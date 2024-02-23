Ireland vs Wales live: how to watch Six Nations game online, TV streams, kickoff time

Having lost their opening two fixtures by a combined margin of three points, Wales' 2024 Six Nations games have been gripping, agonising and weirdly uplifting, though even the most dyed-in-the-wool fans may struggle to drum up much optimism for Saturday's clash with Ireland at the Aviva Stadium.

Andy Farrell's men look a cut above, and are on course to become the first team to win back-to-back Grand Slams in the Six Nations era. By flattening France and Italy they extended their Six Nations winning streak to 10 games – beat Wales in Dublin and the reigning champions will match the record set by England seven years ago.

Not taking anything for granted, Farrell is hoping to have back row Caelan Doris and full-back Hugo Keenan available in some capacity, while hooker Dan Sheehan, the tournament's leading try scorer with three, will likely be the focus of much special attention.

Despite the defeats, the wonders worked by Warren Gatland are plain to see. This is a seriously inexperienced Welsh team that lost its star player on the eve of the tournament, yet they've pushed their opponents all the way. The move to recall fly-half Sam Costelow for Ioan Lloyd, however, has prompted some murmuring after Lloyd impressed against England and Scotland.

HOW TO WATCH THE FREE IRELAND VS WALES LIVE STREAM ON ITVX

Swipe to scroll horizontally UK stream: ITVX (FREE) US stream: Peacock TV AUS stream: Stan Sport

What time is kickoff?

The Ireland vs Wales kickoff is Saturday, February 24, at 2.15pm GMT / 9.15am ET / 6.15am PT. In Australia, that's 1.15am AEDT on Sunday, February 25.

Ireland vs Wales venue

Saturday's game will be played at Dublin's 51,711-seater Aviva Stadium – still known by its predecessor's name Lansdowne Road by many fans – with its famously low North Stand.

Team news to follow.