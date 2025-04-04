Grand National 2025 live stream and TV guide: How to watch the race online

The 2025 Grand National live stream will see I Am Maximus try and match the feat of such legendary names as Red Rum and Tiger Roll, with the W P Mullins-owned gelding fancied to repeat last year's thrilling win.

The 177th edition of the world famous race will see 34 pairs of runners and riders (listed at the bottom of this article) seek to etch their name into the history books. Thought to be the most likely to stop the I Am Maximus double are Intense Raffles – the horse that succeeded it as Irish Grand National champion – and rising star Stumptown.

Noble Yeats bucked an eight decade duck for seven-year-olds in 2022, which Intense Raffles or Iroko could replicate this year. While another pair of Mullins-trained steeds – Minella Cocooner and Nick Rockett – are well placed to give the esteemed Irishman yet more taste of success.

Here's how to watch Grand National 2025 live stream for free wherever you are. We've also detailed Saturday's full race schedule further down the page.

Watch Grand National 2025: Quick Guide Date and time Date: Saturday, April 5

Start time: 4pm BST / 11am ET / 8am PT Best free stream ITVX (UK)

You can watch the 2025 Grand National for FREE on ITVX in the UK and on Virgin Media Play in Ireland.



Can I watch Grand National 2025 in the US and Canada?

This year's Grand National is slated to be streamed live on FanDuelTV. Plus, highlights will be shown later on Fox Sports.

Alternatively, if you're a Brit abroad who wants to watch their usual racing coverage, we'd recommend downloading a VPN and using a UK-based server to watch it on ITVX as usual.

How to watch Grand National live streams in the rest of the world

Australia

The 2025 Grand National is scheduled to be shown on Racing.com, which can also be accessed with selected Foxtel packages.

Austria, Germany and Switzerland

WeDo is showing the racing in the DACH region.

Canada

This year's Grand National will feature among Sportsnet's vast offering. That also means you can watch online via Sportsnet Plus from $24.99 a month.

Europe

If you're in Europe and don't see your home country listed then try Eurovision or Setanta – they have picked up the rights in other parts of the continent.

France

The Grand National will be streamed live in France via Equidia.

Georgia

SilkNet has been confirmed as having the rights in Georgia.

India

Streaming service Fancode will show the big race in India.

Indonesia, Malaysia, Taiwan, Thailand & South Korea

WeDo TV has picked up the rights to the 2025 Grand National in large swathes of Asia.

Israel

Pay-television broadcaster Charlton is showing the action in Israel.

Italy

EQUTV and Ippica have the rights to show this in Italy.

Latin America & Caribbean

The Grand National is set to be shown on ESPN and Disney Plus in Latin America and Caribbean territories.

Middle East

The Dubai Racing Channel has the rights to show the Aintree action in Middle Eastern countries.

Netherlands & Scandinavia

Viaplay has the rights to show the event in the Netherlands, Denmark, Sweden, Norway and Finland.

New Zealand

New Zealanders can tune in via Trackside, either through its own streaming platform or via Sky Sport.

Poland

Poland's free-to-air channel Polsat is showing the 2025 Grand National.

South Africa and Africa

SuperSport has Grand National coverage across the continent of Africa.

Turkey

D-Smart is slated to show the racing in Turkey.

(Image credit: Michael Steele/Getty Images)

What is the schedule for Grand National 2025? All times are BST local time on Saturday, April 5 1.20pm – William Hill Top Price Guarantee Handicap Hurdle

1.55pm – Turners Mersey Novices' Hurdle

2.30pm – William Hill Handicap Steeplechase

3.05pm – Ivy Liverpool Hurdle

4pm – Randox Grand National Handicap Steeplechase

5pm – Rosconn Group Maghull Novices' Steeplechase

5.35pm – Weatherbys NHStallion.co.uk Standard Open National Hunt Flat

What time is the 2025 Grand National? The 2025 Grand National live stream starts on Saturday, April 5 at 4pm BST local time in the UK. That's 11am ET / 8am PT in the US and 2am AEDT on Sunday morning in Australia.

Can I watch Grand National 2025 on my mobile? Yes, most broadcasters have streaming services that you can access through mobile apps or via your phone's browser. You can also stay up to date with all the action through the Aintree Racecourse's official social media channels: @aintreeracecourse on Instagram, @AintreeRaces on X, and the Aintree Facebook page.

2025 Grand National runners and riders 1. I Am Maximus Paul Townend 2. Royale Pagaille Charlie Deutsch 3. Nick Rockett Patrick Mullins 4. Grangeclare West Brian Hayes 5. Hewick Gavin Sheehan 6. Minella Indo Rachael Blackmore 7. Appreciate It Sean O'Keeffe 8. Minella Cocooner Jonathan Burke 9. Conflated Jordan Gainford 10. Stumptown Keith Donoghue 11. Hitman Freddie Gingell 12. Beauport Sam Twiston-Davies 13. Bravemansgame James Reveley 14. Chantry House James Bowen 15. Threeunderthrufive Harry Skelton 16. Perceval Legallois Mark Walsh 17. Kandoo Kid Harry Cobden 18. Iroko Jonjo O'Neill Jr 19. Intense Raffles J J Slevin 20. Senior Chief Darragh O'Keeffe 21. Idas Boy Harry Bannister 22. Fil Dor Sam Ewing 23. Broadway Boy Tom Bellamy 24. Coko Beach Jody McGarvey 25. Stay Away Fay Paul O'Brien 26. Meetingofthewaters Danny Mullins 27. Monbeg Genius Nick Scholfield 28. Vanillier Sean Flanagan 29. Horantzau D'airy Ciaran Gethings 30. Hyland Nico de Boinville 31. Celebre D'allen Micheal Nolan 32. Three Card Brag Sean Bowen 33. Twig Beau Morgan 34. Duffle Coat Danny Gilligan