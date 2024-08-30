How to watch The Voice UK online and from anywhere

The 2024 season of The Voice UK will air for free on ITV1, ITVX and STV in the UK on Saturday, August 31 at 8pm BST and the producers have promised a refresh – so in come three new judges – and a new AI assistant courtesy of will.i.am (who else?).

If you’re currently traveling outside of the UK, you’ll want to download a VPN to watch The Voice UK online from anywhere.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Date: Saturday, August 31 Channel: ITVX Stream here: ITVX (UK) Watch anywhere: Stream from anywhere with NordVPN

Out go Olly Murs and Marie-Anne (nobody was quite sure who she was anyway) and in come American country singer LeAnn Rimes and a couple of McFlys (Tom Fletcher and Danny Jones), with the last two sharing a double seat in the roles of duo coach – an arrangement that works well in versions of The Voice abroad.

Will.i.am will also be shaking things up by bringing artificial intelligence (AI) to the party in the form of "Felicia" but we can confirm that Sir Tom Jones will still be Sir Tom Jones as the hopefuls hope to impress the new line-up at the blind auditions. How will they get on? How will the new judges cope?

Read on for how to watch The Voice UK (2024) online from anywhere – and potentially for free.

Watch The Voice UK for free in the UK

The Voice UK airs on ITV1 and STV on Saturday, August 31 at 8pm BST (3pm ET/ 12am PT). It will also be available to stream on ITVX for FREE at the same time. ITVX is completely free-to-watch in the UK, live online or on-demand. But viewers do need a valid TV license to enjoy ITV content. Traveling outside the UK right now? Use NordVPN to watch The Voice UK on ITVX from abroad. Remember you can watch ITVX a number of ways, including on desktop, gaming consoles, via your smartphone or tablet with the app, as well as on most media streamers, including Fire Stick, Roku, and Apple TV.

Watch The Voice UK from anywhere

You can watch The Voice UK for free from the UK, but bear in mind that if you're traveling abroad, you won't be able to watch online or access ITVX as you would back home.

However, don't be deterred by geo-restrictions which prevent certain services and content from being accessed outside of the UK. You can circumvent geo-blocks by using a VPN, or Virtual Private Network.

It's completely legal, very affordable and easy to use – and it also encrypts your browsing, offering protection against cybercriminals and government snooping.

Can I watch The Voice UK online in Australia?

There are no plans to show The Voice UK in Australia so if you are Down Under for work or on vacation and don't want to miss the show, download a VPN and connect to ITVX.

Can I watch The Voice UK online in the US?

As with Australia, The Voice UK will not be available in the US so, if you're Stateside and don't want to miss the show, download a VPN and head to ITVX to unblock your usual stream.

Can I watch The Voice UK online in Canada?

The Voice UK is not on in Canada but there's no need to miss the show. Just purchase a VPN like NordVPN and you can watch geo-restricted content no matter where you are.

The Voice UK FAQ

What has Sir Tom Jones said about The Voice UK 2024? "What amazes me is the brilliant voices that we discover every single year. This year we have a fresh bunch of singers and that’s what we are looking for. I look at The Voice being an amazing platform for our homegrown singers to showcase to the world."

What has will.i.am said about The Voice UK season 13? "Every year someone realises they can fix themselves through the world of music, shed light and inspire other folks. When you realise that you can bring your own self joy and in the process you can bring joy to other people, providing them with an escape. Everyday a star is born, I know that sounds corny but it’s true."

Will Emma Wills still be hosting the show? She will. This will be her 11th season as presenter.