How to watch Secret Level online – stream video game anthology series from anywhere

There's no such thing as middle ground when it comes to video game adaptations, but even by regular standards animated anthology series Secret Level, which dedicates each of its 15 episodes to a game or a studio – from Pac-Man to Armored Core and even Concord – is proving divisive. Curious to see what all the fuss is about?

Read on as this guide explains how to watch Secret Level online exclusively on Prime Video – and potentially for FREE.

Created by Tim Miller, who was behind Love, Death & Robots, Secret Level is, in essence, a collection of extended cut scenes that aim to bestow each of the featured games with meaning. All of the episodes, however, are very brief, ranging from 13 to 20 minutes.

How much depth you can get from that remains to be seen, though each episode should lend itself to rewatching due to the sheer number of Easter eggs alone. In a way, the biggest of them all is "Tale of the Implacable", Secret Level's confirmation that Concorde wasn't just a figment of our collective imagination.

Early reviews indicate that "Circle", the Pac-Man short, is the most ambitious story, though it's said to be the most gratuitously violent too, which is saying something.

Keep reading as we detail how to watch Secret Level online from anywhere.

How to watch Secret Level in the US, UK and the rest of the world

Secret Level premieres on Tuesday, December 10 exclusively on Prime Video. Eight episodes will be available to watch at launch, with the remaining seven set to arrive a week later, on Tuesday, December 17. A subscription to Prime Video includes a 30-day free trial for new users. A subscription then costs $14.99 / £8.99 / CA$9.99 / AU$6.99 per month, or $139 / £95 / CA$99 / AU$59 per year. Traveling abroad? You can stream Secret Level on Prime Video from anywhere with a reliable VPN.

How to watch Secret Level from anywhere

Out of the country but eager to stream Secret Level online? You’ll likely be restricted from accessing your usual Prime Video library and other usual domestic streams due to geo-blocking.

Luckily, there’s an easy solution. Downloading a VPN will allow you to watch no matter where you are. It's a simple bit of software that changes your IP address, meaning that you can access on-demand content or live TV as if you were back at home.

What you need to know about Secret Level

When is the Secret Level release date? Secret Level debuts the first eight of 15 episodes on Prime Video globally on Tuesday, December 10.

Secret Level episode schedule

Episode 1 – “Dungeons & Dragons: The Queen's Cradle” (Tuesday, Dec 10)

– “Dungeons & Dragons: The Queen's Cradle” (Tuesday, Dec 10) Episode 2 – “Sifu: It Takes a Life” (Dec 10)

– “Sifu: It Takes a Life” (Dec 10) Episode 3 – "New World: The Once and Future King" (Dec 10)

– "New World: The Once and Future King" (Dec 10) Episode 4 – "Unreal Tournament: Xan" (Dec 10)

– "Unreal Tournament: Xan" (Dec 10) Episode 5 – "Warhammer 40,000: And They Shall Know No Fear" (Dec 10)

– "Warhammer 40,000: And They Shall Know No Fear" (Dec 10) Episode 6 – "Pac-Man: Circle" (Dec 10)

– "Pac-Man: Circle" (Dec 10) Episode 7 – "Crossfire: Good Conflict" (Dec 10)

– "Crossfire: Good Conflict" (Dec 10) Episode 8 – "Armored Core: Asset Management" (Dec 10)

– "Armored Core: Asset Management" (Dec 10) Episode 9 – TBA (Tuesday, Dec 17)

– TBA (Tuesday, Dec 17) Episode 10 – TBA (Dec 17)

– TBA (Dec 17) Episode 11 – TBA (Dec 17)

– TBA (Dec 17) Episode 12 – TBA (Dec 17)

– TBA (Dec 17) Episode 13 – TBA (Dec 17)

– TBA (Dec 17) Episode 14 – TBA (Dec 17)

– TBA (Dec 17) Episode 15 – TBA (Dec 17)

Who is in the cast of Secret Level? Laura Bailey Merle Dandridge Clive Standen Keanu Reeves Arnold Schwarzenegger Kevin Hart Claudia Doumit Ricky Whittle Temuera Morrison Gabriel Luna Ariana Greenblatt Adewale Akinnuoye-Agbaje Michael Beach Emily Swallow Patrick Schwarzenegger Heaven Hart

Can I watch Secret Level for free? Yes! If you’ve not subscribed to Prime Video before, you can watch Secret Level free with its 30-day free trial promo. The streaming service is available in over 200 countries around the world, including the US, UK, Canada and Australia.

Secret Level trailer

