5 new Paramount Plus movies in October with over 90% on Rotten Tomatoes

After seeing all the new titles coming to Paramount Plus in October 2024, I feel very silly for calling myself a movie buff and not having a Paramount Plus subscription. Not only are some of my favorite movies coming to one of the best streaming services this month, but there are plenty with over 90% on Rotten Tomatoes.

Like clockwork, I've selected a handful of movies with high scores I think would be perfect for your October movie nights, and out of the five chosen ones, three of them are '70s classics including a prison drama with Clint Eastwood and a Christopher Lee folklore horror.

While I think these are some of the best Paramount Plus movies, I'd go as far to say that they're some of the best movies on streaming, so if you're like me and don't have a Paramount Plus subscription, take this as a hint to get signed up asap.

The Truman Show

The Truman Show (1998) Trailer #1 | Movieclips Classic Trailers - YouTube Watch On

RT Score: 94%

Age rating: PG

Length: 102 minutes

Director: Peter Weir

Arriving on: October 1

Unbeknown to him, Truman Burbank's (Jim Carrey) life is a TV show, and his whole world is one big TV set. Broadcast around the world every day, the show's executive producer Christof (Ed Harris) puts Truman's every move on display, orchestrating every minor outcome of his daily life. Truman's suspicions rise and when he discovers the truth about his life, he's determined to break past the walls of his television set world. A thought-provoking tale and commentary of celebrity culture and public obsession with private lives, The Truman Show sits at the top of my list of movies that will always make me cry.

Escape from Alcatraz (1979)

Escape From Alcatraz (1979) Trailer #1 | Movieclips Classic Trailers - YouTube Watch On

RT Score: 97%

Age rating: PG

Length: 107 minutes

Director: Don Seigel

Arriving on: October 1

In 1962, three inmates at Alcatraz prison conducted an escape plan that would then serve as inspiration for J. Campbell Bruce's novel, and then the 1979 movie later. Inmate Frank Morris (Clint Eastwood) has a history of prison breaks, and is now serving a life-long sentence at the maximum security federal prison Alcatraz. After being subjected to the prison's brutal treatment, he hatches a plan with fellow convicts (Fred Ward and Jack Thibeau) to escape the inescapable.

Almost Famous

Almost Famous (2000) Trailer #1 | Movieclips Classic Trailers - YouTube Watch On

RT Score: 91%

Age rating: R

Length: 121 minutes

Director: Cameron Crowe

Arriving on: October 1

Almost Famous follows 15 year-old called William (Patrick Fugit), an aspiring journalist and music lover, who lands an assignment at Rolling Stone magazine in the early '70s. After scoring an interview with on-the-rise band Stillwater, he's invited to join them on their latest concert tour, and William finds himself wrapped in the crazy world of a touring musician. In addition to Fugit is a supporting ensemble made up of Frances McDormand, Kate Hudson, Zooey Deschanel, Jason Lee, and Anna Paquin.

The Wicker Man (1973)

The Wicker Man (1973) Official Trailer - Christopher Lee, Diane Cilento Horror Movie HD - YouTube Watch On

RT Score: 91%

Age rating: R

Length: 102 minutes

Director: Robin Hardy

Arriving on: October 1

Set in Summerisle, Scotland, conservative Christian Sergeant Howie (Edward Woodward) is set to investigate the case of a missing child. During his report he examines the local residents and their odd practices of pagan rituals, keeping a close eye on Willow (Britt Ekland), the magistrate's daughter. As Howie puts all the pieces together, he takes a step closer to discovering the truth about the missing child.

Days of Heaven (1978)

Days of Heaven (1978) - Terrence Malick (Trailer) | BFI - YouTube Watch On

RT Score: 94%

Age rating: PG

Length: 95 minutes

Director: Terrence Malick

Arriving on: October 1

Richard Gere and Brooke Adams star in Malick's period drama set in the early decades of the 20th century. Bill (Gere) and Abby (Adams) travel to Texas from Chicago after falling out with his boss to pick up work harvesting crops on a farm owned by a wealthy grain farmer. Bill soon devises a plan to trick his dying boss into marrying Abby, so they can claim his fortune.