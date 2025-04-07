The White Lotus season 3 finale has Mike White already thinking of where the hit Max series should go next

The eighth and final episode of The White Lotus season 3 was released on April 6 in the US, and April 7 in the UK and Australia.

The White Lotus season 3 finale episode has been released

Mike White teased that the fourth season might not be on the coast again

Season 4 location scouting rumors suggest Europe could be next

The White Lotus season 3 finale has wrapped, which means the show's stay at Max has sadly ended for another chapter, and that has us wondering where the series could go next.

Following the release of the eighth and final episode, the latest retrospective video interview with the show's creator, Mike White, was posted on YouTube (see below), and it gives fans some clues about the next destination.

The anthology series has become a hit with critics and audiences alike for its murder mysteries, complex character studies, catchy theme songs, and – of course – the stunning locations each new season is set in.

Like White says in the latest video, "there's always room for more murders at The White Lotus hotels." So where could fans expect to be next in the next installment of one of the best Max shows?

"For the fourth season, I want to get a little bit out of the ‘crashing waves against rocks’ vernacular," White said in the video, which is in line with what HBO's Francesca Orsi noted earlier this year.

In an interview with Deadline, the executive said, "chances are somewhere in Europe" when it came to where The White Lotus season 4 might be heading next. Considering there are a limited number of Four Seasons Hotels in Europe, I bet this will keep internet sleuths busy over the next year or so.

What do we know so far about The White Lotus season 4?

Absolutely nothing has been confirmed by HBO or Max about what fans can expect from a fourth season of The White Lotus, but going off recent interviews that White has done, it could be a lot different from the seasons that have come before it.

Speaking to The Hollywood Reporter, White had previously confirmed that there was no set formula for the series, suggesting that even the murder mystery element was something that could be switched up.

"I don’t think it needs to always be a body," he revealed. "There are so many ways that we want to reinvent the show each year. Like, what is this show – other than people? A fresh mystery, people maybe expect that. But I don’t feel constrained by expectation. It’s fun."

That could suggest that a fourth installment of the show goes in a very new direction, but I wouldn't expect White to completely abandon the themes that he likes to centre each season around – the The White Lotus season 3 focused on religion and I suspect that an overarching theme will continue to be part of future installments.

Lastly – and this is a major blow to me – Cristóbal Tapia de Veer, who is the critically-acclaimed composer that wrote the memorable theme songs for the show, won't be returning for season 4, according to The New York Times.

Following the backlash from fans over season 3's new title song, which I personally did not agree with, the composer has decided to part ways with HBO over reported "creative differences." Although Tapia de Veer stands by season 3's new club anthem tempo, his original version (see the video above) of the season 3 title song incorporated more of the original's recognizable 'ooh-loo-loos.'

Had this full, unedited version made it into the show's latest chapter, I bet we wouldn't have seen half the amount of backlash as we did, but then it sounds like that might be down to HBO. What we can expect from season 4's theme song is very unclear then. Indeed, whoever does end up landing the job has very big shoes to fill.

Looking ahead, it seems fans could be in for a very different type of vacation when The White Lotus next returns to our screens. With White suggesting he might abandon the body bag element of the show, a new theme song having to be written by a different composer, and it having a non-beachside setting, let's hope the characters are just as interesting!