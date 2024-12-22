Google TV users are getting even more free channels in time for the holidays
Even more viewing options
- The total number of free channels is now 171
- Google TV Freeplay remains exclusive to the US
- There's been a recent boom in free TV with ads
We've already seen dozens of new free-to-view channels added to Google TV during 2024, and one more update has been rolled out in time for the holidays – bringing the number of channels available to US viewers to more than 170.
This latest update was spotted by 9to5Google, and should be available now if you're using a television set or streaming device with the latest Google TV software on it. You'll find them under the Google TV Freeplay app.
The new channels are Best of Dr Phil, Xumo Free Holiday Movie Channel, Xumo Free Holiday Classics, Xumo Christian Christmas, Continuum, Z Nation, The Design Network, Filmrise: Classic TV, UFC, Unbeaten, Big 12 Studios, Waypoint TV, and PursuitUP.
There are also updates for Stingray Greatest Holiday Hits, Stingray Soul Storm Christmas, and Stingray Hot Country Christmas. These new channels follow on from Designated Survivor and Places & Spaces – The Great Christmas Light Fight added in November.
Keep them coming
That brings the total number of channels available in Google TV Freeplay to 171 – though as 9to5Google notes, some of them are likely to be only available over the holidays (as a few of those title channels would suggest).
One channel has been removed at the same time though: it seems Motortrend Fast TV is no longer available. No doubt this chopping and changing of content is going to continue as we go through 2025 as well.
We've seen a steady rise in the number of free ad-supported television (FAST) channels available on streaming platforms in recent years: there are hundreds more available in apps such as Plex, Tubi, and PlutoTV.
You may remember Google TV adding extra channels in August and September of this year, as well as at other points during 2024. The software has also been given plenty of new features over the last 12 months as well.
