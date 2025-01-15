How to watch An Update on Our Family online – stream the Stauffer docuseries from anywhere

In 2017, James and Myka Stauffer adopted a two-year-old boy from China, named him Huxley, and documented the process on their burgeoning YouTube channel, The Stauffer Life, earning hundreds of thousands of new subscribers, millions of views, regular media appearances and a raft of lucrative sponsorship deals from major brands, including Fabletics, Mattel/Barbie and Chili’s. Two years later and without explanation, Huxley vanished from sight.

Following weeks of speculation, the Stauffers belatedly revealed that Huxley had been diagnosed with autism, and that they'd given him up. When their sponsors saw which way the wind was blowing they dropped James and Myka en masse, and the couple retreated from public life.

Three-part docuseries An Update on Our Family dissects the Stauffers' rise and fall, and reflects more widely on the family vlogging genre, as well as the responsibilities of YouTube, which incites content creators towards increasingly provocative stunts.

