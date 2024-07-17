How to watch The Open Championship 2024: live stream golf from Royal Troon

Watch The Open Championship 2024 live stream

You can watch The Open 2024 live on Sky Sports in the UK. It's split between NBC, USA Network and Peacock in the US. Viewers in Australia can tune in on Kayo Sports, while TSN is the place to watch the British Open live in Canada. Use our favourite golf VPN to access coverage from anywhere, if you're away from home. Full details on where to watch The Open Championship from Royal Troon just below.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Tournament dates: Thursday, July 18 - Sunday, July 21 TV channel: Peacock, NBC, USA Network (US) | Sky Sports (UK) | Kayo Sports (AUS) Use NordVPN to watch any golf stream

The Open Championship 2024 preview

One year ago there was a surprise winner of the 151st Open Championship when American Brian Harman stormed to victory at Royal Liverpool. Since then, three more majors have been played and there has been an American winner on each occasion. Scottie Scheffler dominated The Masters, Xander Schauffele triumphed at the PGA Championship and Bryson DeChambeau was victorious at the US Open.

All four will hope to be in the running at Royal Troon but links golf can be hugely unpredictable, especially when even a perfect shot can get a bad kick and end up in thick rough or a deep bunker. Therefore it is those who can control their emotions and conjure inventive shots that stand the best chance of winning in Scotland.

Rory McIlroy certainly has the game to excel but must still be reeling after his heartbreaking failure in the US Open at Pinehurst, while Scotland’s own Robert MacIntyre grew up playing on links courses and is in fantastic form following his recent win at the Scottish Open.

Other potential contenders include rising star Ludvig Aberg, two-time major winner Collin Morikawa, 2023 US Open champion Wyndham Clark and Tommy Fleetwood who sits at a combined 32-under across his last five appearances at The Open Championship.

Read on as we explain how to watch a British Open live stream online from anywhere.

How to watch 2024 British Open: live stream golf in the US

The 2024 Open Championship is being shown across Peacock TV, NBC, and USA Network in the US. It's a convoluted broadcast schedule, but in essence, Peacock is providing nearly comprehensive coverage, while the best of the action is also airing on NBC. Watch the 2024 British Open without cable Peacock is live-streaming the vast majority of the 2024 British Open, including the most crucial moments. Peacock costs $7.99 a month for an ad-supported version of the service. You also have the option of paying $13.99 a month for commercial-free coverage. Alternatively, OTT streaming service Sling TV is reasonably priced and includes NBC and USA Network as part of its Sling Blue package in most major markets. The cost is $45 a month. Another over-the-top streaming service that includes NBC and USA Network is Fubo. It's a much more comprehensive cable replacement and carries more than 100 channels including Fox, CBS, and ESPN. Prices start at $79.99 a month. If you subscribe to Sling, Peacock, or any other US streaming service and find yourself unable to access coverage because you're out of the country, consider using a VPN as outlined below - of the many options, we rate NordVPN as the best of the best.

Watch The Open golf live streams from anywhere

There are loads of easy ways to live stream The Open golf in the US, UK, Canada, Australia, and almost anywhere else in the world. Scroll down for a full breakdown of options. That said, if you're abroad right now do note that you’ll need to use a VPN to access your regular streaming service so that you don't get geo-blocked.

A VPN is perfect for this, as it allows you to change your IP address so you appear to be in your country of residence, where your usual streaming services and subscriptions are based. You may be surprised by how easy it is to get started using one, too.

Use a VPN to watch British Open golf online from anywhere

NordVPN – get the world's best VPN We regularly review all the biggest and best VPN providers and NordVPN is our #1 choice. It unblocked every streaming service in testing and it's very straightforward to use. Speed, security and 24/7 support available if you need – it's got it all. The best value plan is the two-year deal which sets the price at $3.99 per month, and includes an extra 3 months absolutely FREE. There's also an all-important and there's a 30-day no-quibble refund if you decide it's not for you. So, try NordVPN 100% risk-free for 30 days

How to use a VPN to watch The Open Championship 2024

Using a VPN is as easy as one-two-three...

1. Download and install a VPN - as we say, our top choice is NordVPN.

2. Connect to the appropriate server location - open the VPN app, hit 'choose location', and select the appropriate location, eg: 'USA' for Peacock.

3. Go to the broadcaster's stream - head to your home broadcaster's site or app and watch as if you were at home – Peacock for Americans abroad.

How to watch The Open 2024: live stream golf in the UK

Golf fans based in the UK can watch The Open Championship on Sky Sports. Live coverage is available through the Sky Sports Golf channel from Thursday through to Sunday, starting at 6.30am BST for Rounds 1 and 2, 11am for Round 3, and 10am for Round 4. If you want to sign up for Sky Sports, you can check out our dedicated guide to Sky TV deals and packages for today's best prices. If you don't want to shell out for a full Sky subscription, you could also consider its Now Sports streaming service. This gives you 24-hour access for £11.99 or month-long access for £34.99. All sounds great, right? But if you're not in the UK, you can still follow 2024 Masters live streams by using one of the best VPN services, such as NordVPN.

2024 British Open live stream: how to watch golf in Australia

Golf fans in Australia can live stream the 2024 Open Championship on Fox Sports or Kayo Sports. Live coverage starts at 3.30pm AEST for Rounds 1 and 2, 6pm for Round 3, and 5pm for Round 4. Just bear in mind that because of the time differences, the final action will take place in the early hours of Monday morning! You'll need to have a paid subscription to watch on Fox Sports or via a Foxtel subscription, but the tournament will also be shown on the terrific sports streaming service Kayo Sports, which is the ideal option for those who don't want the commitment of a lengthy (and pricey) contract. Kayo lets you stream on two devices with its $25 per month One plan, and on three devices with its $35 Basic plan. It also gives you access to over 50 other sports including cricket, NRL, NHL, NBA, F1... the list goes on! Handy if you don't want to go all out on Fox.

How to watch 2024 British Open: live stream golf in Canada

In Canada, you can watch The Open Championship on TSN and its streaming service TSN+. If you get TSN as part of your cable deal, you'll be able to log in with the details of your provider for access to a Masters golf live stream. If you don't have cable, you can subscribe to TSN+ on a streaming-only basis from CA$19.99 a month or $199.90 each year.

The Open Championship: Round 1 tee times

(All times BST)

06:35 Todd Hamilton (US), Justin Leonard (US), Jack McDonald (Sco)

06:46 Tom McKibbin (NI), (a) Calum Scott (Sco), Alexander Noren (Swe)

06:57 Michael Hendry (NZ), Vincent Norrman (Swe), Jesper Svensson (Swe)

07:08 Daniel Hillier (NZ), Ryosuke Kinoshita (Jpn), Young-Han Song (Kor)

07:19 Abraham Ancer (Mex), Ryo Hisatsune (Jpn), Min-Woo Lee (Aus)

07:30 Nicolai Højgaard (Den), Keita Nakajima (Jpn), Adam Scott (Aus)

07:41 Francesco Molinari (Ita), Justin Rose (Eng), (a) Jasper Stubbs (Aus)

07:52 Sung-Jae Im (Kor), Matthew Southgate (Eng), Justin Thomas (US)

08:03 Laurie Canter (Eng), Nick Taylor (Can), Matt Wallace (Eng)

08:14 Matteo Manassero (Ita), Shubhankar Sharma (Ind), Sebastian Soderberg (SWE)

08:25 Austin Eckroat (US), Zach Johnson (US), Thorbjoern Olesen (Den)

08:36 John Daly (US), (a) Santiago de la Fuente (Mex), Aaron Rai (Eng)

08:47 Stewart Cink (US), (a) Dominic Clemons (Eng), Chris Kirk (US)

09:03 Stephan Jaeger (Ger), Joaquin Niemann (Chi), Adam Schenk (US)

09:14 Christiaan Bezuidenhout (SA), Lucas Glover (US), Adam Hadwin (Can)

09:25 Tony Finau (US), Russell Henley (US), Matthieu Pavon (Fra)

09:36 Tommy Fleetwood (Eng), Robert MacIntyre (Sco), Jon Rahm (Spa)

09:47 Ludvig Aaberg (Swe), Bryson DeChambeau (US), Joo-Hyung Kim (Kor)

09:58 Brian Harman (US), Viktor Hovland (Nor), Sahith Theegala (US)

10:09 Tyrrell Hatton (Eng), Max Homa (US), Rory McIlroy (NI)

10:20 Keegan Bradley (US), (a) Gordon Sargent (US), Will Zalatoris (US)

10:31 Alexander Bjoerk (Swe), Harris English (US), Maverick McNealy (US)

10:42 Sean Crocker (US), Guido Migliozzi (Ita), (a) Tommy Morrison (US)

10:53 John Catlin (US), Gun-Taek Koh (Kor), David Puig (Spa)

11:04 Daniel Bradbury (Eng), Thriston Lawrence (SA), Elvis Smylie (Aus)

11:15 Ignacio Elvira (Spa), Darren Fichardt (SA), Min-Kyu Kim (Kor)

11:26 Mason Andersen (US), Sam Hutsby (Eng), Masahiro Kawamura (Jpn)

11:47 Ewen Ferguson (Sco), Marcel Siem (Ger)

11:58 Yuto Katsuragawa (Jpn), Romain Langasque (Fra), Chengtsung Pan (Tai)

12:09 Angel Hidalgo (Spa), Rikuya Hoshino (Jpn), Richard Mansell (Eng)

12:20 Jorge Campillo (Spa), Corey Conners (Can), Ryan Fox (NZ)

12:31 Ernie Els (SA), (a) Altin van der Merwe (SA), Gary Woodland (US)

12:42 Rasmus Højgaard (Den), (a) Jacob Olesen (Den), Henrik Stenson (Swe)

12:53 Billy Horschel (US), Louis Oosthuizen (SA), Victor Perez (Fra)

13:04 Jordan Smith (Eng), Sepp Straka (Aut), Brendon Todd (US)

13:15 Denny McCarthy (US), Adrian Meronk (Pol), Taylor Moore (US)

13:26 Byeong-Hun An (Kor), Jason Day (Aus), Rickie Fowler (US)

13:37 Alex Cejka (Ger), Eric Cole (US), Kurt Kitayama (US)

13:48 Dean Burmester (SA), Darren Clarke (NI), JT Poston (US)

14:04 Dustin Johnson (US), Joost Luiten (Ned), Phil Mickelson (US)

14:15 Padraig Harrington (Ire), Matthew Jordan (Eng), Davis Thompson (US)

14:26 Wyndham Clark (US), Brooks Koepka (US), Hideki Matsuyama (Jpn)

14:37 Patrick Cantlay (US), Xander Schauffele (US), Tiger Woods (US)

14:48 Sam Burns (US), Si-Woo Kim (Kor), Collin Morikawa (US)

14:59 Matthew Fitzpatrick (Eng), Shane Lowry (Ire), Cameron Smith (Aus)

15:10 Scottie Scheffler (US), Jordan Spieth (US), Cameron Young (US)

15:21 Akshay Bhatia (US), Tom Hoge (US), Sami Valimaki (Fin)

15:32 Ben Griffin (US), Emiliano Grillo (Arg), Mackenzie Hughes (Can)

15:43 Joseph Dean (Eng), Andy Ogletree (US), Yannik Paul (Ger)

15:54 Charlie Lindh (Swe), (a) Luis Masaveu (Spa), Ryan van Velzen (SA)

16:05 Kazuma Kobori (NZ), (a) Jaime Montojo (Spa), (a) Liam Nolan (Ire)

16:16 Denwit Boriboonsub (Tha), Daniel Brown (Eng), (a) Matthew Dodd-Berry (Eng)

16:27 Sam Horsfield (Eng), Aguri Iwasaki (Jpn), Jeung-Hun Wang (Kor)

The Open Championship: Round 2 tee times

06:35 Ewen Ferguson (Sco), Marcel Siem (Ger)

06:46 Yuto Katsuragawa (Jpn), Romain Langasque (Fra), Chengtsung Pan (Tai)

06:57 Angel Hidalgo (Spa), Rikuya Hoshino (Jpn), Richard Mansell (Eng)

07:08 Jorge Campillo (Spa), Corey Conners (Can), Ryan Fox (NZ)

07:19 Ernie Els (SA), (a) Altin van der Merwe (SA), Gary Woodland (US)

07:30 Rasmus Højgaard (Den), (a) Jacob Olesen (Den), Henrik Stenson (Swe)

07:41 Billy Horschel (US), Louis Oosthuizen (SA), Victor Perez (Fra)

07:52 Jordan Smith (Eng), Sepp Straka (Aut), Brendon Todd (US)

08:03 Denny McCarthy (US), Adrian Meronk (Pol), Taylor Moore (US)

08:14 Byeong-Hun An (Kor), Jason Day (Aus), Rickie Fowler (US)

08:25 Alex Cejka (Ger), Eric Cole (US), Kurt Kitayama (US)

08:36 Dean Burmester (SA), Darren Clarke (NI), JT Poston (US)

08:47 Dustin Johnson (US), Joost Luiten (Ned), Phil Mickelson (US)

09:03 Padraig Harrington (Ire), Matthew Jordan (Eng), Davis Thompson (US)

09:14 Wyndham Clark (US), Brooks Koepka (US), Hideki Matsuyama (Jpn)

09:25 Patrick Cantlay (US), Xander Schauffele (US), Tiger Woods (US)

09:36 Sam Burns (US), Si-Woo Kim (Kor), Collin Morikawa (US)

09:47 Matthew Fitzpatrick (Eng), Shane Lowry (Ire), Cameron Smith (Aus)

09:58 Scottie Scheffler (US), Jordan Spieth (US), Cameron Young (US)

10:09 Akshay Bhatia (US), Tom Hoge (US), Sami Valimaki (Fin)

10:20 Ben Griffin (US), Emiliano Grillo (Arg), Mackenzie Hughes (Can)

10:31 Joseph Dean (Eng), Andy Ogletree (US), Yannik Paul (Ger)

10:42 Charlie Lindh (Swe), (a) Luis Masaveu (Spa), Ryan van Velzen (SA)

10:53 Kazuma Kobori (NZ), (a) Jaime Montojo (Spa), (a) Liam Nolan (Ire)

11:04 Denwit Boriboonsub (Tha), Daniel Brown (Eng), (a) Matthew Dodd-Berry (Eng)

11:15 Sam Horsfield (Eng), Aguri Iwasaki (Jpn), Jeung-Hun Wang (Kor)

11:26 Todd Hamilton (US), Justin Leonard (US), Jack McDonald (Sco)

11:47 Tom McKibbin (NI), (a) Calum Scott (Sco), Alexander Noren (Swe)

11:58 Michael Hendry (NZ), Vincent Norrman (Swe), Jesper Svensson (Swe)

12:09 Daniel Hillier (NZ), Ryosuke Kinoshita (Jpn), Young-Han Song (Kor)

12:20 Abraham Ancer (Mex), Ryo Hisatsune (Jpn), Min-Woo Lee (Aus)

12:31 Nicolai Hoejgaard (Den), Keita Nakajima (Jpn), Adam Scott (Aus)

12:42 Francesco Molinari (Ita), Justin Rose (Eng), (a) Jasper Stubbs (Aus)

12:53 Sung-Jae Im (Kor), Matthew Southgate (Eng), Justin Thomas (US)

13:04 Laurie Canter (Eng), Nick Taylor (Can), Matt Wallace (Eng)

13:15 Matteo Manassero (Ita), Shubhankar Sharma (Ind), Sebastian Soderberg

13:26 Austin Eckroat (US), Zach Johnson (US), Thorbjorn Olesen (Den)

13:37 John Daly (US), (a) Santiago De La Fuente (Mex), Aaron Rai (Eng)

13:48 Stewart Cink (US), (a) Dominic Clemons (Eng), Chris Kirk (US)

14:04 Stephan Jaeger (Ger), Joaquin Niemann (Chi), Adam Schenk (US)

14:15 Christiaan Bezuidenhout (SA), Lucas Glover (US), Adam Hadwin (Can)

14:26 Tony Finau (US), Russell Henley (US), Matthieu Pavon (Fra)

14:37 Tommy Fleetwood (Eng), Robert MacIntyre (Sco), Jon Rahm (Spa)

14:48 Ludvig Aaberg (Swe), Bryson DeChambeau (US), Joo-Hyung Kim (Kor)

14:59 Brian Harman (US), Viktor Hovland (Nor), Sahith Theegala (US)

15:10 Tyrrell Hatton (Eng), Max Homa (US), Rory McIlroy (NI)

15:21 Keegan Bradley (US), (a) Gordon Sargent (US), Will Zalatoris (US)

15:32 Alexander Bjoerk (Swe), Harris English (US), Maverick McNealy (US)

15:43 Sean Crocker (US), Guido Migliozzi (Ita), (a) Tommy Morrison (US)

15:54 John Catlin (US), Gun-Taek Koh (Kor), David Puig (Spa)

16:05 Daniel Bradbury (Eng), Thriston Lawrence (SA), Elvis Smylie (Aus)

16:16 Ignacio Elvira (Spa), Darren Fichardt (SA), Min-Kyu Kim (Kor)

16:27 Mason Andersen (US), Sam Hutsby (Eng), Masahiro Kawamura (Jpn)