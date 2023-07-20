How to watch The Open golf 2023: live stream British major online from anywhere

Watch The Open 2023 live stream

Fans can watch The Open golf live on Sky Sports in the UK. It's split between NBC, USA Network, and Peacock ($4.99 a month) in the US. Viewers in Australia can tune in on Kayo Sports, while TSN is the place to watch the British Open live in Canada. Full details on where to watch The Open 2023 below. Fore!

The Open 2023 preview

One day, Rory McIlroy will be able to enter a major under the radar, but with the 151st Open Championship being hosted by Royal Liverpool Golf Club, there's no escaping the limelight. It's at Hoylake that McIlroy won the last of his four majors, and the sensational manner of his victory north of the border this past Sunday makes the Northern Irishman one of the favorites for the legendary Claret Jug.

Jon Rahm and Brooks Koepka are in the enviable position of being contenders who have already lifted a major in 2023, the Spaniard having triumphed at Augusta in April and the American having a shot to victory at Oak Hill in May. For the likes of McIlroy, world No.1 Scottie Scheffler, and reigning British Open champion Cameron Smith, on the other hand, this is one last chance to score a major this year.

It's the players that were in action at the Scottish Open a few days ago that might be best placed to make their mark at Royal Liverpool, with the elements set to make their presence felt across all four days of the tournament. The wind-whip and rain could make for a particularly messy par-3 17th, which has been completely remodeled with the express purpose of keeping things interesting right until the very end of Round 4.

Here's how to watch a British Open live stream online from anywhere so you don't miss a moment from Royal Liverpool.

2023 British Open TV schedule (all times ET)

Thursday, Round 1: Peacock (1.30am-4am & 3pm-4pm) / USA Network (4am-3pm)

Peacock (1.30am-4am & 3pm-4pm) / USA Network (4am-3pm) Friday, Round 2: Peacock (1.30am-4am & 3pm-4pm) / USA Network (4am-3pm)

Peacock (1.30am-4am & 3pm-4pm) / USA Network (4am-3pm) Saturday, Round 3: USA Network (5am-7am) / Peacock and NBC (7am-3pm)

USA Network (5am-7am) / Peacock and NBC (7am-3pm) Sunday, Round 4: USA Network (4am-7am) / Peacock and NBC (7am to 2pm)

USA Network (4am-7am) / Peacock and NBC (7am to 2pm) Watch Peacock from overseas with ExpressVPN

How to watch 2023 British Open: live stream golf in the US

The 2023 British Open is being shown across Peacock TV, NBC, and USA Network in the US. It's a convoluted broadcast schedule, but in essence, Peacock is providing nearly comprehensive coverage, while the best of the action is also airing on NBC. Watch 2023 British Open without cable Peacock is live-streaming the vast majority of the 2023 British Open, including the most crucial moments. Peacock costs $4.99 a month for an ad-supported version of the service. You also have the option of paying $10 a month for commercial-free coverage. Alternatively, OTT streaming service Sling TV is reasonably priced and includes NBC and USA Network as part of its Sling Blue package in most major markets. The usual cost is $45 a month, but if you're new to the service you can get $10 off your first month. Another over-the-top streaming service that includes NBC and USA Network is FuboTV. It's a much more comprehensive cable replacement and carries more than 100 channels including Fox, CBS, and ESPN. Prices start at $74.99 a month after a FREE FuboTV trial. If you subscribe to Sling, Peacock, or any other US streaming service and find yourself unable to access coverage because you're out of the country, consider using a VPN as outlined below - of the many options, we rate ExpressVPN as the best of the best.

How to watch a British Open golf live stream from outside your country

There are loads of easy ways to live stream British Open golf in the US, UK, Canada, Australia, and almost anywhere else in the world. Scroll down for a full breakdown of options. That said, if you're abroad right now do note that you’ll need to use a VPN to access your regular streaming service so that you don't get geo-blocked.

A VPN is perfect for this, as it allows you to change your IP address so you appear to be in your country of residence, where your usual streaming services and subscriptions are based. You may be surprised by how easy it is to get started using one, too.

Use a VPN to watch British Open golf online from anywhere

ExpressVPN - get the world's best VPN We've put all the major VPNs through their paces and we rate ExpressVPN as our top pick, thanks to its speed, ease of use, and strong security features. It's also compatible with just about any streaming device out there, including Amazon Fire TV Stick, Apple TV, Xbox, and PlayStation, as well as Android and Apple mobiles. Sign up for an annual plan now and get an extra 3 months absolutely FREE. And if you change your mind within the first 30 days, let them know and they'll give you your money back without a quibble. - Try ExpressVPN 100% risk-free for 30 days

How to use a VPN to watch The Open 2023

Using a VPN is as easy as one-two-three...

1. Download and install a VPN - as we say, our top choice is ExpressVPN.

2. Connect to the appropriate server location - open the VPN app, hit 'choose location', and select the appropriate location, eg: 'USA' for Peacock.

3. Go to the broadcaster's stream - head to your home broadcaster's site or app and watch as if you were at home - Peacock for Americans abroad.

How to watch The Open 2023: live stream golf in the UK

Golf fans based in the UK can watch The Open 2023 on Sky Sports. Live coverage is available through the Sky Sports Golf channel from Thursday through to Sunday, starting at 6.30am BST for Rounds 1 and 2, 12pm for Round 3, and 11am for Round 4. If you want to sign up for Sky Sports, you can check out our dedicated guide to Sky TV deals and packages for today's best prices. Don't fancy being locked into a long, expensive contract? Consider the more flexible streaming option, Now, (formerly Now TV). Now sports passes start at £9.99 per day.

2023 Open live stream: how to watch golf in Australia

Golf fans in Australia can live stream the 2023 British Open on Fox Sports or Kayo Sports. Live coverage starts at 3.30pm AEST for Rounds 1 and 2, 7pm for Round 3, and 6pm for Round 4. Just bear in mind that because of the time differences, the final action will take place in the early hours of Monday morning! You'll need to have a paid subscription to watch on Fox Sports or via a Foxtel subscription, but the tournament will also be shown on the terrific sports streaming service Kayo Sports, which is the ideal option for those who don't want the commitment of a lengthy (and pricey) contract. Kayo lets you stream on two devices with its $27.50 per month Basic plan, and on three devices with its $35 Premium plan, and both come with a FREE 7-day trial. It also gives you access to over 50 other sports including cricket, NRL, NHL, NBA, F1... the list goes on! Handy if you don't want to go all out on Fox.

How to watch 2023 British Open: live stream golf in Canada

In Canada, you can watch the 2023 British Open on TSN, with coverage getting underway at 7pm ET / 4pm PT for Rounds 1 and 2, and at 7am ET / 4am PT for Rounds 3 and 4. If you get TSN as part of your cable deal, you'll be able to log in with the details of your provider for access to a British Open golf live stream. If you don't have cable, you can try the new TSN Plus streaming service for free for a limited time. Alternatively, you can subscribe to TSN on a streaming-only basis from CA$19.99 a month or CA$199.90 per year. Live coverage of Rounds 3 and 4 is also being provided by CTV, which doesn't offer a streaming-only subscription.

The Open 2023: weather forecast for Royal Liverpool Golf Club Though much of Europe is in the midst of a devastating heat wave, that doesn't include the UK, and the Wirral Peninsula will likely be a wet and windy place throughout the 151st Open Championship. At the time of publication, rain is forecast on all four days of play, and temperatures aren't expected to get any higher than 18 degrees Celsius at any point.

Who won The Open last year? Cameron Smith came from four strokes behind to win the 150th Open at the Old Course at St Andrews a year ago, beating Cameron Young by a stroke and Rory McIlroy by two. It was the Australian's first major and his last achievement before his defection to LIV Golf.

Is Tiger Woods playing in the Open Championship this year? Tiger Woods is not competing at Hoylake, the scene of his most recent Open Championship triumph. The three-time Champion Golfer of the Year broke down in sodden conditions at the Masters in early April, having to pull out after making the cut. He subsequently underwent surgery on his right ankle, from which he's currently recovering.