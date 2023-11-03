New Zealand vs Pakistan live stream Cricket World Cup 2023 online from anywhere

Watch a New Zealand vs Pakistan live stream

Looking for a free New Zealand vs Pakistan live stream? This match is free on the Hotstar mobile app in India, and will likely be free on PTV Sports in Pakistan too. If you live in Pakistan or India but you're away from home right now you can use a VPN to unblock the free stream from anywhere. For full details on how to watch New Zealand vs Pakistan in other parts of the world, keep reading.

New Zealand vs Pakistan: preview

Having led the way for much of the early stages of the Cricket World Cup, 4th-placed New Zealand are now in freefall and 5th-placed Pakistan could be the beneficiaries as they meet in an effective four-pointer at M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bangalore on Saturday. The outcome could completely alter the complexion of the top four race.

The Black Caps looked like a shoo-in for the knockouts when they kicked off the tournament with four wins, but a run of three straight defeats, the latest a 190-run battering at the hands of South Africa, have dropped them into the heart of a five-way shootout. The Shaheens have been streakier, winning their first two and losing their next four, before bouncing back by thrashing Bangladesh in midweek.

It was the first time their vaunted three-pronged pace attack of Shaheen Shah Afridi – who claimed his 100th ODI wicket – Mohammad Wasim and Haris Rauf really hit their groove, but it's Pakistan's batting performance that's likely to prove crucial against the Kiwis.

Just as (a very rusty) Tim Southee made his return from a fractured thumb, New Zealand have lost Matt Henry, their top wicket-taker in ODI cricket this year, to a hamstring injury. Despite nursing an achilles issue, Lockie Ferguson is set to feature on Saturday, partly out of sheer desperation.

Want to tune in? Here's how to watch the 2023 Cricket World Cup and get a New Zealand vs Pakistan live stream online from wherever you are, including FREE streaming options.

FREE New Zealand vs Pakistan live streams

Where to find FREE New Zealand vs Pakistan live streams

Just like every other game of the 2023 Cricket World Cup, New Zealand vs Pakistan will be live streamed for FREE via the Hotstar app for mobiles in India.

The game will likely also be shown for FREE on PTV Sports in Pakistan.

Traveling outside India or Pakistan? Easy – use the no.1 cricket VPN to unblock your usual stream from anywhere. Details below.

Watch from anywhere

How to watch New Zealand vs Pakistan live stream from outside your country

Below we've got you covered with your official broadcasting options for more cricket-loving countries (and the US!), but if you're outside your country of residence - whether that's India, Pakistan or anywhere else - and try to start streaming the 2023 Cricket World Cup via your typical broadcasting service, you'll soon discover that you can't, as it's location restricted. But there is a way to tune in regardless.

By downloading and installing a VPN, you can effectively trick your computer into thinking that it's back at home. That way you can enjoy your home coverage without having to find an illegal stream - assuming you comply with the broadcaster's fine print, of course - specifically its terms and conditions.

Use a VPN to watch New Zealand vs Pakistan from anywhere:

ExpressVPN is the world's top VPN right now

We've taken the time to try out all the biggest VPN providers and we found ExpressVPN to be the pick of the bunch. It works with lots of devices and offers super fast connections across its many servers. Throw in its robust set of security features and ExpressVPN is the best all-round VPN for streaming - and perhaps best of all, it has a 30-day money back guarantee plus 3 months FREE when you subscribe for a year. Access ExpressVPN via your laptop, iPhone, tablet, Android phone, PlayStation, Xbox and plenty more. Express is a do-it-all service that also benefits from 24/7 customer support. - Try ExpressVPN 100% risk-free for 30 days

Global New Zealand vs Pakistan live streams

How to watch Black Caps vs Pakistan: live stream in New Zealand

Sky Sport is the place to watch New Zealand vs Pakistan, along with every game of the Cricket World Cup, in New Zealand. Play is set to begin at 6pm NZDT on Saturday evening. Subscribers can tune in online using the country's Sky Go service. If you don't have Sky Sport on cable, the cricket is also being shown live via the Sky Sport Now streaming-only platform. A Sky Sport Now subscription costs from $24.99 per week.

How to watch New Zealand vs Pakistan live stream for FREE in Pakistan

Select 2023 Cricket World Cup games, likely to include New Zealand vs Pakistan, are being live streamed on the state-owned channel PTV Sports in Pakistan, which is fantastic news because PTV Sports is 100% free-to-watch, with only your phone number required to verify your identity. Anyone in Pakistan simply needs to head to the PTV Sports website or download the PTVFLIX app to tune in without paying a penny. Play will get underway at 10am PKT on Saturday morning. Not in Pakistan right now? You can still enjoy the same free Cricket World Cup coverage you would at home - all you need is a world class VPN service.

How to watch New Zealand vs Pakistan live stream for FREE in India

Every game of the 2023 Cricket World Cup is being live streamed for FREE via the Hotstar app for mobiles in the host country India. However, if you want to tune in on a larger screen, you'll need to pay for Star Sports or a Disney+ Hotstar streaming subscription. Disney Plus Hotstar prices start at Rs 299 per month, or Rs 899 for a whole year. New Zealand vs Pakistan is scheduled to start at 10.30am IST on Saturday morning. Anyone outside of India who wants to watch their home Cricket World Cup coverage can download a good VPN to securely live stream the action.

How to watch New Zealand vs Pakistan: live stream in the UK

Sky Sports has the rights to show every 2023 Cricket World Cup game in the UK (the final will also be shown by Channel 5 for free). Tune in to Sky Sports Main Event or Sky Sports Cricket. If you want to sign up, you can check out our dedicated guide to Sky TV deals and packages for today's best prices. New Zealand vs Pakistan is scheduled to begin at 5am GMT in the early hours of Saturday morning. Don't fancy being locked in to a long, expensive contract? Consider the more flexible streaming option, Now (formerly Now TV) with Day (£11.98) and Month (£34.99) Membership options. To access your usual streaming service from outside the UK, you'll need to download a good streaming VPN, as detailed above.

How to watch New Zealand vs Pakistan in Australia

You'll need access to Fox Cricket 501 to watch New Zealand vs Pakistan in Australia, with play set to get underway at 4pm AEDT on Saturday afternoon. Coverage can also be live streamed via Foxtel Now, but a cost-efficient alternative is the excellent sports platform Kayo Sports. Kayo lets you stream on one device with its One plan (AU$25/month), two devices with Basic (AU$30/month), and three devices with a Premium sub (AU$35 a month). Unfortunately, Kayo has recently ended its free trial. Kayo also gives you access to over 50 other sports including the NFL, NBA, PGA Tour golf, NRL, F1... the list goes on! Handy if you don't want to go all out on Fox. It's also worth noting that select 2023 Cricket World Cup matches are being shown for FREE on Channel 9 and the 9Now streaming service, though not NZ vs PAK.

How to watch New Zealand vs Pakistan live stream in the US (and Canada) and without cable