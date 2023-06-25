How to watch AEW x NJPW: Forbidden Door – live stream Bryan Danielson vs Kazuchika Okada
Bryan Danielson and Kazuchika Okada look to find out who really is the best wrestler in the world.
Watch AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door live stream
AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door is live from the Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Ontario, Canada on Sunday, June 25. Fans in the US and Canada can watch the whole event on Bleacher Report Live and standard PPV providers for $49.99. Canada also has the option of ordering through FITE for $39.99. In the UK and Australia, the PPV is also on FITE at a price of $19.99.
Be sure to use the No.1-rated sports VPN to watch your usual stream from anywhere. Full AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door streaming and TV info below.
Date: Sunday, June 25
Venue: Scotiabank Arena, Ontario
US PPV: Bleacher Report Live ($50)
UK PPV: FITE ($20)
Watch anywhere: try ExpressVPN 100% risk-free for 30-days
For the second annual crossover PPV between All Elite Wrestling and New Japan Pro-Wrestling, the Forbidden Door card is once again utterly stacked.
In what is being billed as a double main event, the headline attractions of Forbidden Door are Bryan Danielson going up against Kazuchika Okada, and Kenny Omega defending his IWGP United States Championship against Will Ospreay.
Fans have long dreamed of seeing Danielson and Okada lock horns in the middle of the ring, and now we finally get to see this hotly-anticipated dream match as both men look to prove why they're the best professional wrestler in the world.
For Ospreay and Omega, this is a rematch of the pair's stunning Wrestle Kingdom 17 war from the turn of the year. There, the Best Bout Machine defeated the Commonwealth Kingpin to become the new IWGP US Champion. Now, Ospreay has revenge on his mind as he looks to reclaim a title he previously held for 206 days.
Elsewhere, Forbidden Door will also have plenty of other championships on the line, with AEW World Champion MJF defending against the legendary Hiroshi Tanahashi; IWGP World Heavyweight Champion SANADA defending against scrappy underdog 'Jungle Boy' Jack Perry; AEW Women's Champion Toni Storm defending against loveable NJPW Strong Women's Champion Willow Nightingale; and Orange Cassidy putting his AEW International Championship on the line against the underhand Daniel Garcia, cocksure NJPW World Television Champion Zack Sabre Jr., and the veteran ROH Pure Champion Katsuyori Shibata.
Read on for all you need to know to watch AEW x NJPW: Forbidden Door – and the Bryan Danielson vs Kazuchika Okada live stream – online from anywhere.
How to watch AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door: live stream in the UK
FITE is the home of AEW PPVs for UK fans, and AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door available at a cost of just $19.99.
That's less than half what it costs in the States!
As ever, it will be a late night for those in the UK, with Forbidden Door to start at 1am BST on Sunday night/Monday morning.
Currently travelling outside the UK? Use ExpressVPN to watch FITE from anywhere, as if you were back home in Britain.
Watch AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door from outside your country
You'll be able to watch AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door from a wide range of countries, but if you don't want to grab a new membership there are plenty more live streams available. We've rounded up all the best places to watch in Canada, the UK, Australia, Japan, and India just below. Some are much cheaper than others.
If there aren't any reliable Forbidden Door live streams in your country, or if you're away from home and your plans have been scuppered by geo-blocking, simply use a decent VPN - details just below.
Watch an AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door live stream from anywhere:
ExpressVPN is the world's top VPN right now
We've tested all of the major VPN services and we rate ExpressVPN as the absolute best. It's compatible with loads of devices including iOS, Android, Amazon Fire Stick, PlayStation, Apple TV and such, and we found it secure, speedy and simple-to-use. Express is a do-it-all service that also benefits from 24/7 customer support.
Yep, ExpressVPN is the best all-round VPN for streaming - and perhaps best of all, it has a 30-day money back guarantee, plus 3-months FREE, when you subscribe for a year.
How to use a VPN for AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door
Using a VPN is as easy as one-two-three...
1. Download and install a VPN - as we say, our top choice is ExpressVPN.
2. Connect to the appropriate server location - open the VPN app, hit 'choose location' and select the appropriate location.
3. Go to the broadcaster's stream - head to your home broadcaster's site or app and watch as if you were at home.
How to watch AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door: live stream in the USA
Bleacher Report Live is the exclusive place to watch AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door and all of AEW's PPV events stateside. It's a $49.99 PPV.
Currently travelling outside the USA? Use ExpressVPN to watch your local stream from abroad.
How to watch AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door: live stream in Canada
How to watch AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door: live stream in Australia
Australian fans can find AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door on FITE at a cost of just AU$19.99.
While it's a late night for UK fans, it's an early-ish start for those wrestling fans in Australia. Forbidden Door will start at 10am AEST on Monday morning.
How to watch AEW x NJPW Forbidden: live stream in Japan
In Japan, you can watch AEW x NJPW Forbidden from 9am JST on Monday morning.
Forbidden Door is available exclusively for Japanese subscribers as part of the NJPW World streaming service. NJPW World costs ¥999 per month. Use a good VPN to unblock your Forbidden Door stream from anywhere, if you are on holiday or outside your home country.
AEW x NJPW Forbidden wrestlers
- Kazuchika Okada
- Bryan Danielson
- Kenny Omega
- Will Ospreay
- MJF
- Hiroshi Tanahashi
- SANADA
- 'Jungle Boy' Jack Perry
- Toni Storm
- Willow Nightingale
- CM Punk
- Satoshi Kojima
- Orange Cassidy
- Katsuyori Shibata
- Zack Sabre Jr.
- Daniel Garcia
- Athena
- Billie Starkz
- Jon Moxley
- Claudio Castagnoli
- Wheeler Yuta
- Konosuke Takeshita
- Shota Umino
- 'Hangman' Adam Page
- Matt Jackson
- Nick Jackson
- Eddie Kingston
- Tomohiro Ishii
- Chris Jericho
- Sammy Guevara
- Minoru Suzuki
- Sting
- Darby Allin
- Adam Cole
- 'Filthy' Tom Lawlor
AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door card
- Athena vs. Billie Starkz: Women's Owen Hart Cup Tournament First Round (Pre-Show)
- Adam Cole vs. 'Filthy' Tom Lawlor: Singles Match
- Toni Storm (c) vs. Willow Nightingale: AEW Women's Championship Singles Match
- Orange Cassidy (c) vs. Daniel Garcia vs. Zack Sabre Jr. vs. Katsuyori Shibata: AEW International Championship Four-Way Match
- CM Punk vs. Satoshi Kojima: Men's Owen Hart Cup Tournament First Round
- Blackpool Combat Club (Jon Moxley, Claudio Castagnoli, Wheeler Yuta), Konosuke Takeshita & Shota Umino vs. The Elite ('Hangman' Adam Page, Matt Jackson, Nick Jackson), Eddie Kingston & Tomohiro Ishii: Ten-Man Tag Match
- Le Suzuki Gods (Chris Jericho, Sammy Guevara, Minoru Suzuki) vs. Sting, Darby Allin & A Mystery Partner: Six-Man Tag Match
- MJF (c) vs. Hiroshi Tanahashi: AEW World Championship Singles Match
- SANADA (c) vs. 'Jungle Boy' Jack Perry: IWGP World Heavyweight Championship Singles Match
- Bryan Danielson vs. Kazuchika Okada: Singles Match
- Kenny Omega (c) vs. Will Ospreay: IWGP United States Championship Singles Match
What other matches are there besides the title defenses?
Away from title defences, the Men's Owen Hart Cup Tournament gets underway at Forbidden Door, with the recently-returned CM Punk taking on an all-time great in Satoshi Kojima. The Women's Owen Hart Cup commences on the Forbidden Door pre-show, where ROH Women's Champion Athena will take on young Billie Starkz.
Continuing their brutal, bloody rivalry, the Blackpool Combat Club and The Elite will again do battle at Forbidden Door. The BCC's Jon Moxley, Claudio Castagnoli and Wheeler Yuta will be joined by Konosuke Takeshita and Shota Umino as they take on The Elite's 'Hangman' Adam Page and The Young Bucks, who will have Eddie Kingston and Tomohiro Ishii on their team for a ten-man tag match.
In other multi-man action, Chris Jericho, Sammy Guevara and Minoru Suzuki will take on Sting, Darby Allin and a mystery partner who will be revealed on AEW Collision the night before Forbidden Door. Rounding out the card, Adam Cole will face 'Filthy' Tom Lawlor in a singles bout. Cole will be looking to pick up a win here as he gathers momentum for a rematch against MJF for the AEW World Title, while Lawlor - the inaugural NJPW Strong Openweight Champion - will be keen to show he can hang with one of the best in AEW.
TechRadar Newsletter
Sign up to receive daily breaking news, reviews, opinion, analysis, deals and more from the world of tech.
Andrew is a long-standing sports fan who has covered professional wrestling (with a splash of football) for over a decade. While WhatCulture is his regular home, he can also be found contributing to TechRadar and serving as the main panel host for Wales Comic Con. Elsewhere, Andrew work’s has featured on the BBC, Starburst Magazine, Sportskeeda, The Richest, and various other outlets and publications, with the content itself varying from sports, to movies, to television, to comic books, to video games, and pretty much anything and everything in between. With pro wrestling a lifelong passion, Andrew has also taken great pleasure in interviewing major names such as Bret Hart, Sting, Diamond Dallas Page, Trish Stratus, Booker T, Kevin Nash, Mick Foley, Eric Bischoff, William Regal, Rob Van Dam, Sheamus, Claudio Castagnoli, Christian, Jamie Hayter, Thunder Rosa, Ricky Starks, Sammy Guevara, Tay Melo, Miro, and of course the Roll Model herself, Dr. Britt Baker, D.M.D.
Most Popular
By Greg Lea
By Kevin Lynch