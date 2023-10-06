Qatar Grand Prix live stream: how to watch F1 online from anywhere

Qatar Grand Prix live stream

The 2023 Qatar Grand Prix is available to watch for free on ORF in Austria. Use a VPN to watch your local stream from anywhere. A complete breakdown of free Qatar GP live streams is listed below.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Qatar GP start time: Sunday, October 8, 6pm GMT / 1pm ET / 3am AEST / 5am NZST Free live stream: ORF (AUT) | RTBF (BEL) Use ExpressVPN to watch any stream

Qatar GP: race preview

As just about everyone predicted, Max Verstappen swiftly reinstated his domination last week. However, a major talking point was Sergio Perez failing to finish the race after retiring not once but twice – the second time to serve a five-second penalty incurred when entering the pits 28 laps earlier.

The Qatar Grand Prix could quite possibly be the acid test for Checo. While his teammate is quite possibly one weekend away from a third driver's championship, the Mexican's Red Bull seat could be in jeopardy after a string of unconvincing performances and unnecessary collisions and errors.

Looking to capitalize upon this perceived weakness is McLaren, with both Norris and Piastri coming off the back of a couple of impressive finishes. Well and truly contending for the title of Best of the Rest, the Woking-based team will have their fingers crossed for an admittedly unlikely win – but with Piastri's previous form in F1 Sprint, Qatar could be as good a chance as any.

In other news outside the paddock, Michael Andretti's Andretti-Cadillac team has advanced to the second round of consideration to join the F1 championship – to the chagrin of the other more established teams. Prize money and all that...

While we expect to see a familiar face topping the podium again this weekend, the race for the other two spots is well and truly on, and the Qatar GP is not to be missed.

Read on for how to watch Qatar Grand Prix live streams from start to finish from anywhere in the world, including all ways to watch an F1 live stream for FREE.

2023 Qatar Grand Prix schedule

The 2023 Qatar Grand Prix schedule is as follows:

FRIDAY

Practice 1: 2.30pm BST / 9.30am ET / 11.30pm AEDT / 1.30am NZDT

Qualifying: 6pm BST / 1pm ET / 3am AEDT / 5am NZDT

SATURDAY

Sprint Shootout: 2pm BST / 9am ET / 11pm AEDT / 1am NZDT

Sprint: 6.30pm BST / 1.30pm ET / 3.30am AEDT / 5.30am NZDT

SUNDAY

Qatar GP: 6pm BST / 1pm ET / 3am AEDT / 5am NZDT

Watch a free Qatar Grand Prix live stream

There are a number of ways to watch the Qatar Grand Prix for free this weekend. Like every other weekend, in Austria all the races are shared between free-to-air broadcasters Servus TV and ORF (this weekend it's ORF). Take a look and find out what's available where you are:

If you're out of the country you'll need to use a VPN to access your preferred Qatar Grand Prix free live stream, as explained below. We rate ExpressVPN as the best provider out there, as it has a great track record for unblocking geo-restricted streams.

How to watch the Qatar Grand Prix live stream from outside your country

If you're abroad for this weekend's Qatar Grand Prix, you'll likely find you're unable to access your usual Formula 1 coverage like you would at home. This isn't necessarily cause for alarm, but rather the result of geo-blocking – best understood as digital borders that restrict certain services and content to certain parts of the world.

Fortunately, there's a convenient way around this in the form of a VPN. This is a nifty bit of software that lets you whizz around these digital borders, thereby allowing you to globe trot and still access your preferred F1 live stream. It's a completely legal workaround, very affordable, and super easy to use – allow us to explain more.

Use a VPN to watch a Qatar Grand Prix live stream from anywhere:

Watch a Qatar Grand Prix live stream on F1 TV

If you're an F1 devotee, then you likely already know about F1 TV – it's the streaming service to subscribe to for all the best live action, highlights, replays of classics races and a whole lot more besides – you can sign up on its website. Most people will want to go for F1 TV Pro, which is the way to live stream every F1 Grand Prix in full – along with F2, F3 and Porsche Supercup as well. Prices differ from country to country – it's $79.99 in the US, for example – and in some places you can try before you buy with a FREE 7-day trial! Just note that F1 TV doesn't provide live Grand Prix coverage everywhere, the UK and Australia being two notable examples. But it's a good option for people in the US, Canada, France, the Netherlands, Brazil and plenty more places.

How to watch Qatar Grand Prix: live stream F1 in the UK

Sky has the rights to Formula 1 in the UK, meaning you can watch the Qatar Grand Prix on Sky Sports – in 4K HDR, no less! Subscribers also get to watch on the move using the Sky Go app, which is available on nearly all modern phones, tablets, laptops, PCs and consoles. If you want to sign up to Sky Sports, you can check out our guide to Sky TV deals and packages for today's best prices. Don't fancy being locked in to a long, expensive contract? Consider the more flexible streaming option, Now, (formerly Now TV). Now sports passes start at £11.99. Coverage of the Qatar GP begins on Sky Sports F1 at 2pm GMT on Friday for FP1, then 6pm for Qualifying. Saturday kicks off at 2pm for the Sprint Shootout, and The Sprint coverage starts at 6pm. On Sunday, the Qatar Grand Prix coverage starts at 5.55pm, ahead of lights out at 6pm. Not in the UK but still want to catch the action? Use a VPN to live stream the F1 as if you were at home.

Qatar Grand Prix live stream: how to watch F1 in the US without cable

In the US, the Qatar Grand Prix is being shown on ESPN/ESPN+, while Qualifying and the Practice sessions are on ESPN 2. The race itself starts at 1pm ET / 10am PT on Sunday morning, and the full weekend schedule is listed higher up the page. Watch 2023 Qatar Grand Prix without cable: If you don't have access to those channels on cable, Sling TV is an OTT service that's perfect for F1 fans. The Sling Orange package includes ESPN and ESPN 2, with a subscription costing from $40 per month. Alternatively, FuboTV is an even more complete end-to-end cable replacement service, offering ESPN, ESPN 2, ABC and over 140 other channels on plans starting from $74.99 a month after a 7-day FREE trial. You can also live stream the Qatar Grand Prix on ESPN Plus, which costs $9.99 a month or $99.99 a year. For the ultimate value, you can get a combined ESPN+, Hulu and Disney Plus bundle for just $12.99 a month (with ads), which adds loads of great entertainment and family-friendly content to the mix. And, as described above, you may prefer to give F1 TV and its free trial a go if all you really care about is F1. Watch a Qatar Grand Prix live stream from abroad: New or existing subscribers to US streaming services can still access the platform of their choice from abroad by checking out a quality VPN and following the instructions above.

How to watch the 2023 Qatar Grand Prix in Canada

As well as the official F1 TV service described above, viewers in Canada can watch the 2023 Qatar GP on English-language TSN or French-language RDS – just bear in mind that they're premium channels that typically come with a pay TV package. If you get them as part of your cable deal, you'll be able to log in with the details of your provider to get access to a Qatar Grand Prix live stream. If you don't have cable, you can subscribe to TSN or RDS on a streaming-only basis for $19.99 a month or $199.90 per year. The Qatar GP starts at 1pm ET / 10am PT on Sunday, and the full weekend schedule is listed higher up the page. Remember you can take your favorite sports streaming service with you wherever you go – just try our No. 1 overall rated VPN 100% risk-free for 30 days and follow the instructions above.

How to watch Qatar Grand Prix: live stream in Australia

F1 fans in Australia can watch the Qatar Grand Prix on Fox Sports, available through Foxtel. Subscribers can also stream the action via the Foxtel Go app. The race is also being shown on the incredible sports streaming service Kayo Sports, which is an ideal option for those who don't want the commitment of a lengthy (and pricey) contract. Kayo lets you stream on one device with its $25 per month One plan, two devices with its $30 per month Basic plan, and three devices with its $35 Premium plan. Kayo also gives you access to over 50 other sports including the NFL, NHL, cricket, NRL, NBA... the list goes on! Handy if you don't want to go all out on Fox. With the race starting at 3am on Sunday night/Monday morning, however, only the most dedicated night owls will be catching Lights Out. Don't forget, you can take your F1 coverage abroad with you, with the help of a good F1 VPN.

How to watch the Qatar GP: live stream in New Zealand