll be able to watch AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door from a wide range of countries, but if you don't want to grab a new membership there are plenty more live streams available. We've rounded up all the best places to watch in Canada, the UK, Australia, Japan, and India just below. Some are much cheaper than others.

If there aren't any reliable Forbidden Door live streams in your country, or if you're away from home and your plans have been scuppered by geo-blocking, simply use a decent VPN - details just below.

How to watch AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door: live stream in the USA

How to watch AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door: live stream in Canada

The best place to watch AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door in Canada is on FITE for CAD $39.99. Travelling abroad? Then you can use a VPN to magically transport yourself back to Canada to live stream Forbidden Door coverage just like you would at home.

How to watch AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door: live stream in Australia

Australian fans can find AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door on FITE at a cost of just AU$19.99. While it's a late night for UK fans, it's an early-ish start for those wrestling fans in Australia. Forbidden Door will start at 10am AEST on Monday morning.

How to watch AEW x NJPW Forbidden: live stream in Japan

In Japan, you can watch AEW x NJPW Forbidden from 9am JST on Monday morning. Forbidden Door is available exclusively for Japanese subscribers as part of the NJPW World streaming service. NJPW World costs ¥999 per month. Use a good VPN to unblock your Forbidden Door stream from anywhere, if you are on holiday or outside your home country.

AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door card

Athena vs. Billie Starkz: Women's Owen Hart Cup Tournament First Round (Pre-Show)

Adam Cole vs. 'Filthy' Tom Lawlor: Singles Match

Toni Storm (c) vs. Willow Nightingale: AEW Women's Championship Singles Match

Orange Cassidy (c) vs. Daniel Garcia vs. Zack Sabre Jr. vs. Katsuyori Shibata: AEW International Championship Four-Way Match

CM Punk vs. Satoshi Kojima: Men's Owen Hart Cup Tournament First Round

Blackpool Combat Club (Jon Moxley, Claudio Castagnoli, Wheeler Yuta), Konosuke Takeshita & Shota Umino vs. The Elite ('Hangman' Adam Page, Matt Jackson, Nick Jackson), Eddie Kingston & Tomohiro Ishii: Ten-Man Tag Match

Le Suzuki Gods (Chris Jericho, Sammy Guevara, Minoru Suzuki) vs. Sting, Darby Allin & A Mystery Partner: Six-Man Tag Match

MJF (c) vs. Hiroshi Tanahashi: AEW World Championship Singles Match

SANADA (c) vs. 'Jungle Boy' Jack Perry: IWGP World Heavyweight Championship Singles Match

Bryan Danielson vs. Kazuchika Okada: Singles Match

Kenny Omega (c) vs. Will Ospreay: IWGP United States Championship Singles Match