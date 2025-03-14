National Women's Soccer League 2025: How to watch NWSL games live from anywhere

NWSL live streams will be available on Amazon Prime, ESPN Plus, Fubo (US), NWSL Plus (UK) FREE

The National Women's Soccer League (NWSL) returns for the 2025 season. There are now 14 teams in the league and it is set to be more competitive than ever. Below we have all the information on how to watch the NWSL from anywhere with details on worldwide TV channels, broadcasters and live streams on TV screens, laptops, tablets and mobiles.

The NWSL season sees each team play home and away before a playoff decides the champion. Orlando Pride are the reigning winners, defeating Washington Spirit in the final. Angel City enter their second season, while Gotham FC, 2023 champs, remain a team to watch despite key departures.

Global stars light up the league, including Trinity Rodman who is attracting a lot of attention after the USWNT’s Olympic success, plus Barbra Banda and Brazilian legend remain at Orlando Pride.

Want to catch top-tier women’s soccer? Of course you do! Keep reading to find out how to watch all the action.

Watch NWSL Quick Guide Key dates Starts: Friday, 14 March

Final: Saturday, 22 November Best live streams Amazon Prime, ESPN Plus, Fubo (US)

NWSL Plus (UK) FREE

Vidio (Indonesia)

Use a VPN to watch NWSL from anywhere

How to watch NWSL ive streams in the US

The NWSL live stream will be available on multiple services in the US, including some games available for free on NWSL Plus.

In total, 56 games will be shown at no extra cost on NWSL Plus.

Prime Video will be the place to go for games played on a Friday night. Returning Amazon subscribers can get a 30-day free trial of Amazon Prime, which includes perks like free delivery, ad-free music, alongside the hit films and TV shows.

After this trial period ends, a subscription costs $14.99 per month / $139 annually.

A number of games will be spread across CBS, ABC, and ESPN and will also be available via ESPN Plus. ESPN Plus is available for $11.99 a month or $119.99 a year. It is also is available in a bundle with both Hulu and Disney Plus for $24.99 a month.

The ION Network is the place for two matches each Saturday and is available via Fubo. The Fubo Pro Plan costs $79.99/month, though gives you 150+ channels for that investment, including ION Network, plus lots more for sports fans to enjoy. ION Network is also on DirecTV Stream.

Not at home right now? Those traveling abroad can use NordVPN to access their home subscriptions from anywhere.

How to watch NWSL live streams in the UK

The NWSL is available for FREE via NWSL Plus in the UK.

NWSL fans in the UK are very lucky, because 190 games, including the playoff and the championship are going to be available for FREE via NWSL Plus.

TNT Sports is also going to be showing two games a week, including the playoffs. It has a highlights show too. TNT Sports is also showing a total of 52 Premier League TV fixtures this season. If you don't have it as part of a wider package, you can watch its coverage using a Discovery+ Premium pass for £30.99 that gives you for access to 30 days of TNT Sports..

Those visiting the UK from abroad can unlock their usual streaming service by using a VPN such as NordVPN.

How to watch NWSL live streams in Canada

As with the UK, all 190 games of the NWSL campaign will be free to watch on NWSL+ in Canada.

Some, games will also be shown on TSN and TSN+. The streaming service provides TSN has to offer on an $8/month or $80/year.

How to watch NWSL live streams in the Australia

Optus Sport has the rights to the NWSL 2025 in Australia. Prices start from $24.99 per month. The service also broadcasts all Premier League games.

Aussies abroad can unlock their usual streaming service by using a VPN such as NordVPN.

When does NWSL start? The NWSL stars on Friday, 14 March at 7pm ET. The quarterfinals take place from November 7-9, the semifinals take place from November 14-16. The final is on November 22.

Which teams are in the NWSL? Angel City FC Bay FC Bos Nation FC Houston Dash Kansas City Current Gotham FC North Carolina Courage Orlando Pride Portland Thorns FC Racing Louisville FC San Diego Wave FC Seattle Reign Utah Royals FC Washington Spirit

Can I watch NWSL on my mobile? Of course, most broadcasters have streaming services that you can access through mobile apps or via your phone's browser.