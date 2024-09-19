Google TV Freeplay gets more free channels and a redesign – but it's still exclusive to the US

As streaming app interfaces go, Google TV is one of the best around, and its free channel offerings continue to get better as the launch of the Google TV Streamer approaches: there are apparently a handful of new channels to enjoy, as well a revamped Freeplay interface for accessing them.

Some images of the new interface have been posted online by 9to5Google, and it looks to be a significant improvement over the Live tab, where all of these free, ad-supported (or FAST) channels can currently be found.

The new-look interface makes it easier to get at your full list of channels, as well as giving you the option to browse by category: Recents, Popular, Drama, News, and so on. There's also a Favorites category where you can save the channels you like the most.

The Live tab isn't going away – you can still find FAST channels here, alongside live channels from YouTube TV. It's also worth noting that the Freeplay branding is still rolling out, so you might not see it right away – it should be showing up for everyone in the US across the next few days.

Hundreds of channels

The new Google TV Streamer is on the way (Image credit: Google)

While 9to5Google mentions new channels, it doesn't specify exactly what they are – and Google hasn't said anything officially either. New channels are now being added on such a regular basis, it's hard to keep up: we got 14 more free channels last week, together with a hint about this Freeplay rebranding.

All of these new channels and various other changes – like shifting all purchasing options to YouTube – seem to be in preparation for the launch of the new Google TV Streamer, on sale from September 24. The new box will take over from Chromecast devices.

There are now more than 800 FAST channels available on Google TV, with over 150 available in the curated list offered by Freeplay. This comeback for ad-supported viewing matches the recent trend in streaming services offering ad-supported tiers.

For now though, you can't get free channels or Freeplay on Google TV if you live outside the US – no doubt due to complications around licensing issues. If you're not in the United States and want to watch movies and shows for free (in return for a few ads), your options potentially include Amazon Freevee, Tubi, and Plex.