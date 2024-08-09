How to watch Man City vs Man Utd live stream: 2024 Community Shield for free

The 2024/25 football season gets under way in the traditional manner, with the Community Shield set to raise the curtain on the new campaign. We could be set for a thrilling match at Wembley, as Man City and Man Utd renew hostilities with a trophy up for grabs.

These two teams last met in the FA Cup final in May where Man Utd sprang a surprise and ran out 2-1 winners. That result sent them through to this weekend's game, which pits the FA Cup winners against the Premier League champions.

Man Utd have been the busier of the two teams this summer, bringing in the Dutch attacker Joshua Zirkzee and the French defender Leny Yoro (although the latter will miss this game through injury). Man City's only signing to date is the 20-year-old winger Savinho, while Julian Alvarez is on the verge of joining Atletico Madrid.

Man City will almost certainly finish higher up the Premier League table than Man Utd this season, but the Red Devils are arguably better prepared for the Community Shield. They will be happy to cede possession before breaking at speed on the counter, just as they did in the FA Cup final.

Another victory over their rivals at Wembley would be the perfect way for Man Utd to start the season. However, writing off Man City is never wise.

Follow our guide to get a Man City vs Man Utd live stream from all over the world - including a free stream.

Man City vs Man Utd Live Stream Quick Guide Key Details Date: Saturday, August 10

Saturday, August 10 Kick-off time: 10am ET / 3pm BST Best free stream FREE: ITV1 and ITVX (UK)

(UK) Use NordVPN to watch from anywhere

FREE Man City vs Man Utd live stream broadcasters

(Image credit: Other)

The 2024 Community Shield is being shown on ITV1 in the UK. Kick-off is set for 3pm BST on Saturday afternoon. Whether live or on catch-up, you can get a free Community Shield live stream via the ITVX website and mobile apps. If you're outside the UK but want to tap into your usual coverage, check out out NordVPN and follow the instructions below. ITV is a free services, though you should have a valid UK TV licence to watch them, as these cover digital content consumption too.

Use a VPN to watch any Man City vs Man Utd stream

How to watch Community Shield in the USA

(Image credit: Other)

The 2024 Community Shield is being shown on ESPN Plus in the US, with kick-off set for 10am ET / 7am PT on Saturday morning. We'd recommend ESPN Plus to sports fanatics, as it also has the rights to MLB, NHL, PGA Tour golf and Top Rank boxing. Monthly plans cost $10.99 a month, while the cost-saving annual subscription is priced at $109.99 a year. But there's even better value to be had if you grab ESPN+ as part of the big Disney Plus Bundle. As well as ESPN Plus live sports and documentaries, you'll get access to the hugely impressive Disney Plus catalog, which features Marvel movies, every Simpsons episode ever, the complete Star Wars canon, Pixar films, and much more, plus all the great shows and movies that Hulu offers. If you're a Brit away from home, use a VPN to watch the match free on ITV from abroad.

How to watch Community Shield in Canada

(Image credit: Other)

In Canada, Sportsnet is showing the 2024 Community Shield, which kicks off at 10am ET / 7am PT on Saturday. If you don't have the channel on cable, you can subscribe to the standalone streaming service Sportsnet Plus, which starts at $19.99 per month or $179.99 per year. Brits currently away from home can use a VPN to watch Man City vs Man Utd from abroad.

How to watch Community Shield in Australia

(Image credit: Other)

In Australia, the 2024 Community Shield is being shown on Optus Sport. Kick-off is scheduled for midnight on Sunday morning. Fans who are happy to brave the unsociable kick-off time can stream Optus Sport's coverage via mobile, PC or tablet, and can also access the service on Fetch TV, Chromecast or Apple TV. Anyone who isn't already signed up to the Optus telecommunications network can get a monthly subscription to Optus Sport from AU$24.99. For existing Optus customers, Optus Sport prices start at $6.99 per month. If you're outside Australia and want to tune in to Man City vs Man Utd on Optus Sport, you can use one of the top VPNs to watch the coverage from another country.

How to watch Community Shield in New Zealand

(Image credit: Other)

The 2024 Community Shield will be on Sky Sport 2 in New Zealand. A digital, live streaming Sky Sport Now subscription will cost you $29.99 per week or $49.99 per month.

Traveling in New Zealand and want to access your usual subscription? use one of the top VPNs to watch the Man City vs Man Utd live stream.