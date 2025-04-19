There's a horror movie about a killer Easter Bunny and it's completely free to watch this weekend

You've heard of Krampus and Black Christmas, now get ready for Beaster Day. Yes, you read that correctly. I'm telling you, there's a horror movie for every occasion if you look hard enough.

You can watch Beaster Day on Hoopla in the US and Tubi in the UK, and the best thing is it's completely free. I understand you might not want to fork out for one of the best streaming services to watch a movie of questionable quality.

Personally, I think the concept is hilarious and on par with some of my firm "creature feature" favorites such as Sharktopus, Two-Headed Shark Attack, and Zombeavers (no, I didn't make those up, Google them). Sometimes, you just want to sit back and watch something utterly ridiculous.

Get a load of this trailer below, it's reminding me of movies like Birdemic, and honestly, I need to see this for myself.

What is Beaster Day about?

What, so I didn't sell you with "killer Easter Bunny"? No worries, we can run through the plot then.

Here, we follow the mayor of a small town who refuses to act when a bloodthirsty Easter Bunny starts attacking, in a synopsis that is giving Jaws energy. So, considering this mayor doesn't want to do anything, a team of unlikely heroes steps up to put a stop to the bunny's rampage.

Enter a "dumb witted" dog catcher (bit harsh) and a wannabe actress (also kinda harsh?) who take action instead of the mayor, in this truly baffling horror-comedy movie. At least it's meant to be funny, I suppose.

But come on, as I said before, sometimes it's good to watch movies that are so bad they're good. This is the kind of movie you can watch with friends or a partner and laugh at; whether you're laughing at the jokes or just how bad it is is up to you.

It might surprise you to learn that Beaster Day has a pretty favorable Popcornmeter score on Rotten Tomatoes, with horror fans giving it 60%! This is a lot higher than I was expecting, so fair play.

If you'd rather check out something more serious instead, we've got you covered here on the streaming team. Here's the most exciting films coming to theaters in April 2025 and beyond. No killer bunnies in sight, I promise.