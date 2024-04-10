How to watch Masters 2024: live stream Augusta golf online from anywhere

The 88th Masters Tournament gets underway at Augusta National on Thursday as Jon Rahm aims to successfully defend his title. You can live stream all fours rounds of the 2024 Masters FREE on 9Now in Australia. The tournament is CBS and ESPN in the States, and Sky Sports in the UK. Use a VPN watch your local stream from anywhere.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Tournament dates: Thursday, April 11 - Sunday, April 14 TV channel: Golf Channel, CBS, ESPN (US) | Sky Sports (UK) | Kayo Sports (AUS) FREE stream: 9Now (Australia) Use NordVPN to watch any golf stream

It's been the Scottie Scheffler show lately, with the 2022 Masters champion securing seven top-10 finishes including back-to-back wins in the Arnold Palmer Invitational and the Players Championship. Top of the world rankings by some distance, the American is the form player and is seen as an overwhelming favorite in Georgia.

But as with any major nothing is certain and there are sure to be plenty of challengers emerging over the four days. Rory McIlroy has failed to make the top 10 since his win in Dubai in January but has recently had a coaching lesson with Butch Harmon and is determined to finally secure the one title that will land him the Grand Slam.

Another European who could excel is tournament debutant Ludvig Åberg. The Swede possesses accuracy and length off the tee plus his all-round game is extremely solid and looks tailor-made for Augusta. Brooks Koepka has many of the same attributes and with five majors already under his belt is always a threat.

You’ll want to tune in to find out so read on below for how to watch a 2024 Masters golf live stream from anywhere.

Watch Masters 2024 golf for FREE

Golf fans in Australia are among the luckiest in the world, as the entirety of the 2024 Masters is being shown on 9Gem, with a FREE live stream on 9Now(use a VPN to unblock 9Now if you are traveling abroad).

Coverage starts at 5am AEST (3pm ET, 8pm BST) for the first three rounds. The final round timings are yet to be decided.

In the US, Masters.com and the Masters app are providing FREE coverage of the tournament, including featured groups and featured holes.

Live coverage starts at 9.15am ET / 6.15am PT (2.15pm BST) for the first two rounds, and at 10.15am ET / 7.15am PT (3.15pm BST) for the final two rounds.

How to watch a Masters live stream from anywhere

There are loads of easy ways to live stream Masters golf in the US, UK, Canada, Australia and almost anywhere else in the world. Scroll down for a full breakdown of options. That said, if you're abroad right now do note that you’ll need to use a VPN to access your regular streaming service so that you don't get geo-blocked.

A VPN is perfect for this, as it allows you to change your IP address so you appear to be in your country of residence, where you usual streaming services and subscriptions are based. You may be surprised by how easy it is to get started using one, too.

Use a VPN to watch Masters golf online from anywhere

NordVPN – get the world's best VPN

We regularly review all the biggest and best VPN providers and NordVPN is our #1 choice. It unblocked every streaming service in testing and it's very straightforward to use. Speed, security and 24/7 support available if you need – it's got it all.

How to use a VPN to watch Masters 2024

Using a VPN is as easy as one-two-three...

1. Download and install a VPN - as we say, our top choice is NordVPN.

2. Connect to the appropriate server location - open the VPN app, hit 'choose location' and select the appropriate location, eg: 'Australia' for 9Now.

3. Go to the broadcaster's stream - head to your home broadcaster's site or app and watch as if you were at home - 9Now for Aussies abroad.

How to watch 2024 Masters golf for FREE: live stream in Australia

As mentioned above, golf fans can watch the 2024 Masters for free on 9Gem and the <a href="https://www.9now.com.au/" data-link-merchant="9now.com.au"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">9Now streaming service in Australia. Coverage starts at 5am AEST each morning for rounds 1-3. Currently away from Australia? <a href="http://go.nordvpn.net/aff_c?offer_id=564&url_id=10992&aff_id=3013&aff_click_id=hawk-custom-tracking&aff_sub2=hawk-article-url" data-link-merchant="go.nordvpn.net"" data-link-merchant="9now.com.au"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">Use a VPN to watch 2023 Masters golf on 9Now from abroad You can also tune in on Fox Sports or Kayo Sports. But why pay if you can watch the Masters for free? Well, Kayo Sports is really good value considering how much premium live sports action it hosts. Price plans start from a super affordable AU$25 a month after a <a href="https://goto.kayosports.com.au/c/338476/515039/8808?subId1=hawk-custom-tracking&sharedId=hawk&u=https%3A%2F%2Fkayosports.com.au%2F" data-link-merchant="kayosports.com.au"" data-link-merchant="go.nordvpn.net"" data-link-merchant="9now.com.au"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">FREE Kayo Sports trial.

Watch 2024 Masters on TV in the US

TV coverage of the 2024 Masters is split between ESPN and CBS in the US, though it's worth noting that <a href="https://www.masters.com/" data-link-merchant="masters.com"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">Masters.com and the Masters app are providing FREE live coverage of each day's play, including featured groups. ESPN Masters 2024 coverage: 3pm ET / 12pm PT to 7.30pm ET / 4.30pm PT on Thursday & Friday CBS Masters 2024 coverage: 3pm ET / 12pm PT to 7pm ET / 4pm PT on Saturday

3pm ET / 12pm PT to 6.30pm ET / 3.30pm PT on Sunday If you have the channels on cable, simply head to the <a href="https://go.redirectingat.com/?id=92X363&xcust=hawk-custom-tracking&xs=1&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.espn.com%2Fwatch%2F%3Fcountry%3Dus%26redirected%3Dtrue&sref" data-link-merchant="SkimLinks - espn.com"" data-link-merchant="masters.com"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">ESPN website and the <a href="https://go.redirectingat.com/?id=92X363&xcust=hawk-custom-tracking&xs=1&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.cbs.com%2F&sref" data-link-merchant="SkimLinks - cbs.com"" data-link-merchant="SkimLinks - espn.com"" data-link-merchant="masters.com"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">CBS website and log in with your cable credentials to stream their coverage online.

How to watch Masters 2024 in the US without cable

If you don't have those channels on cable, don't worry - you still have plenty of options. We've already explained that <a href="https://www.masters.com/" data-link-merchant="masters.com"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">Masters.com and the Masters app are providing free coverage of the tournament, starting at 9.15am ET / 6.15am PT on Thursday and Friday, and at 10.15am ET / 7.15am PT on Saturday and Sunday. But there are other cable-free options too. Both CBS and ESPN are available on FuboTV, which is a comprehensive cable replacement that offers more than 120 other channels on plans starting from $79.99 a month. Better still, it offers a <a href="https://geni.us/YkQAuWd" data-link-merchant="geni.us"" data-link-merchant="masters.com"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">FREE FuboTV trial, and there's no requirement for a long-term contract.

How to watch Masters 2024: live stream golf in the UK

Golf fans based in the UK can watch the 2024 Masters on <a href="https://www.awin1.com/awclick.php?awinmid=11005&awinaffid=103504&clickref=hawk-custom-tracking&p=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.sky.com%2Fshop%2Ftv%2Fsports%2F" data-link-merchant="awin1.com"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">Sky Sports. Live coverage is available through the Sky Sports Golf channel from Thursday through to Sunday, starting at 7.30pm GMT for the opening three rounds. If you want to sign up to Sky Sports, you can check out our dedicated guide to <a href="https://www.techradar.com/news/sky-tv-packages-deals-bundles-offers" data-link-merchant="techradar.com"" data-link-merchant="awin1.com"" target="_self">Sky TV deals and packages for today's best prices. If you don't want to shell out for a full Sky subscription, you could also consider its <a href="https://www.skysports.com/get-sky" data-link-merchant="skysports.com"" data-link-merchant="techradar.com"" data-link-merchant="awin1.com"" target="_blank">Now Sports streaming service. This gives you 24-hour access for £11.99 or month-long access for £34.99. All sounds great, right? But if you're not in the UK, you can still follow 2024 Masters live streams by using one of the best VPN services, such as <a href="http://go.nordvpn.net/aff_c?offer_id=564&url_id=10992&aff_id=3013&aff_click_id=hawk-custom-tracking&aff_sub2=hawk-article-url" data-link-merchant="go.nordvpn.net"" data-link-merchant="skysports.com"" data-link-merchant="techradar.com"" data-link-merchant="awin1.com"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">NordVPN.

How to watch 2024 Masters: live stream golf in Canada

In Canada, you can watch 2024 Masters golf on TSN and its streaming service <a href="https://www.tsn.ca/tsnplus" data-link-merchant="tsn.ca"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">TSN+. If you get TSN as part of your cable deal, you'll be able to log in with the details of your provider for access to a Masters golf live stream. Coverage begins at 8:30am ET / 5:30am PT on Thursday and Friday, and starting at 10:30 a.m. / 7:30 a.m. PT every other day across the TSN Network. If you don't have cable, you can subscribe to TSN+ on a streaming-only basis from CA$19.99 a month or $199.90 each year.

Masters 2024 dates: when is the Masters being played this year? The 2024 Masters tees off on Thursday, April 11, with the fourth and final round set to be played on Sunday, April 14.

What is the Masters 2024 weather forecast for Augusta? Long gone are the days when the Masters was a sun-drenched affair. In recent years there has been plenty of rain and it looks like this may once again be the case. Currently, it appears as though Thursday will bring the worst of the weather, with the official Augusta National weather forecast stating that there is an 80% chance of showers and thunderstorms. Thankfully, the forecast is much brighter for the following three days which will please players and fans alike.