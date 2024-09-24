Google TV gets a big free update with cool new AI and smart home skills

The Google TV Streamer is on its way to early adopters, and Google has started to roll out a big Google TV update for it and for other Google TV devices, including many of the best TVs. And it's a big one, with a host of new features and smart home controls. And of course, there's AI in there too.

The most obvious new feature is the new Home panel, which enables you to check the status of, and to control, compatible smart home devices such as thermostats, lights and cameras. You can see who's at the front door courtesy of your video doorbell, and you can use your voice and Google Assistant to control those devices without having to mess around with the remote.

Do more with Google TV - YouTube Watch On

The Ambient screensaver has been given an upgrade, enabling you to use prompts to create your own screensaver designs. You can also get Google Assistant to create a screensaver based on your Google Photos.

There's a new Sports page in the For You tab, making it easier to find live and upcoming games, catch YouTube highlights and get personalized recommendations. And there's an updated channel guide for Google TV Freeplay to make it easier to find things among the 150 channels of Freeplay.

You can see the new features in action on the official Google blog, which also notes that the range of Google TV devices is expanding: it highlights new art TVs from Hisense and TCL as well as smart projectors from Vankyo, Epson and XGIMI. Google TV is also expanding its geographical reach, with new countries supported including Thailand, Indonesia, Vietnam and the Philippines.

The rollout began yesterday, September 23, and will be coming to all Google TV devices imminently.

You might also like

TCL QM851G review: An awesome, affordable Google TV for the US

TCL C855 review: An idea mini-LED Google TV for the UK

Sony Bravia 9 review: The most elite Google TV on the planet?