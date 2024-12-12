Struggle to find where to live stream your favorite sports team on Max, ESPN Plus, Peacock and more? This new service will help

Gone are the days of settling down on the couch and flicking on the TV knowing the game is going to be broadcast right where you expect it. In the modern landscape, there’s more sport to watch than ever before, but finding the game you actually want to watch can often feel like an endurance pursuit in itself.

However, Nielsen aims to cut through the confusion with a new addition to their Gracenote unit, which will help sports fans find exactly what they want to watch, when they want to watch it. While each individual streamer competes for viewers, Nielsen’s new service uses a single API to access data from across leagues and competitions, bringing users viewing options, live schedules and team and league data. Future updates will bring live scores, league rankings and even let you know when your favourite athlete is appearing in other entertainment content on the best streaming services.

Speaking on the launch of the new service, which will be showcased at CES between January 7-9, 2025, chief product officer at Gracenote, Bill Michels said: “Sports programming has the unique ability to attract large and passionate audiences making it invaluable to video providers seeking to drive engagement and time spent with their services. With Gracenote’s new solution, customers can now deliver innovative discovery experiences leveraging sports content and win the competition for viewers and their attention.”

Easily find where to stream your favorite live sports

With sports rights being fragmented across regional channels, local networks, streaming services and sports-specific apps, it’s hardly surprising consumers are confused. According to Nielsen, of the 2,430 Major League Baseball games played during the 2024 regular season, only 150 were carried nationally on traditional broadcast or streaming channels, meaning fans faced difficulty watching 93% of the season's games.

The new service, On Sport, will cover some big organisations in the sporting landscape, pulling information from the NFL, the NBA, Formula 1 and the Premier League. It will also provide a tailored experience to consumers, with recommendations for upcoming games based on preferences and viewing history. It will also enrich the post-game experience with related viewing options, such as highlight shows, recaps and post-game analysis, meaning your afternoon of sports doesn’t have to end at the final whistle or the chequered flag.

The service as a whole seems like a massive win for both providers and consumers, allowing viewers a simple way to navigate an often overwhelming sporting landscape and making sure, wherever it’s airing, you’ll never miss a second of the game.

