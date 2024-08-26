There are now even more free TV channels to watch on Google TV in the US

Google isn't stopping when it comes to adding more viewing options to the free, ad-supported TV (FAST) channels built into Google TV for its US viewers: 10 new channels have now been made available on the platform.

This fresh list is a combination of channels spotted this week by 9to5Google and back in March by Streaming Better, which seemed to go under the radar at the time. We've previously reported on a batch of additional channels added earlier this year.

The new channels are Cheaters, CBC News and Explore, Court TV Legendary Trials, Family Feud Classic, FilmRise Horror, FilmRise True Crime, Grit Xtra, Heartland, Laff More, Rig TV – with some coming from channel operators that already have a Google TV presence.

We're now up to a total of 136 free channels on Google TV, as long as you're living in the US. You can find them by heading to the Live tab on the main Google TV interface on a smart TV or a Chromecast with Google TV.

Continuing expansion

The Google TV Streamer goes on sale soon (Image credit: Google)

It's likely that the selection will continue to grow in the future – though we've heard nothing about an international expansion of FAST channels on Google TV, which is most likely dependent on agreeing new licensing deals with the parties involved.

International viewers (as well as those in the US) do have access to a selection of third-party FAST services on Google TV, including the likes of Plex and Tubi. These services add another few hundred channels that can be watched for free, with ads.

Another update is expected when the new $99 / £99 / AU$159 Google TV Streamer box goes on sale on September 24. The free channels will apparently come under a Google TV Freeplay heading on that particular device.

