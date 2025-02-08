Italy vs Wales live stream: how to watch today’s Six Nations game online, TV channels, broadcasters

Watch an Italy vs Wales live stream to see if the home side can inflict a 14th straight defeat on a Welsh side extremely low on confidence. Below we have all the info on how to watch Italy vs Wales from anywhere, with details on worldwide TV channels, broadcasters, free streams and start times.

Italy showed plenty of fight in their Six Nations opener but were ultimately well-beaten by Scotland at Murrayfield. Fly-half Tommaso Allan demonstrated his quality with four penalties and a successful conversion, but they struggled to create line breaks against a tough Scottish defense. They will be hoping to create more try-scoring opportunities against a struggling Welsh side in what is already being widely regarded as the Wooden Spoon decider.

Blown away by France in Paris in their opener, Wales failed to score a point in a Six Nations match for the first time since the tournament expanded in 2000. Now on a run of 13 straight Test defeats, they are in real danger of finishing bottom of the table for the second year in a row. Last year they were stunned 24-21 by Italy in Cardiff and will enter this year’s contest as underdogs. Even more concerning for coach Warren Gatland is that Aaron Wainwright, Owen Watkin and Liam Williams are all struggling with injuries.

Here's where to watch Italy vs Wales online from anywhere — including free options. Plus, don't miss any of the action with our full guide to how to watch the Six Nations 2025.

Watch Italy vs Wales Quick Guide Date and time Date: Saturday, February 8

Time: 2.15pm GMT / 9.15am ET / 6.15am PT / 1.15am AEDT (Sunday) Best free stream BBC iPlayer (UK)

Virgin Media (Ireland)

FREE Italy vs Wales live stream broadcasters

You can watch Italy vs Wales for free on BBC iPlayer in the UK and Virgin Media Player in Ireland.

Use a VPN to watch any Italy vs Wales stream

If you're away from home whilst Italy vs Wales is on, you may find yourself unable to access your usual streaming services due to geo-restrictions. Luckily, there’s an easy solution.

Downloading a VPN allows you to stream geo-blocked services online, no matter where you are. It's a simple bit of software that changes your IP address, meaning that you can access content just as if you were at home. Our favorite is NordVPN – it's the best VPN on the market right now.

Use NordVPN to watch your usual Six Nations live stream from abroad. We test all the providers and we rate Nord as the best VPN. There's 24/7 support available, a money-back guarantee and, best of all, there's currently over 70% off with this deal.

How to watch Italy vs Wales live streams in the US

Every 2025 Six Nations game, including Italy vs Wales, is being shown on Peacock TV in the US.

Peacock costs just $7.99 a month for an ad-supported version of the service that also offers live coverage of EPL soccer, every big WWE event, Premiership Rugby, plus plenty more live sports. You also have the option of paying $13.99 a month for commercial-free coverage.

Some games will also be shown on the CNBC cable TV channel. If you don't have traditional cable, you can use OTT streaming services such as Fubo or Sling TV.

If you subscribe to Peacock or any other US streaming service and find yourself unable to access coverage because you're out of the country, consider using a VPN as outlined above – of the many options, we rate NordVPN as the best of the best.

How to watch Italy vs Wales live streams in the UK

As ever, rugby fans in the UK can watch the Six Nations for FREE – both on traditional TV and online.

For the Italy vs Wales game, you can watch on BBC One and via its streaming platform BBC iPlayer.

BBC is a free service, though in order to use it, you need to be in possession of a valid UK TV license, as these cover digital content consumption too.

If you're outside the UK but want to tap into your usual coverage, check out NordVPN and follow the instructions below.

How to watch Italy vs Wales live streams in Australia

Stan Sport is the place to watch the 2025 Six Nations, including Italy vs Wales, in Australia, with the streaming service showing every match ad-free. The sports add-on costs $15 per month (on top of a $12 Stan subscription).

If you're currently out of Australia but want to watch a Six Nations live stream, you'll need to get yourself a VPN, as per the instructions above.

How to watch Italy vs Wales live streams in the rest of the world

New Zealand

Sky Sport is the 2025 Six Nations TV rights holder in New Zealand. You can access Sky Sport through satellite TV, or get a live stream with the Sky Sport Now subscription service starting at $29.99 per week.

Canada

DAZN has the rights to the Six Nations in Canada.

South Africa

The Six Nations is being shown on SuperSport in South Africa.

Can I watch Italy vs Wales rugby on my mobile? Of course, most broadcasters have streaming services that you can access through mobile apps or via your phone's browser. You can also stay up-to-date with all things Six Nations on the official social media channels on YouTube (@SixNationsRugby) and Instagram (@SixNationsRugby)