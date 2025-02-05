Google TV carries out a major cull of its free channels – and it's bad news for Bob Ross fans

There's not quite as much to watch on Google TV as there was

The Google TV free channel count is down by 9

One of the culled channel is the Bob Ross Channel

Dozens of new channels were added last year

The trend of Google TV adding more and more free channels for audiences in the US had to come to an end sometime, we suppose – and so it's come to pass that nine channels have been cut from the selection.

As spotted by 9to5Mac, the cull doesn't include the most recently added, holiday-related batch of channels, which is something of a surprise. The Bob Ross Channel has been heartlessly cut though, so fans will have to get their painting fix elsewhere.

The other channels that have gone are The Hill TV, Dog Whisperer with Cesar Milan, the Dove Channel, Comedy Dynamics, the Bob Ross Channel, Shades of Black, OutTV Proud, Dazn Ringside, and Dazn Women’s Football.

This free channel offering comes via the Freeplay app on Google TV devices (although that app has temporarily been paused), and Google has never ditched so many free channels at once – usually it's just one or two that are removed quietly each time.

Let's go FASTer

The Google TV Streamer (Image credit: Google)

The rise of Free Ad-supported Streaming Television (FAST) has been a rapid one, and Google hasn't been alone in offering a ton of ad-supported content for viewers who might be tiring of paying for their streaming services.

Our best free streaming service list will guide you to platforms including Tubi, Pluto, and Roku, where you can enjoy a wide range of movies and shows without paying a dime (and some operate internationally too, unlike the US-only Google TV Freeplay).

However, these free, ad-supported services share something in common with the likes of Netflix, Prime Video, and Disney Plus: content can leave the platforms as quickly as it arrives, so it's never certain how long you've got to finish your binge-watching.

Given how many FAST channels Google TV still offers, it's still in credit – dozens of new channels were added over the course of 2024, and Google also launched its Google TV Streamer device in August.