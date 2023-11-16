Las Vegas Grand Prix live stream: how to watch F1 free online from anywhere

Las Vegas Grand Prix live stream

The 2023 Las Vegas Grand Prix is available to watch for free on Servus TV in Austria. Use a VPN to watch your local stream from anywhere. A complete breakdown of free Las Vegas GP live streams is listed below.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Las VegasGP start time: Sunday, November 19, 6am BST / 1am ET / 10pm PT / 3pm AEST / 5pm NZST Free live stream: Servus (AUT) | RTBF (BEL) Use ExpressVPN to watch any stream

Las Vegas GP: race preview

Formula 1 hasn't visited Sin City since the frankly rubbish Caesar's Palace Grands Prix in 1981 and 1982 – events which are considered largely to blame for F1's downturn in popularity in the United States. However, 2023's Las Vegas Grand Prix is set to take place on a much more exciting circuit – but with a bizarre schedule, there are still some potholes to avoid.

Champion Max Verstappen is odds-on favorite to take another win, but track conditions will be a challenge for every driver on the grid.

With the checkered flag waving at 10pm – and Qualifying at a heady midnight – track temperatures of just 8 degrees Celsius (46 Fahrenheit) are predicted. Despite the desert backdrop, Las Vegas is set to be the coldest race on the calendar by some way, and even the softest Pirellis are likely to struggle to hold heat.

Because of all this, it's tricky to predict who's actually likely to perform well – especially since this is also a totally new layout that none of the drivers have visited yet.

So, we've got a checklist: cold tarmac and tires, an entirely unknown circuit configuration, and tight street circuit walls. That absolutely sounds like a recipe for disaster – and we love it.

The inaugural Las Vegas Grand Prix certainly isn't one to miss, and while those in Europe or the East Coast might find it tricky to stay up or wake up for the race, those in Asia, Australia and New Zealand are, for once, being treated to very sensible schedule.

Read on for how to watch Las Vegas Grand Prix live streams from start to finish from anywhere in the world, including all ways to watch an F1 live stream for FREE.

2023 Las Vegas Grand Prix schedule

The 2023 Las Vegas Grand Prix schedule is as follows:

FRIDAY

Practice 1: 4.30am BST / 11.30pm ET / 2.30pm AEDT / 4.30pm NZDT

Practice 2: 8am BST / 3am ET / 6pm AEDT / 8pm NZDT

SATURDAY

Practice 3: 4.30am BST / 11.30pm ET / 2.30pm AEDT / 4.30pm NZDT

Qualifying: 8am BST / 3am ET / 6pm AEDT / 8pm NZDT

SUNDAY

Las Vegas GP: 6am BST /1am ET / 3pm AEDT / 5pm NZDT

Watch a free Las Vegas Grand Prix live stream

There are a number of ways to watch the Las Vegas Grand Prix for free this weekend. Like every other weekend, in Austria all the races are shared between free-to-air broadcasters Servus TV and ORF (this weekend it's ORF). Take a look and find out what's available where you are:

If you're out of the country you'll need to use a VPN to access your preferred Las Vegas Grand Prix free live stream, as explained below. We rate ExpressVPN as the best provider out there, as it has a great track record for unblocking geo-restricted streams.

How to watch the Las Vegas Grand Prix live stream from outside your country

If you're abroad for this weekend's Las Vegas Grand Prix, you'll likely find you're unable to access your usual Formula 1 coverage like you would at home. This isn't necessarily cause for alarm, but rather the result of geo-blocking – best understood as digital borders that restrict certain services and content to certain parts of the world.

Fortunately, there's a convenient way around this in the form of a VPN. This is a nifty bit of software that lets you whizz around these digital borders, thereby allowing you to globe trot and still access your preferred F1 live stream. It's a completely legal workaround, very affordable, and super easy to use – allow us to explain more.

Use a VPN to watch a Las Vegas Grand Prix live stream from anywhere:

Watch a Las Vegas Grand Prix live stream on F1 TV

If you're an F1 devotee, then you likely already know about F1 TV – it's the streaming service to subscribe to for all the best live action, highlights, replays of classics races and a whole lot more besides – you can sign up on its website. Most people will want to go for F1 TV Pro, which is the way to live stream every F1 Grand Prix in full – along with F2, F3 and Porsche Supercup as well. Prices differ from country to country – it's $79.99 in the US, for example – and in some places you can try before you buy with a FREE 7-day trial! Just note that F1 TV doesn't provide live Grand Prix coverage everywhere, the UK and Australia being two notable examples. But it's a good option for people in the US, Canada, France, the Netherlands, Brazil and plenty more places.

How to watch Las Vegas Grand Prix: live stream F1 in the UK

Sky has the rights to Formula 1 in the UK, meaning you can watch the Las Vegas Grand Prix on Sky Sports – in 4K HDR, no less! Subscribers also get to watch on the move using the Sky Go app, which is available on nearly all modern phones, tablets, laptops, PCs and consoles. If you want to sign up to Sky Sports, you can check out our guide to Sky TV deals and packages for today's best prices. Don't fancy being locked in to a long, expensive contract? Consider the more flexible streaming option, Now, (formerly Now TV). Now sports passes start at £11.99. Coverage of the Las Vegas GP begins on Sky Sports F1 at 4.30am GMT on Friday for FP1, then 6am for FP2. Saturday kicks off at 4.30am for FP3, and Qualifying coverage starts at 8am. On Sunday, the Las Vegas Grand Prix coverage starts at 5.55am, ahead of lights out at 6am. Not in the UK but still want to catch the action? Use a VPN to live stream the F1 as if you were at home.

Las Vegas Grand Prix live stream: how to watch F1 in the US without cable

In the US, the Las Vegas Grand Prix is being shown on ABC/ESPN+, Saturday's Sprint action is on ESPN News, and Friday's Qualifying and Practice sessions are due to be on ESPN 2. The race itself starts at 3pm ET / 12pm PT on Sunday morning, and the full weekend schedule is listed higher up the page. Watch 2023 Las Vegas Grand Prix without cable: If you don't have access to those channels on cable, Sling TV is an OTT service that's perfect for F1 fans. The Sling Orange package includes ESPN and ESPN 2, with a subscription costing from $40 per month. New users typically get 50% off their first month. Alternatively, Fubo is an even more complete end-to-end cable replacement service, offering ESPN, ESPN 2, ABC and over 140 other channels on plans starting from $74.99 a month after a 7-day FREE trial. You can also live stream the Las Vegas Grand Prix on ESPN Plus, which costs $9.99 a month or $99.99 a year. For the ultimate value, you can get a combined ESPN+, Hulu and Disney Plus bundle for just $14.99 a month (with ads), which adds loads of great entertainment and family-friendly content to the mix. And, as described above, you may prefer to give F1 TV and its free trial a go if all you really care about is F1. Watch a Las Vegas Grand Prix live stream from abroad: New or existing subscribers to US streaming services can still access the platform of their choice from abroad by checking out a quality VPN and following the instructions above.

How to watch the 2023 Las Vegas Grand Prix in Canada

As well as the official F1 TV service described above, viewers in Canada can watch the 2023 Las Vegas GP on English-language TSN or French-language RDS – just bear in mind that they're premium channels that typically come with a pay TV package. If you get them as part of your cable deal, you'll be able to log in with the details of your provider to get access to a Las Vegas Grand Prix live stream. If you don't have cable, you can subscribe to TSN or RDS on a streaming-only basis for $19.99 a month or $199.90 per year. The Las Vegas GP starts at 10pm ET / 1am PT on Sunday, and the full weekend schedule is listed higher up the page. Remember you can take your favorite sports streaming service with you wherever you go – just try our No. 1 overall rated VPN 100% risk-free for 30 days and follow the instructions above.

How to watch Las Vegas Grand Prix: live stream in Australia

F1 fans in Australia can watch the Las Vegas Grand Prix on Fox Sports, available through Foxtel. Subscribers can also stream the action via the Foxtel Go app. The race is also being shown on the incredible sports streaming service Kayo Sports, which is an ideal option for those who don't want the commitment of a lengthy (and pricey) contract. Kayo lets you stream on one device with its $25 per month One plan, two devices with its $30 per month Basic plan, and three devices with its $35 Premium plan. Kayo also gives you access to over 50 other sports including the NFL, NHL, cricket, NRL, NBA... the list goes on! Handy if you don't want to go all out on Fox. With the race starting at 3pm on Sunday afternoon, even the most casual of F1 fans are likely to be able to catch the race – a rare treat in Oceania. Don't forget, you can take your F1 coverage abroad with you, with the help of a good F1 VPN.

How to watch the Las Vegas GP: live stream in New Zealand