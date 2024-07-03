3 movies new to Prime Video with 90% or higher on Rotten Tomatoes

Prime Video’s movie library has just got even bigger, making it even harder for you to find a great movie to watch. To save you the trouble, we’ve picked out three flicks with very high scores on Rotten Tomatoes from all the new Prime Video movies that landed on the service in July 2024.

Our picks cover a range of genres and were made by some of the world's most famous directors, including a neo-noir mystery, an epic war film and a comedy-drama. These are all new additions to one of the best streaming services, but if you want to see what else arrived or is yet to come this month, check out the full list of everything coming to Prime Video in July 2024.

These three classics have made an indelible mark on cinema, so they could easily make our list of best Prime Video movies. Without further ado, here are three highly-rated movies to watch on Prime Video if you haven’t already.

Blue Velvet (1986)

RT Score: 96%

96% Age rating: R

R Length: 120 minutes

120 minutes Director: David Lynch

Surrealist mastermind David Lynch is at full throttle in the neo-noir thriller Blue Velvet. The beautifully dark masterpiece is widely regarded as one of Lynch's best works and one of the greatest movies of the 1980s. Blue Velvet stars Kyle MacLachlan as clean-cut college student Jeffrey Beaumont, who finds a severed ear near his home. His investigation leads him to nightclub singer Dorothy Vallens (Isabella Rossellini) where he becomes embroiled in a brutal criminal world just as he starts a relationship with neighbor Sandy (Laura Dern).

Blue Velvet cements the director's signature Lynchian style, introducing ominous themes that he continues to explore throughout his career. It's an alluring and addictive nightmare that sheds light on the darkness that lurks in the human psyche. One thing is guaranteed that you won't be the same after watching Blue Velvet.

Saving Private Ryan (1998)

Saving Private Ryan (1998) Trailer #1 | Movieclips Classic Trailers - YouTube Watch On

RT Score: 94%

94% Age rating: R

R Length: 169 minutes

169 minutes Director: Steven Spielberg

Steven Spielberg's Oscar-winning World War II epic Saving Private Ryan is arguably one of the greatest war movies ever made. Saving Private Ryan takes you on an unforgettable journey through the horrors of war as Captain John Miller (Tom Hanks) goes on a mission to find Private James Ryan (Matt Damon) and bring him home after his three brothers are killed.

Saving Private Ryan is renowned for its compelling story and hard-hitting combat scenes, in particular its 25-minute opening sequence of the D-Day invasion on Normandy Beach which is deemed one of the most catastrophic and realistic portrayals of war in cinema history. The blockbuster is powered by Spielberg's ability of making you feel like you're actually fighting on the bloody and brutal battlefield that ignites an instant fear no matter how many times you've seen it.

Get daily insight, inspiration and deals in your inbox Sign up for breaking news, reviews, opinion, top tech deals, and more. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Trainspotting (1996)

Trainspotting | Official Trailer (HD) - Ewan McGregor, Jonny Lee Miller, Kelly Macdonald | MIRAMAX - YouTube Watch On

RT Score: 90%

90% Age rating: R

R Length: 94 minutes

94 minutes Director: Danny Boyle

Danny Boyle's Scottish classic Trainspotting is based on Irvine Walsh's novel about the lives of a group of heroin addicts in poverty-stricken Edinburgh. The adaptation remains a landmark British movie and one of the most important films of the 1990s, with the iconic images, characters and scenes still remembered today.

Trainspotting is a realistic and disturbing portrayal of addiction, rehabilitation and poverty that makes you feel disorientated just like the addict trying to recover. From the zingy pop soundtrac, to Boyle's use of vibrant colors and camera angles, this thought-provoking movie will stay with you forever.