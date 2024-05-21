IPL live stream 2024: How to watch Indian Premier League cricket playoffs

The IPL 2024 has reached the playoff stage. We have seen some absolutely thrilling cricket so far, with record scores, amazing catches and devastating bowling so you are not going to want to miss any of the action as the winner of this year's tournament is decided.

Luckily, IPL 2024 live streams are free in India and you can watch them while abroad by using a VPN while you're away from home. We'll show you how.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Dates: Tuesday, March 22 - Sunday, May 26 FREE live stream: JioCinema (IND) Stream anywhere with NordVPN

At first glance, the Indian Premier League playoff system can seem somewhat confusing. The sides that finish 1-4 in the league phase qualify. The top two sides play each other in Qualifier One. The winner goes straight through to the final. The loser gets a second chance, going into Qualifier Two. There, they play the winner of the Eliminator, which is between the sides that finished third and fourth. The final is between the winners of Qualifier One and Qualifier Two.

This year, Kolkata Knight Riders, Sunrisers Hyderabad, Rajasthan Royals and Royal Challengers Bangalore are the top four teams after the league phase. Who ultimately comes out on top is hard to call, as the sides should be very closely matched. RCB have some momentum, while RR have fallen away, losing four matches in a row.

Fans will get to see the likes of Shreyas Iyer (KKR), Travis Head (SRH), Ravichandran Ashwin (RR) and Virat Kohli (RCB) in action at least one more time. KKR vs SRH was an incredible match when the met back in March. It was the Knight Riders who came out on top, with the teams combining to score over 400 runs. It was RR who won when they played RCB in April, but they have lost form since then.

The IPL 2024 final will final will take place on May 26. Read on to find out how to watch IPL live streams 2024 wherever you are.

Watch IPL live streams 2024 for free

Every ball of the IPL 2024 – including the playoffs and grand final – is free to watch on JioCinema. Download the app or head straight to the JioCinema website to start streaming for free. Away from India when the match is on? You can still tune in to your normal free India cricket live stream using our favorite cricket VPN. Keep scrolling for full instructions – it's really easy!

Watch IPL live streams 2024 from outside your country

Below we've got you covered with your official broadcasting options for cricket-loving countries (and the US!), but if you're overseas you'll soon discover that you can't watch your usual service because of geo-restrictions.

You can get past these blocks, however, by using the best VPN to change your streaming device's IP address to your usual location.

Use a VPN to watch IPL live streams 2024 from anywhere:

How to use a VPN to watch IPL cricket

You can get started with a VPN in three easy steps:

1. Download and install a VPN – as we say, our top choice is NordVPN.

2. Connect to the appropriate server location – open the VPN app, hit 'choose location' and select the appropriate server. For example, you can choose 'India' to watch your usual JioCinema stream when away from India.

3. Go to the broadcaster's stream – head to your home broadcaster's site or app and watch as if you were at home – so JioCinema for India cricket fanatics abroad.

Watch IPL playoff live streams 2024 in the UK

You can watch every game of the 2024 IPL season through Sky Sports and its dedicated Sky Sports Cricket channel. Sky Sports subscribers can watch the cricket on the go on mobile devices via the Sky Go streaming service, which has dedicated apps for iOS, iPadOS and Android devices, along with Xbox and PlayStation consoles. If you want to sign up, you can check out our dedicated guide to Sky TV deals and packages for today's best prices. Don't fancy being locked in to a long, expensive contract? Consider the more flexible streaming option, Now, (formerly Now TV). To access your usual streaming service from outside the UK, you'll need to download a good VPN, as detailed above.

Watch IPL playoff live streams 2024 in the US

Dedicated cricket streaming service Willow TV is the place to watch the IPL 2024 in the US and Canada, with the specialist channel set to show every match. Willow TV is available from most cable providers. Not got cable? No worries. Willow TV is also accessible through the Sling TV Desi Binge Plus plan and it's a great price too. Usually $15 per month, you can currently get your first month for just $10 or a bargain $99 for the whole year. You get eight channels in all, including Sony LIV, Star India, Hotstar Specials and, of course, Willow TV.

Watch IPL playoff live streams 2024 in Australia

You can watch the fthe IPL on Fox Sports. It can also be live streamed via Foxtel Now. Another cost-efficient alternative to Foxtel is the excellent sports streaming platform Kayo Sports. Kayo lets you stream on one device with its One plan for just $25 a month. Or upgrade to two devices with Basic plan for $30 a month. Kayo also gives you access to loads of other sports including the NFL, NBA, PGA Tour golf, NRL, F1... the list goes on! Handy if you don't want to go all in on Fox.

Watch IPL playoff live streams 2024 in New Zealand

Sky Sport is the place to watch IPL in New Zealand. It will be shown on Sky Sport each day and subscribers can tune in online using the country's Sky Go service. If you don't have Sky Sport already, the cricket is also being shown live via the Sky Sport Now streaming-only platform, which costs $24.99 per week or $44.99 a month.

