Get match-ready for 2025's biggest boxing fights with this limited-time DAZN streaming deal

If you're a boxing fan, then DAZN has got a brilliant and strictly time-limited deal for you.

If you sign up for the great-value Super Saver plan between now and the 7th of April, you can get a massive discount on an entire year of boxing battles and a whole world of sports.

The usual price for an annual Super Saver subscription is £119.99. But between now and the 7th of April it's down 30% to a very reasonable £83.99. And you don't need to pay it all in one go if you don't want to: the instalment plan is discounted too, down from the usual £14.99 per month to just £10.49.

Why such a big discount? DAZN is feeling generous because it wants to celebrate its very first Queensberry Promotions event. That's Frank Warren's stable of superstars, and the first Queensberry fight happens this Saturday, April the 5th.

The fights you won't want to miss

Queensberry Promotions' superstar events will be streamed live on DAZN to over 200 countries, and the first battle is a real heavyweight: Joy Joyce takes on Filip Hrgovic in Manchester in a bout that also includes David Adeleye vs. Jeamie Tshikeva; Jack Rafferty vs. Cory O'Regan; and Delicious Orie vs. Milos Veletic.

The highlights keep on coming in May, when Anthony Cacace takes on Leigh Wood (May 10) and Josh Taylor battles Ekow Essuman (May 24).

That's not all. You can watch Chris Eubank Jr. vs Conor Benn on April 26; Ryan Garcia vs. Rolly Romero, Devin Haney vs Jose Ramirez, and Teofimo Lopez vs Arnold Barboza Jr on May 2; and Canelo Alvarez vs. William Scull on May 3.

And of course, there's more to DAZN than brilliant boxing events. There's a whole world of sports for you to stream including MMA, Women's Football, E-sports and more.

If you want to discover DAZN's dazzling selection of live and on-demand sports from around the world for less, remember to sign up before the 7th, when the prices get back up from the matt.