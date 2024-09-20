Leicester City vs Everton live stream: how to watch Premier League 2024/25 online from anywhere

How-to
By
published

The Toffees look to end their winless run against the newly promoted Foxes

Ashley Young of Everton chases the ball ahead of the Leicester City vs Everton live stream
(Image credit: Matt McNulty/Getty Images)
Jump to:

Watch Leicester City vs Everton live streams as the away side look to end their awful run of results. Below we have all the information on how to watch Leicester City vs Everton from anywhere in the world with details on worldwide TV channels, broadcasters and live streams on TV screens, laptops, tablets and mobiles.

Leicester only have two points on the board so far this season, but a visit from pointless Everton is exactly the kind of game they will see as a must-win. They were unlucky not to come away with all three points last time out, conceding a stoppage-time penalty equaliser away at Palace after being 2-0 up, but another draw seems likely here – no other Premier League fixture has seen as many stalemates as this one. 

You'd be advised not to let any Everton player take your dog for a walk, because the Toffees just can't seem to hold onto a lead. Sean Dyche's side have been 2-0 up in their last two league games but have ended up losing both 3-2. It's a worrying situation for the side that currently sits bottom of the Premier League table with no points, but Dyche will be targeting this game against a newly promoted team to bag three points and change the mood at Goodison Park.

Here's where to watch Leicester City vs Everton live streams online and catch the Premier League 2024/25 action from anywhere.

Watch Leicester City vs Everton Quick Guide

Key Dates

  • Date: Saturday, September 21
  • Start time: 10am ET / 3pm BST

Best live streams

Use a VPN to watch any Leicester City vs Everton stream

NordVPN – try it risk-free for 30 days

NordVPN – try it risk-free for 30 days
Use NordVPN to watch your usual Premier League 2024/25 free stream from abroad. We test all the providers and we rate Nord as the best VPN. There's 24/7 support available, a money-back guarantee and, best of all, there's currently up to 70% off with this deal.

View Deal

How to watch Leicester City vs Everton live streams in the US

The Leicester City vs Everton live stream is on the Peacock streaming service only in the US.

The Peacock price is starts at $7.99 a month and you can get 12 months for the price of 10 by opting for an annual plan.

Peacock is available on a wide range of devices. As web-based service on PCs and laptops, it's also compatible with: iOS, Apple TV, Android, Android TV, Chromecast, PlayStation, Xbox, Vizio Smartcast, select LG smart TVs, and Xfinity Flex 4K.

How to watch Leicester City vs Everton live streams in the UK

Unfortunately, there will be no Leicester City vs Everton live stream in the UK as this fixture is subject to the 3pm Saturday blackout.

Sky Sports (128), TNT Sports (52) and Amazon Prime Video (20) have 200 televised matches between them this season, but Leicester City vs Everton isn't one of them.

Official Leicester City vs Everton broadcasters by region

Africa

Americas

Europe

Asia

Oceania

Middle East

When does Leicester City vs Everton start?

Leicester City vs Everton kicks off at 10am ET / 3pm BST on Saturday, September 21.

Can I watch Leicester City vs Everton on my mobile?

Of course, most broadcasters have streaming services that you can access through mobile apps or via your phone's browser.

You can also stay up-to-date with all Premier League key moments on the official social media channels on X/Twitter (@PremierLeague), Instagram (@PremierLeague), TikTok (@PremierLeague) and YouTube (@PremierLeague).

Disclaimer

We test and review VPN services in the context of legal recreational uses. For example: 1. Accessing a service from another country (subject to the terms and conditions of that service). 2. Protecting your online security and strengthening your online privacy when abroad. We do not support or condone the illegal or malicious use of VPN services. Consuming pirated content that is paid-for is neither endorsed nor approved by Future Publishing.

Tom Wiggins
Tom Wiggins

Tom Wiggins is a Freelance Content Manager. He has been writing for various magazines and websites for the past years including MSN South Africa, MSN UK, MSN, MSN Canada, TechRadar, Yahoo Sport UK, Red Bull, JAMA Oncology, TrustedReviews, FourFourTwo, ShortList, Wareable, Stuff India, Stuff (UK), FACT Magazine, Louder, Metro.News, PC & Tech Authority, The Set Pieces, Decrypt Media, FourFourTwo Australia, In Bed With Maradona, The Ambient, Inside Sport, The Baltimore Post, My Office News.