Tottenham vs Brentford live stream: how to watch Premier League 2024/25 online from anywhere

Can the visitors cause Ange Postecoglou's men more problems?

Dominic Solanke of Tottenham Hotspur running ahead of the Tottenham vs Brentford live stream
(Image credit: Nigel French/Sportsphoto/Allstar via Getty Images)
Watch Tottenham vs Brentford live streams as Ange Postecoglou looks to jumpstart the home team's season against the sticky opposition of the Bees. Below we have all the information on how to watch Tottenham vs Brentford from anywhere in the world with details on worldwide TV channels, broadcasters and live streams on TV screens, laptops, tablets and mobiles.

By pointing out that he tends to win trophies in his second season at clubs, Big Ange has certainly set the bar high for a side without silverware for over 15 years. But Spurs have seemed sluggish so far this season, and neither a home loss against bitter rivals Arsenal nor a last-minute EFL Cup win over second-tier Coventry will have inspired confidence from the Lilywhites' faithful.

Thomas Frank's Brentford, on the other hand, have done everything expected of them so far this campaign. Yes, they lost against Liverpool and Man City, but their record is otherwise blemish free. It would only be a minor upset if they came away from the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium with maximum points, as Frank and his men continue to try and put last season's disappointing 16th place finish behind them.

Here's where to watch Tottenham vs Brentford live streams online and catch the Premier League 2024/25 action from anywhere.

Watch Tottenham vs Brentford Quick Guide

Key Dates

  • Date: Saturday, September 21
  • Start time: 10am ET / 3pm BST

Best live streams

How to watch Tottenham vs Brentford live streams in the US

The Tottenham vs Brentford live stream is on the Peacock streaming service only in the US.

The Peacock price is starts at $7.99 a month and you can get 12 months for the price of 10 by opting for an annual plan.

Peacock is available on a wide range of devices. As web-based service on PCs and laptops, it's also compatible with: iOS, Apple TV, Android, Android TV, Chromecast, PlayStation, Xbox, Vizio Smartcast, select LG smart TVs, and Xfinity Flex 4K.

How to watch Tottenham vs Brentford live streams in the UK

Unfortunately, there will be no Tottenham vs Brentford live stream in the UK as this fixture is subject to the 3pm Saturday blackout.

Sky Sports (128), TNT Sports (52) and Amazon Prime Video (20) have 200 televised matches between them this season, but Tottenham vs Brentford isn't one of them.

Official Tottenham vs Brentford broadcasters by region

Africa

Americas

Europe

Asia

Oceania

Middle East

When does Tottenham vs Brentford start?

Tottenham vs Brentford kicks off at 10am ET / 3pm BST on Saturday, September 21

Can I watch Tottenham vs Brentford on my mobile?

Of course, most broadcasters have streaming services that you can access through mobile apps or via your phone's browser.

You can also stay up-to-date with all Premier League key moments on the official social media channels on X/Twitter (@PremierLeague), Instagram (@PremierLeague), TikTok (@PremierLeague) and YouTube (@PremierLeague).

