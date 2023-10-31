New Zealand vs South Africa live stream: How to watch Cricket World Cup 2023 online from anywhere

Watch a New Zealand vs South Africa live stream

Looking for a free New Zealand vs South Africa live stream? This match is being shown for FREE on PTV Sports in Pakistan and the Hotstar mobile app in India. If you live in Pakistan or India but you're away from home right now you can use a VPN to unblock the free stream from anywhere. For full details on how to watch New Zealand vs South Africa in other parts of the world, keep reading.

New Zealand vs South Africa: preview

South Africa are so close to wrapping up a place in the knockouts they can almost taste it, sitting second in the standings with 10 points. However, they won't be able to breathe easy until they reach 12, which they'll manage by getting the better of New Zealand at Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Pune on Wednesday.

Consecutive defeats have seen the Black Caps slip from the top of the tree to third on eight points, a nose ahead of Australia by way of NRR. They're still in a strong position, but another defeat here could pull Afghanistan into the frame. Great for the neutrals, not so much for the Kiwis.

There hasn't been an abundance of photo finishes at this Cricket World Cup, but New Zealand and South Africa were at the heart of two of them. While the Proteas beat Pakistan by a wicket on Friday courtesy of a game-deciding inconclusive review, the Black Caps put up the fifth highest total of the tournament against Australia on Saturday, only to lose by five runs.

Those results show just how fine the margins can be, and New Zealand mustn't allow their heads to drop, despite Jimmy Neesham's desperate dive drawing comparisons with Martin Guptill in 2019. Win this and they'll make things very interesting at the top.

FREE New Zealand vs South Africa live streams

Just like every other game of the 2023 Cricket World Cup, New Zealand vs South Africa will be live streamed for FREE via the Hotstar app for mobiles in India.

The game will also be shown for FREE on PTV Sports in Pakistan.

How to watch New Zealand vs South Africa live stream from outside your country

Below we've got you covered with your official broadcasting options for more cricket-loving countries (and the US!), but if you're outside your country of residence - whether that's India, Pakistan or anywhere else - and try to start streaming the 2023 Cricket World Cup via your typical broadcasting service, you'll soon discover that you can't, as it's location restricted. But there is a way to tune in regardless.

By downloading and installing a VPN, you can effectively trick your computer into thinking that it's back at home. That way you can enjoy your home coverage without having to find an illegal stream - assuming you comply with the broadcaster's fine print, of course - specifically its terms and conditions.

Use a VPN to watch New Zealand vs South Africa from anywhere:

ExpressVPN is the world's top VPN right now

We've taken the time to try out all the biggest VPN providers and we found ExpressVPN to be the pick of the bunch. It works with lots of devices and offers super fast connections across its many servers. Throw in its robust set of security features and ExpressVPN is the best all-round VPN for streaming - and perhaps best of all, it has a 30-day money back guarantee plus 3 months FREE when you subscribe for a year. Access ExpressVPN via your laptop, iPhone, tablet, Android phone, PlayStation, Xbox and plenty more. Express is a do-it-all service that also benefits from 24/7 customer support. - Try ExpressVPN 100% risk-free for 30 days

Global New Zealand vs South Africa live streams

How to watch Black Caps vs South Africa: live stream in New Zealand

Sky Sport is the place to watch New Zealand vs South Africa, along with every game of the Cricket World Cup, in New Zealand. Play is set to begin at 9.30pm NZDT on Wednesday night. Subscribers can tune in online using the country's Sky Go service. If you don't have Sky Sport on cable, the cricket is also being shown live via the Sky Sport Now streaming-only platform. A Sky Sport Now subscription costs from $24.99 per week.

How to watch New Zealand vs South Africa live stream for FREE in India

Every game of the 2023 Cricket World Cup is being live streamed for FREE via the Hotstar app for mobiles in the host country India. However, if you want to tune in on a larger screen, you'll need to pay for Star Sports or a Disney+ Hotstar streaming subscription. Disney Plus Hotstar prices start at Rs 299 per month, or Rs 899 for a whole year. New Zealand vs South Africa is scheduled to start at 2pm IST on Wednesday afternoon. Anyone outside of India who wants to watch their home Cricket World Cup coverage can download a good VPN to securely live stream the action.

How to watch New Zealand vs South Africa live stream for FREE in Pakistan

Select 2023 Cricket World Cup games, including New Zealand vs South Africa, are being live streamed on the state-owned channel PTV Sports in Pakistan, which is fantastic news because PTV Sports is 100% free-to-watch, with only your phone number required to verify your identity. Anyone in Pakistan simply needs to head to the PTV Sports website or download the PTVFLIX app to tune in without paying a penny. Play will get underway at 1.30pm PKT on Wednesday. Not in Pakistan right now? You can still enjoy the same free Cricket World Cup coverage you would at home - all you need is a world class VPN service.

How to watch New Zealand vs South Africa: live stream in the UK

Sky Sports has the rights to show every 2023 Cricket World Cup game in the UK (the final will also be shown by Channel 5 for free). Tune in to Sky Sports Main Event or Sky Sports Cricket. If you want to sign up, you can check out our dedicated guide to Sky TV deals and packages for today's best prices. New Zealand vs South Africa is scheduled to begin at 8.30am GMT on Wednesday morning. Don't fancy being locked in to a long, expensive contract? Consider the more flexible streaming option, Now (formerly Now TV) with Day (£11.98) and Month (£34.99) Membership options. Or if you can wait for highlights later, Channel 5 and its My5 streaming service will show those for free and on demand from 7pm. To access your usual streaming service from outside the UK, you'll need to download a good streaming VPN, as detailed above.

How to watch New Zealand vs South Africa in Australia

You'll need access to Fox Cricket 501 to watch New Zealand vs South Africa in Australia, with play set to get underway at 7.30pm AEDT on Wednesday evening. Coverage can also be live streamed via Foxtel Now, but a cost-efficient alternative is the excellent sports platform Kayo Sports. Kayo lets you stream on one device with its One plan (AU$25/month), two devices with Basic (AU$30/month), and three devices with a Premium sub (AU$35 a month). Unfortunately, Kayo has recently ended its free trial. Kayo also gives you access to over 50 other sports including the NFL, NBA, PGA Tour golf, NRL, F1... the list goes on! Handy if you don't want to go all out on Fox. It's also worth noting that select 2023 Cricket World Cup matches are being shown for FREE on Channel 9 and the 9Now streaming service.

How to watch New Zealand vs South Africa live stream in the US (and Canada) and without cable