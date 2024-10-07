Tre Valli Varesine live stream 2024: How to watch cycling online for FREE, key dates, start time

The 103rd Tre Valli Varesine will be played out over the multiple short sharp climbs in and around the city of Varese . Here’s where to watch 2024 Tre Valli Varesine live streams online from anywhere – including any FREE streams.

The next of the Italian Autumn classics that Tadej Pogacar will have his sights on is the famously hilly Tre Valli Varesine. Seemingly tailor made for the talents of the new world champion this prestigious race is one he has already won back in 2022 and will be favourite to win again.

Lining up against him will be a host of big hitters though, all wanting to end their season on a high including Juan Ayuso, Enric Mas, Tom Pidcock and if Pogacar falters his team mates Pavel Sivakov and the Australian Jay Vine. Read on to find live streams, timings and TV channels below.

Race dates Event date: Oct 8

Oct 8 Start time: 13.15am BST / 8.15am ET / 5.15am PT / 10.15pm AEST / 2.15am CET

2024 Tre Valli Varesine FREE live stream broadcasters

If you live in Italy then you can look forward to a free Tre Valli Varesine live stream in 2024. That's because the free-to-air RAI in Italy has the rights to the action

But what if you're based in Italy but aren't at home to catch the free Tre Valli Varesine coverage? Maybe you're on holiday and don't want to spend money on pay TV in another country, when you'd usually be able to watch for free at home?

How to watch 2024 Tre Valli Varesine live streams in the US

Cycling fans in the U.S. can watch the 2024 Tre Valli Varesine on FloBikes

How to watch 2024 Tre Valli Varesine live streams in the UK and Europe

Live coverage of the 2024 Tre Valli Varesine will be broadcast on Eurosport and Discovery+.

A 'standard' subscription to Discovery+ which includes Eurosport's cycling coverage will set you back £6.99 per month. The package includes year-round cycling streams as well as other live sports including snooker, tennis, motorsports and more.

A premium subscription, which includes all that plus TNT Sports (Premier League, Champions League and Europa League football plus rugby, wrestling, UFC, and MotoGP) costs an additional £30.99 per month.

Can I watch a 2024 Tre Valli Varesine live stream for free? Check your local broadcaster above but cycling fans based in Italy can watch the action for free on Rai.

What is the 2024 Tre Valli Varesine Route? Starting in Busto Arsizio to the north-west of Milan the race heads northwards to where it will finish in the city of Varese. Once the peloton arrives it will begin the multiple variations of a series of laps that take in the climbs of the 1.9km Salita del Ronchi, the 1.9km Montello and the shorter 900m Barasso. This relentless barrage of ascents, 21 in total will rip the riders legs to shreds over 200 gruelling kilometres tailor made for the best climbers in the peloton and it will provide exceptional viewing for those road side as the races passes by on multiple occasions.

2024 Tre Valli Varesine route profile

(Image credit: Tre Valli Varesine 2024)

What are the Tre Valli Varesine 2024 predictions? Continuing his build up to Il Lombardia Tadej Pogacar will be hoping to win everything he starts in his new rainbow jersey and this race will be just one of his many targets. If he is in good shape, and wants to win then chances are he will, so his opponents will have to be especially cunning if they are to defeat him because power and strength alone will not be enough.