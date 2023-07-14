Sinner vs Djokovic live stream: How to watch Wimbledon 2023 semi-final tennis online

Watch a Sinner vs Djokovic Wimbledon live stream

Looking for a free Sinner vs Djokovic Wimbledon live stream? The whole tournament is free on BBC iPlayer in the UK and 9Now in Australia. Use a VPN to unblock BBC iPlayer and 9Now if you're travelling. In the US, the Wimbledon tennis is live on ESPN Plus, ESPN and ABC. It's TSN in Canada, and Sky Sport in New Zealand. Full details on how to watch a Wimbledon tennis live stream just below.

Sinner vs Djokovic Wimbledon 2023 preview

Jannik Sinner was two sets up against Novak Djokovic in last year's Wimbledon quarter-final but couldn't put the record-breaking Serbian away and lost in five. Twelve months on, this time in the last four, the Italian is after revenge but his task is titanic – men's tennis' record-breaking singles winner on the court he hasn't lost on for a decade.

Jannik Sinner has never been here before. The Italian's four-set defeat of Roman Safiullin in Tuesday's quarter-final meant he reached the last four of a grand slam for the first time. The 21-year-old became the youngest Wimbledon semi-finalist since 2007 in beating the Russian, a record which lasted for less than 24 hours after Carlos Alcaraz also made it to the last four the following day.

True, the eighth seed has had a good draw – he is yet to play anyone inside the top 50 in a section that contained Denis Shapovalov and Taylor Fritz, who both fell early – but he has dispatched his opponents with the minimum of fuss. He dropped just two sets and he'll need all the energy he's preserved against Novak Djokovic.

Sinner's big serve and even bigger ground strokes took him into a two-set lead in last year's quarter-final but the Serbian roared back. Maintain that elite level and Sinner has the weapons to do some damage.

Djokovic may have dropped the first set against Andrey Rublev in the quarters but winning the next three for the loss of just eight games was proof that if you come for the king, you'd better not miss.

The 23-time grand slam singles champion is still on course to tie with Margaret Court's all-time record at this tournament, while his unbeaten stat on Centre Court continues to stretch back to the defeat to Andy Murray in the 2013 final.

Also going for the calendar slam having won the the Australian and French Opens earlier this year, Djokovic remains relentless in his search for tennis perfection. The only way to beat him is to try to hit through him. Rublev managed it for a set, can Sinner stay the distance a bit longer?

Here's how to watch a free Sinner vs Djokovic live stream at Wimbledon 2023 wherever you are. We've also listed the Wimbledon schedule further down the page.

How to watch Sinner vs Djokovic Wimbledon: live stream tennis for FREE

Tennis fans can watch Wimbledon 2023 for FREE, including Sinner vs Djokovic, with the entire tournament being shown across BBC One, BBC Two and the Red Button. That means you can live stream all the action on BBC iPlayer. The match will be first on Centre Court, starting at 1.30pm BST. Away from the UK right now? No worries: Use ExpressVPN to watch BBC iPlayer from abroad. BBC iPlayer is free to use (with a valid TV licence) and works across a wide range of devices including smart TVs, laptops, games consoles, mobile phones, tablets and streaming sticks.

How to watch Sinner vs Djokovic Wimbledon tennis from outside your country

For broadcast and streaming details in more tennis-mad countries like the US, Australia, Canada and New Zealand, just scroll down the page - everything you need to know is there, including details of who's showing Wimbledon 2023.

But if you try to watch your domestic coverage from anywhere outside your home country, you'll soon find a problem – geo-blocking. That's where the broadcaster prevents you from watching your usual feed from abroad. It's a common problem for sports fans all over the world.

By downloading and installing a VPN, you can effectively trick your computer into thinking that it's back at home.

Use a VPN to watch a Sinner vs Djokovic Wimbledon live stream from anywhere:

ExpressVPN - get the world's best VPN

We've put all the major VPNs through their paces and we rate ExpressVPN as our top pick, thanks to its speed, ease of use and strong security features. It's also compatible with just about any streaming device out there, including Amazon Fire TV Stick, Apple TV, Xbox and PlayStation, as well as Android and Apple mobiles. Sign up for an annual plan now and get an extra 3 months absolutely FREE. And if you change your mind within the first 30 days, let them know and they'll give you your money back without a quibble. - Try ExpressVPN 100% risk-free for 30 days

How to use a VPN to watch Sinner vs Djokovic Wimbledon 2023

Using a VPN is as easy as one-two-three...

1. Download and install a VPN - as we say, our top choice is ExpressVPN.

2. Connect to the appropriate server location - open the VPN app, hit 'choose location' and select the appropriate location, eg: 'UK' for BBC iPLayer.

3. Go to the broadcaster's stream - head to your home broadcaster's site or app and watch Sinner vs Djokovic as if you were at home - BBC iPlayer for Brits abroad.

How to live stream Sinner vs Djokovic Wimbledon 2023 for FREE in Australia

Tennis fans in Australia are amongst the luckiest in the world, as they can watch Wimbledon 2023 – including Sinner vs Djokovic – for FREE on 9Gem. The match will start at 10.30pm AEST. That means viewers can also fire up a free Wimbledon live stream on the 9Now streaming service, which is compatible with most smart devices. Currently away from Australia? Use a VPN to watch Wimbledon on 9Now from abroad. Die-hard tennis fans might want to take a look at Stan Sport, which is live streaming every match on every court, ad-free. A subscription costs $10 per month (on top of a $10 Stan sub), after a 7-day Stan Sport FREE trial.

How to watch Sinner vs Djokovic Wimbledon 2023: live stream tennis in the US without cable

US TV coverage of Wimbledon 2023 is convoluted to say the least, but the important things to note are that the finals and semi-finals are being shown by ESPN, but the most comprehensive coverage comes from ESPN Plus. Sinner vs Djokovic will start at 8.30am EDT, 5.30am PDT. How to watch Wimbledon 2023 without cable: OTT streaming service Sling TV is reasonably priced and includes ESPN, ESPN 2 and ESPN 3 as part of its Sling Orange package in most major markets. The usual cost is $40 a month, but if you're new to the service you can get $20 off your first month. Alternatively, FuboTV is a much more comprehensive cable replacement, that includes ESPN, ESPN 2 and ABC, as well as more than 100 additional channels including Fox, NBC and CBS. Prices start at $74.99 a month after a FREE FuboTV trial. Meanwhile, ESPN Plus monthly plans cost $9.99 a month, while the cost-saving annual subscription is priced at $99.99 a year. But there's even better value to be had if you grab ESPN+ as part of the big Disney Plus Bundle. As well as ESPN Plus live sports and documentaries, you'll get access to the hugely impressive Disney Plus catalog, which features Marvel movies, every Simpsons episode ever, the complete Star Wars canon, Pixar films, and much more, plus all the great shows and movies that Hulu offers. And the cost is super reasonable - you only have to pay $12.99 a month for the Disney Plus bundle (with ads).

How to live stream Sinner vs Djokovic Wimbledon 2023 and watch tennis online in Canada

In Canada, you can watch Wimbledon tennis, including Sinner vs Djokovic, on TSN. The match will start at 8.30am EDT, 5.30am PDT. If you get TSN as part of your cable deal, you'll be able to log in with the details of your provider for access to a Wimbledon live stream. If you don't have cable, you can try the new TSN Plus streaming service for free for a limited time. Alternatively, you can subscribe to TSN on a streaming-only basis from CA$19.99 a month or $199.90 each year. If you decide to subscribe or already have, remember you can take your favorite sports streaming service with you wherever you go - just try our No. 1 overall rated VPN 100% risk-free for 30-days and follow the instructions above.

Start your engines: the best F1 live streams

How to watch Sinner vs Djokovic Wimbledon 2023: live stream tennis in New Zealand