IPL live stream 2024: How to watch Indian Premier League cricket

The IPL is back in 2024 for its 17th year and it promises to be as exciting as ever. Reigning champions Chennai Super Kings will kick off the tournament against Royal Challengers Bangalore on March 22. If they retain their title, they will have won it for a record-breaking sixth time. IPL live streams 2024 are free in India and you can watch them while away from abroad by using a VPN while you're away from home. We'll show you how.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Dates: Friday, March 22 - TBC FREE live stream: JioCinema (IND) Stream anywhere with NordVPN

The upcoming General Election in India means we don’t know exactly when the Indian Premier League 2024 tournament will end. Only one set of matches has been confirmed so far. However, the final is expected to take place on May 26.

There are 10 teams in the IPL 2024, each playing 14 matches in the initial group stage. After that, the top four battle it out in the IPL playoffs. The first and second-placed teams play each other, with the winner going straight to the final. The loser plays The Eliminator against the winner of the third vs fourth place match.

The IPL features fast bowling, big personalities and even bigger shots. It's always a thriller, so read on to find out how to watch IPL live streams 2024 wherever you are.

Watch IPL live streams 2024 for free

Every ball of the IPL 2024 is free to watch on JioCinema. Download the app or <a href="https://www.jiocinema.com/sports/sports18/3694642" data-link-merchant="jiocinema.com"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">head straight to the JioCinema website to start streaming for FREE. Away from India when the match is on? You can still tune in to your normal free India cricket live stream using <a href="http://go.nordvpn.net/aff_c?offer_id=564&url_id=10992&aff_id=3013&aff_click_id=hawk-custom-tracking&aff_sub2=hawk-article-url" data-link-merchant="go.nordvpn.net"" data-link-merchant="jiocinema.com"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">our favorite cricket VPN. Keep scrolling for full instructions – it's really easy!

Watch IPL live streams 2024 from outside your country

Below we've got you covered with your official broadcasting options for cricket-loving countries (and the US!), but if you're overseas you'll soon discover that you can't watch your usual service because of geo-restrictions.

You can get past these blocks, however, by using a VPN which changes your streaming device's IP address to your usual location.

Use a VPN to watch IPL live streams 2024 from anywhere:

NordVPN – get the world's best VPN

We regularly review all the biggest and best VPN providers and NordVPN is our #1 choice. It unblocked every streaming service in testing and it's very straightforward to use.



The best value plan is the two-year deal which sets the price at $3.99 per month, and includes an extra 3 months absolutely FREE. There's also an all-important 30-day no-quibble refund if you decide it's not for you.

How to use a VPN to watch IPL cricket

You can get started with a VPN in three easy steps:

1. Download and install a VPN – as we say, our top choice is NordVPN.

2. Connect to the appropriate server location – open the VPN app, hit 'choose location' and select the appropriate server. For example, you can choose 'India' to watch JioCinema.

3. Go to the broadcaster's stream – head to your home broadcaster's site or app and watch as if you were at home – so JioCinema for India cricket fanatics abroad.

Watch IPL live streams 2024 in the UK

You can watch every game of the 2024 IPL season through <a href="https://www.awin1.com/awclick.php?awinmid=11005&awinaffid=103504&clickref=hawk-custom-tracking&p=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.sky.com%2Fshop%2Ftv%2Fsports%2Fcricket" data-link-merchant="sky.com"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">Sky Sports and its dedicated Sky Sports Cricket channel. Sky Sports subscribers can watch the cricket on the go on mobile devices via the Sky Go streaming service, which has dedicated apps for iOS, iPadOS and Android devices, along with Xbox and PlayStation consoles. If you want to sign up, you can check out our dedicated guide to <a href="https://www.techradar.com/news/sky-tv-packages-deals-bundles-offers" data-link-merchant="techradar.com"" data-link-merchant="sky.com"">Sky TV deals and packages for today's best prices. Don't fancy being locked in to a long, expensive contract? Consider the more flexible streaming option, Now, (formerly Now TV). To access your usual streaming service from outside the UK, you'll need to <a href="http://go.nordvpn.net/aff_c?offer_id=564&url_id=10992&aff_id=3013&aff_click_id=hawk-custom-tracking&aff_sub2=hawk-article-url" data-link-merchant="go.nordvpn.net"" data-link-merchant="techradar.com"" data-link-merchant="sky.com"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">download a good VPN, as detailed above.

Watch IPL live streams 2024 in the US

Dedicated cricket streaming service <a href="https://www.willow.tv/" data-link-merchant="willow.tv"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">Willow TV is the place to watch the IPL 2024 in the US and Canada, with the specialist channel set to show every match. Willow TV is available from most cable providers. Not got cable? No worries. Willow TV is also accessible through the <a href="https://www.techradar.com/news/sling-tv-explained" data-link-merchant="techradar.com"" data-link-merchant="willow.tv"">Sling TV Desi Binge Plus plan and it's a great price too. Usually $15 per month, you can currently <a href="https://sling-tv.pxf.io/c/221109/1132376/14334?subId1=hawk-custom-tracking&sharedId=hawk&u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.sling.com%2Finternational%2Fdesi-tv%2Fcricket" data-link-merchant="sling.com"" data-link-merchant="techradar.com"" data-link-merchant="willow.tv"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">get your first month for just $10 or a bargain $99 for the whole year. You get eight channels in all, including Sony LIV, Star India, Hotstar Specials and, of course, Willow TV.

Watch IPL live streams 2024 in Australia

You can watch the fthe IPL on Fox Sports. It can also be live streamed via <a href="https://go.redirectingat.com/?id=92X363&xcust=hawk-custom-tracking&xs=1&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.foxtel.com.au%2Fnow%2Findex.html&sref" data-link-merchant="SkimLinks - foxtel.com.au"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">Foxtel Now. Another cost-efficient alternative to Foxtel is the excellent sports streaming platform <a href="https://goto.kayosports.com.au/c/338476/515039/8808?subId1=hawk-custom-tracking&sharedId=hawk&u=https%3A%2F%2Fkayosports.com.au%2F" data-link-merchant="kayosports.com.au"" data-link-merchant="SkimLinks - foxtel.com.au"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">Kayo Sports. Kayo lets you stream on one device with its One plan for <a href="https://goto.kayosports.com.au/c/338476/515039/8808?subId1=hawk-custom-tracking&sharedId=hawk&u=https%3A%2F%2Fkayosports.com.au%2F" data-link-merchant="kayosports.com.au"" data-link-merchant="kayosports.com.au"" data-link-merchant="SkimLinks - foxtel.com.au"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">just $25 a month. Or upgrade to two devices with Basic plan for $30 a month. Kayo also gives you access to loads of other sports including the NFL, NBA, PGA Tour golf, NRL, <a href="https://www.techradar.com/how-to/watch-f1-live-stream" data-link-merchant="techradar.com"" data-link-merchant="kayosports.com.au"" data-link-merchant="kayosports.com.au"" data-link-merchant="SkimLinks - foxtel.com.au"">F1... the list goes on! Handy if you don't want to go all in on Fox.

Watch IPL live streams 2024 in New Zealand

<a href="https://www.sky.co.nz/sport" data-link-merchant="sky.co.nz"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">Sky Sport is the place to watch IPL in New Zealand. It will be shown on Sky Sport each day and subscribers can tune in online using the country's Sky Go service. If you don't have Sky Sport already, the cricket is also being shown live via the <a href="https://www.skysportnow.co.nz/" data-link-merchant="skysportnow.co.nz"" data-link-merchant="sky.co.nz"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">Sky Sport Now streaming-only platform, which costs $24.99 per week or $44.99 a month.

IPL 2024 schedule

Mar. 22 : Chennai Super Kings v Royal Challengers Bangalore (Chennai)

: Chennai Super Kings v Royal Challengers Bangalore (Chennai) Mar. 23 : Punjab Kings v Delhi Capitals (Mohali), Kolkata Knight Riders v Sunrisers Hyderabad (Kolkata)

: Punjab Kings v Delhi Capitals (Mohali), Kolkata Knight Riders v Sunrisers Hyderabad (Kolkata) Mar. 24 : Rajasthan Royals v Lucknow Super Giants (Jaipur)

: Rajasthan Royals v Lucknow Super Giants (Jaipur) Mar. 25 : Royal Challengers Bangalore v Punjab Kings (Bengaluru)

: Royal Challengers Bangalore v Punjab Kings (Bengaluru) Mar. 26 : Chennai Super Kings v Gujarat Titans (Chennai)

: Chennai Super Kings v Gujarat Titans (Chennai) Mar. 27 : Sunrisers Hyderabad v Mumbai Indians (Hyderabad)

: Sunrisers Hyderabad v Mumbai Indians (Hyderabad) Mar. 28 : Rajasthan Royals v Delhi Capitals (Jaipur)

: Rajasthan Royals v Delhi Capitals (Jaipur) Mar. 29 : Royal Challengers Bangalore v Kolkata Knight Riders (Bengaluru)

: Royal Challengers Bangalore v Kolkata Knight Riders (Bengaluru) Mar. 30 : Lucknow Super Giants v Punjab Kings (Lucknow)

: Lucknow Super Giants v Punjab Kings (Lucknow) Mar. 31 : Gujarat Titans v Sunrisers Hyderabad (Ahmedabad), Delhi Capitals v Chennai Super Kings (Vizag)

: Gujarat Titans v Sunrisers Hyderabad (Ahmedabad), Delhi Capitals v Chennai Super Kings (Vizag) Apr. 1 : Mumbai Indians v Rajasthan Royals (Mumbai)

: Mumbai Indians v Rajasthan Royals (Mumbai) Apr. 2 : Royal Challengers Bangalore v Lucknow Super Giants (Bengaluru)

: Royal Challengers Bangalore v Lucknow Super Giants (Bengaluru) Apr. 3 : Delhi Capitals v Kolkata Knight Riders (Vizag)

: Delhi Capitals v Kolkata Knight Riders (Vizag) Apr. 4 : Gujarat Titans v Punjab Kings (Ahmedabad)

: Gujarat Titans v Punjab Kings (Ahmedabad) Apr. 5 : Sunrisers Hyderabad v Chennai Super Kings (Hyderabad)

: Sunrisers Hyderabad v Chennai Super Kings (Hyderabad) Apr. 6 : Rajasthan Royals v Royal Challengers Bangalore (Jaipur)

: Rajasthan Royals v Royal Challengers Bangalore (Jaipur) Apr. 7: Mumbai Indians v Delhi Capitals (Mumbai), Lucknow Super Giants v Gujarat Titans (Lucknow)

IPL 2024 Auction

What happened at the 2024 IPL auction? The 2024 IPL auction was as exciting as ever. In total, 72 players were sold, with 30 overseas players joining the competition. Australian bowler Mitchell Starc picked up the biggest fee. Kolkata Knight Riders splashed out £2.3 million for the paceman's services. This beat the £1.9 million spent on Aussie teammate Pat Cummins and the £1.18 million spent on Sam Curran in the 2023 auction. England batter Phil Salt was initially unsold at the auction. However, he has come in to replace Jason Roy, who is amongst a host of England players to withdraw. These include the big-hitting Harry Brook. Aussie batter Steve Smith was also not picked up by any team

IPL 2024 Squads

What are the 2024 IPL squads? Chennai Super Kings

Captain: MS Dhoni (India) Coach: Stephen Fleming (New Zealand)

Overseas players: Moeen Ali (England); Devon Conway, Rachin Ravindra, Daryl Mitchell, Mitchell Santner (New Zealand); Matheesha Pathirana, Maheesh Theekshana (Sri Lanka); Mustafizur Rahman (Bangladesh).

Domestic players: Ravindra Jadeja, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Sameer Rizvi, Ajinkya Rahane, Shaik Rasheed, Aravelly Avanish, Shivam Dube, Nishant Sindhu, Ajay Mandal, Deepak Chahar, Shardul Thakur, Simarjeet Singh, Tushar Deshpande, Mukesh Choudhary, Rajvardhan Hangargekar, Prashant Solanki. Delhi Capitals

Captain: David Warner (Australia)

Coach: Ricky Ponting

Overseas: Mitchell Marsh, Jhye Richardson (Australia); Shai Hope (West Indies); Tristan Stubbs, Lungi Ngidi, Anrich Nortje (South Africa). Domestic: Rishabh Pant, Prithvi Shaw, Ricky Bhui, Kumar Kushagra, Yash Dhull, Abishek Porel, Axar Patel, Lalit Yadav, Sumit Kumar, Khaleel Ahmed, Ishant Sharma, Mukesh Kumar, Rasikh Salam, Kuldeep Yadav, Praveen Dubey, Vicky Ostwal. Gujarat Titans

Captain: Shubman Gill

Coach: Ashish Nehra

Overseas: Kane Williamson (New Zealand); David Miller (South Africa); Matthew Wade, Spencer Johnson (Australia); Rashid Khan, Noor Ahmad, Azmatullah Omarzai (Afghanistan); Josh Little (Ireland).

Domestic: Wriddhiman Saha, Abhinav Manohar, Sai Sudharsan, Shahrukh Khan, Robin Minz, Rahul Tewatia, Jayant Yadav, Vijay Shankar, Mohit Sharma, Darshan Nalkande, Umesh Yadav, Sushant Mishra, Kartik Tyagi, R Sai Kishore, Manav Suthar. Kolkata Knight Riders

Captain: Shreyas Iyer

Coach: Chandrakant Pandit

Overseas: Phil Salt (England); Mitchell Starc (Australia); Andre Russell, Sherfane Rutherford, Sunil Narine (West Indies); Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Mujeeb Ur Rahman (Afghanistan); Dushmantha Chameera (Sri Lanka).

Domestic: Venkatesh Iyer, Angkrish Raghuvanshi, Nitish Rana, Rinku Singh, KS Bharat, Manish Pandey, Anukul Roy, Ramandeep Singh, Harshit Rana, Vaibhav Arora, Chetan Sakariya, Sakib Hussain, Varun Chakravarthy, Suyash Sharma. Lucknow Super Giants

Captain: KL Rahul Coach: Justin Langer (Australia)

Overseas: David Willey (England); Quinton de Kock (South Africa); Kyle Mayers, Shamar Joseph, Nicholas Pooran (West Indies); Ashton Turner, Marcus Stoinis (Australia); Naveen-ul-Haq (Afghanistan).

Domestic: Devdutt Padikkal, Ayush Badoni, Deepak Hooda, K Gowtham, Krunal Pandya, Prerak Mankad, Arshin Kulkarni, Mohsin Khan, Yash Thakur, Mayank Yadav, Yudhvir Singh, Shivam Mavi, Arshad Khan, Ravi Bishnoi, Amit Mishra, M Siddharth. Mumbai Indians

Captain: Hardik Pandya

Coach: Mark Boucher (South Africa)

Overseas: Gerald Coetzee, Dewald Brevis (South Africa); Tim David, Jason Behrendorff (Australia); Romario Shepherd (West Indies), Mohammad Nabi (Afghanistan), Dilshan Madushanka, Nuwan Thushara (Sri Lanka).

Domestic: Rohit Sharma, Ishan Kishan, Suryakumar Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Tilak Varma, Nehal Wadhera, Vishnu Vinod, Shams Mulani, Shivalik Sharma, Anshul Kamboj, Naman Dhir, Arjun Tendulkar, Akash Madhwal, Piyush Chawla, Kumar Kartikeya, Shreyas Gopal. Punjab Kings

Captain: Shikhar Dhawan Coach: Trevor Bayliss (Australia)

Overseas: Liam Livingstone, Sam Curran, Jonny Bairstow, Chris Woakes (England); Kagiso Rabada, Rilee Rossouw (South Africa), Nathan Ellis (Australia), Sikandar Raza (Zimbabwe).

Domestic: Prabhsimran Singh, Jitesh Sharma, Atharva Taide, Harpreet Bhatia, Ashutosh Sharma, Shashank Singh, Rishi Dhawan, Shivam Singh, Harshal Patel, Vishwanath Singh, Tanay Thyagarajan, Arshdeep Singh, Vidwath Kaverappa, Harpreet Brar, Rahul Chahar, Prince Choudhary. Rajasthan Royals

Captain: Sanju Samson Coach: Kuma Sangakarra Overseas: Jos Buttler, Tom Kohler-Cadmore (England); Trent Boult (New Zealand); Shimron Hetmyer, Rovman Powell (West Indies); Donovan Ferreira, Nandre Burger (South Africa), Adam Zampa (Australia).

Domestic: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Dhruv Jurel, Kunal Singh Rathore, Shubham Dubey, Riyan Parag, Avesh Khan, Kuldeep Sen, Navdeep Saini, Sandeep Sharma, Ravichandran Ashwin, Yuzvendra Chahal, Abid Mushtaq. Royal Challengers Bangalaore

Captain: Faf du Plessis (South Africa)

Coach: Sanjay Bangar

Overseas: Will Jacks, Reece Topley, Tom Curran (England); Cameron Green, Glenn Maxwell (Australia); Alzarri Joseph (West Indies); Lockie Ferguson (New Zealand).

Domestic: Virat Kohli, Rajat Patidar, Suyash Prabhudessai, Dinesh Karthik, Anuj Rawat, Mahipal Lomror, Manoj Bhandage, Swapnil Singh, Akash Deep, Mohammed Siraj, Vyshak Vijaykumar, Rajan Kumar, Yash Dayal, Karn Sharma, Mayank Dagar, Himanshu Sharma, Saurav Chauhan. Sunrisers Hyderabad

Captain: Pat Cummins (Australia) Coach: Daniel Vettori (New Zealand) Overseas: Travis Head (Australia); Aiden Markram, Heinrich Klaasen, Marco Jansen (South Africa); Glenn Phillips (New Zealand); Fazalhaq Farooqi (Afghanistan); Wanindu Hasaranga (Sri Lanka).

Domestic: Mayank Agarwal, Abhishek Sharma, Anmolpreet Singh, Rahul Tripathi, Abdul Samad, Upendra Yadav, Washington Sundar, Sanvir Singh, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Shahbaz Ahmed, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, T Natarajan, Umran Malik, Jaydev Unadkat, Akash Singh, Mayank Ma.