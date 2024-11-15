Tottenham vs Arsenal: WSL live stream options, TV channels

The Tottenham vs Arsenal Women live stream is a huge derby at the Tottenham Hotspur stadium. Lionesses such as Leah Williamson, Alessia Russo and Beth England will be on show. You can watch it wherever you are, potentially for free, with a VPN.

The hosts have only beaten Crystal Palace and West Ham so far this season. Their opponents had a rocky start too, but have found some form under interim boss Renée Slegers. While the Gunners “have had some ups and downs result-wise, they've been quite good in the games, they've been competing,” noted Spurs boss Robert Vilahamn ahead of the clash. Indeed, they smashed Brighton 5-0 last time out, while Vilahamn’s side was heavily beaten by Man City.

Last season this game saw the home side beat their North London rivals for the first time ever thanks to a Martha Thomas goal and a determined defensive performance. Many will not expect history to be repeated, but that game showed that anything can happen.

Read on to find out how you can watch this game live, possibly for free. Make sure you catch all of the Women's Super League live streams in 2024/25 too.

Tottenham vs Arsenal Quick Guide Key Dates Date: Saturday, November 16

Start time (Sat): 8.45am ET / 1.45pm GMT Best free stream BBC iPlayer (UK)

How to watch Spurs vs Arsenal Women's Super League 2024/25 live streams for free

The Tottenham vs Arsenal WSL 2024/25 live stream is on BBC. That means you can watch for FREE if you are in the UK.

The game is also being shown on BBC One. Fans in the UK will need to have a valid TV licence to watch the games on the BBC.

Kiwis can also access the game for free. It is going to be available via the WSL YouTube Channel in New Zealand.

If you're away from home and want to access your usual service, you can do so with a VPN.

Use NordVPN to watch your usual Women's Super League 2024/25 free stream from abroad.

How to watch Tottenham vs Arsenal WSL live streams in the US

The Women's Super League 2024/25 live stream rights, including Tottenham vs Arsenal, are held by ESPN.

This means games are available through ESPN Plus. The service costs $10.99 a month, or $109.99 for the year. It is available as part of a bundle with Hulu and Disney Plus. Those plans start at $14.99 a month (with ads). You can also keep up with the action though via the WSL YouTube channel.

How to watch Tottenham vs Arsenal WSL live streams in Australia

Optus Sport will show the Tottenham vs Arsenal live stream in Australia.

Optus can be accessed via a dedicated mobile or tablet app, and also on Chromecast and Apple TV, costing $24.99/month. An Annual Plan is also available for $229. Games not available on this service can be accessed for free via the WSL YouTube channel.

Not in Australia right now? You can simply use a VPN to watch all the action on your Optus account as if you were back home.

How to watch Tottenham vs Arsenal WSL live streams in Canada

The Women's Super League 2024/25 live streams, including Tottenham vs Arsenal, are on Sportsnet+ in Canada.

The game is also going to be shown on Sportsnet 1 and Sportsnet World.

Sporsnet+ have a host of other sports available, including the NHL, Blue Jays baseball and NBA games. Subscriptions start at $14.99 per month. Games not available on this service can be accessed for free via the WSL YouTube channel.

Not in Canada right now? You can simply use a VPN to watch all the action on your account as if you were back home.

How to watch Tottenham vs Arsenal live streams in New Zealand

The Tottenham vs Arsenal Women's Super League 2024/25 live stream is available for free on YouTube in New Zealand.

DAZN is another place for Kiwis to get the WSL. The service costs NZ$14.99 per month, or you sign up for an annual plan at a discounted rate of NZ$149.99 for the year. Games not available on this service can be accessed for free via the WSL YouTube channel.

Not in New Zealand right now? You can simply use a VPN to watch all the action on your account as if you were back home.

Can I watch Tottenham vs Arsenal 2024/25 on my mobile? Of course, most broadcasters have streaming services that you can access through mobile apps or via your phone's browser. You can also stay up-to-date with all 2024/25 Premier League key moments on the official social media channels on X/Twitter (@BarclaysWSL), Instagram (@BarclaysWSL), TikTok (@BarclaysWSL) and YouTube (@BarclaysWSL).

Can I watch Tottenham vs Arsenal in the WSL for free? Yes, while some more premium games are found on paid services like CBS and Sky Sports, there are still plenty of 2024/25 Women's Super League matches streamed free on BBC iPlayer and on the WSL YouTube channel, including Tottenham vs Arsenal. If you find yourself away from home and geo-blocked, don't forget that you can use a VPN to watch your usual WSL free live stream from abroad.