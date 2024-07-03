Free Netflix rival Tubi is in the UK – start with these 3 movies with over 85% on Rotten Tomatoes

Tubi has just launched in the UK, bringing a host of free, ad-supported streaming content to our devices. There's no catch, all you need to do is sign-up, watch a few ads and you'll have access to plenty of great movies and TV shows – like these five movies with 90% or higher on Rotten Tomatoes that we spotted in the US version of the service.

While the UK service has a smaller library, there's still plenty of choice, so where should you start? With so many of the best streaming services out there, each with a jam-packed library, it's easy to scroll for hours on end without finding something that jumps out at you.

I've taken a look at Tubi's UK library to find five hidden gems you might've otherwise missed, and while not all the content is highly rated on Rotten Tomatoes, some of it is. So if a certified fresh rating is important to you, these three movies on Tubi are all highly-rated and will keep you entertained. The best part? They're all free to watch.

Kill Bill: Vol 1

Kill Bill: Vol. 1 (2003) Official Trailer - Uma Thurman, Lucy Liu Action Movie HD - YouTube Watch On

RT Score: 85%

85% Age rating: R

R Length: 1 hour 51 minutes

1 hour 51 minutes Director: Quentin Tarantino

If you haven't seen this blood-soaked Quentin Tarantino classic, you can stream it for free thanks to Tubi. The second installment, Kill Bill Vol 2, is also available, so you won't be missing out on what happens next as you'll get to watch both volumes on the service – perhaps in one sitting, if you've got the time to spare.

The movie follows an assassin known as The Bride (Uma Thurman), who goes into a coma for four years after her ex-boss Bill brutally attacks her. When she wakes up, she seeks revenge on him and his associates and the results are pretty spectacular. Expect action-packed thrills and kills with this one, all set against a classic Tarantino backdrop. It's one of his most loved movies for a reason.

Stronger

Stronger Trailer #1 (2017) | Movieclips Trailers - YouTube Watch On

RT Score: 91%

91% Age rating: R

R Length: 1 hour 56 minutes

1 hour 56 minutes Director: David Gordon Green

Jake Gyllenhaal gives a stunning performance in Stronger, where he plays Jeff Bauman, a man who lost both of his legs during the Boston Marathon bombings. He struggles to adjust to both his condition and his newfound fame, as reports quickly spread about what had happened. The movie documents how Jeff's life changes since the incident, as he works to rebuild both his physical and mental strength.

There's a great supporting cast too, including Tatiana Maslany, Miranda Richardson, and Clancy Brown, who play Jeff's girlfriend and his parents respectively. If you're looking for a serious, heartfelt watch, Stronger is well worth your time.

The Love Witch

The Love Witch - Official Theatrical Trailer - Oscilloscope Laboratories - YouTube Watch On

RT Score: 95%

95% Age rating: R

R Length: 2 hours

2 hours Director: Anna Biller

This iconic horror-comedy movie has a near-perfect Rotten Tomatoes score, and follows a modern-day witch who uses magic to get men to fall in love with her. The only problem is, the results are disastrous, resulting in a whole host of troubles.

Titular love witch Elaine Parks (Samantha Robinson) embodies the femme fetale archetype, with the movie examining love through a female lens, which is helped by female director Anna Biller being behind the actual lens. Oh, and it's very funny, which is a bonus.