3 movies leaving Hulu in January 2025 with over 83% on Rotten Tomatoes

With a new year comes new titles on Hulu, and it's a jam-packed list of everything new on Hulu in January 2025 has fresh movies to start a new year of streaming. The catch? Hulu will be removing another handful of titles yet again. But fear not, it's only a short list.

Not only do the three movies I've selected all come from the same year (2021), but each in their own right have soared high on the Rotten Tomatoes front with over 83%. With two French-language movies and a music documentary in the list, there are just a few weeks left for you to catch them before they're gone. But if you're quick on your feet and already have them ticked off your list, there's always room for more if you check out our list of best Hulu movies.

Paris, 13th District (2021)

Paris, 13th District - Official Trailer | HD | IFC Films - YouTube Watch On

RT Score: 83%

Rating: R

Run time: 105 minutes

Director: Jacques Audiard

Leaving on: January 20

Though my opinion of Audiard's musical crime drama Emilia Perez was far from positive, that doesn't mean I'm writing off his other movies completely. Just from its trailer, Paris, District 13 isn't just a beautifully shot movie but appears to pack a compelling modern love story.

From a screenplay co-written by Audiard and fellow French filmmakers Léa Mysius and Céline Sciamma, Paris, District 13 is loosely inspired by the short comic stories by Adrian Tomine. Struggling to make rent, call center operator Émilie (Lucie Zhang) advertises for a new roommate, which teacher Camille (Makita Samba) responds too. When she reluctantly agrees to take on a male roommate, Émilie and Camille begin an intimate relationship with no desire to become a couple. But when Camille forms an attraction to Nora (Noémie Merlant), Émilie realizes she has deeper feelings than she thought.

Happening (2021)

Happening - Official Trailer | HD | IFC Films - YouTube Watch On

RT Score: 99%

Rating: R

Run time: 100 minutes

Director: Audrey Diwan

Leaving on: December 31

Happening is the second French-language movie in the list, simply because international movies are at the top of my '2025 ins' list. Based on Annie Ernaux's memoir of the same name, Happening follows intelligent student Anne in early 1960s France. Her dreams of attaining academic greatness are jeopardized when she falls pregnant unexpectedly, making her determined to complete her studies even if that means coming face-to-face with trauma and risking prison time. Happening is a moving account of Ernaux's own personal experience of seeking an abortion at a time where it was a criminal offence in France.

Get daily insight, inspiration and deals in your inbox Sign up for breaking news, reviews, opinion, top tech deals, and more. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Charli XCX: Alone Together (2021)

Charli XCX: Alone Together | Official Trailer - YouTube Watch On

RT Score: 85%

Rating: N/A

Run time: 70 minutes

Director: Bradley Bell & Pablo Jones-Soler

Leaving on: January 28

If you were engulfed in all things Brat and Charli XCX in 2024, this music documentary may be right up your alley – especially if you're intrigued to revisit her previous works. I've been a Charli fan for a few years and even I didn't know that this documentary existed until now, so you can bet I'll be ticking it off my Hulu watchlist before it gets the chop.

During the first COVID-19 lockdown in 2020, Charli XCX seeks the help of her fans to aid her in creating a new album in just 40 days. This short documentary is a deeper look into Charli's evolving creative process while coping with the mental health struggles associated with being stuck at home. The singer and songwriter finds new ways to connect with fans as she works towards releasing her fourth studio album, How I'm Feeling Now.