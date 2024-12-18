How to watch iHeartRadio Jingle Ball 2024 online, full lineup ft. Camila Cabello and Katy Perry
The two-hour special is sure to get you in the Christmas mood
Watch iHeartRadio Jingle Ball 2024
The musical equivalent of the Christmas snack cupboard, the iHeartRadio Jingle Ball packs the best moments of the 10-show Jingle Ball Tour into a two-hour special that's sure to get you in the festive spirit. You can watch the iHeartRadio Jingle Ball 2024 online from anywhere with a VPN.
|Date and time: Wednesday, December 18 at 8pm ET/PT
|TV channel: ABC
|US stream: Sling | Hulu 30-day trial
|Download a VPN to watch from abroad
Katy Perry, Camila Cabello and Tate McRae have been amongst those spreading the Christmas cheer in major cities across the US, from Dickies Arena in Fort Worth to Kaseya Center in Miami, via legendary venues like Madison Square Garden and TD Garden, all stops on the on the Jingle Ball Tour.
Highlights include Meghan Trainor performing alongside Jimmy Fallon and stopping dead when she recognized an influencer in the crowd, Twenty One Pilots' Josh Dun repurposing a piano as a platform for backflips, Benson Boone debuting an unreleased song, and Katy Perry reeling off all the old classics.
Read on as we explain how to watch iHeartRadio Jingle Ball 2024 from anywhere in the world. We've also listed the full iHeartRadio Jingle Ball 2024 lineup further down the page.
How to watch iHeartRadio Jingle Ball 2024 in the US
The 2024 iHeartRadio Jingle Ball will air on ABC at 8pm ET/PT on Wednesday, December 18.
Not got cable? ABC can be streamed live via Sling TV, which offers FOX in select locations. Other options include YouTube TV and Hulu with Live TV.
Sling TV offers ABC as part of its Sling Blue Plan. This is set to rise in price soon so now would be a good time to take advantage of the current promotion of 50% off the first month, for new and returning customers. This brings the price down to $22.50 for the first month.
From Thursday, December 19, a full 2024 iHeartRadio Jingle Ball replay will be available to stream on demand on Hulu (30-day FREE trial).
- TV tips email: Never be stuck for anything to watch again
Unblock any stream with a VPN
If you're keen to watch iHeartRadio Jingle Ball 2024 but you're away from home and access to the show is geo-blocked, then you could always use a VPN to access it (assuming you're not breaching any broadcaster T&Cs, of course). You may be surprised by how simple it is to do.
Use a VPN to watch iHeartRadio Jingle Ball 2024 from anywhere:
NordVPN – get the world's best VPN
We regularly review all the biggest and best VPN providers and NordVPN is our #1 choice. It unblocked every streaming service in testing and it's very straightforward to use. Speed, security and 24/7 support available if you need – it's got it all.
The best value plan is the two-year deal which sets the price at $2.99 per month, and includes an extra 3 months absolutely FREE. There's also an all-important 30-day no-quibble refund if you decide it's not for you.
Can you watch iHeartRadio Jingle Ball 2024 in Canada?
It doesn't look like there's any way of watching iHeartRadio Jingle Ball 2024 in Canada. Americans currently away from home can use a VPN to watch iHeartRadio Jingle Ball 2024 from abroad.
Can you watch iHeartRadio Jingle Ball 2024 in the UK?
No broadcasters are showing iHeartRadio Jingle Ball 2024 in the UK. If you're an American traveling across the pond, a VPN will help you tune in. NordVPN is our recommended provider, and you can find out why with our in-depth NordVPN review.
Can you watch iHeartRadio Jingle Ball 2024 in Australia?
There is no coverage of iHeartRadio Jingle Ball 2024 in Australia either. Americans currently away from home Down Under can use a VPN to watch iHeartRadio Jingle Ball 2024 from abroad.
Can I watch iHeartRadio Jingle Ball 2024 for free?
Yes! If you’ve not subscribed to Hulu before, you can watch the iHeartRadio Jingle Ball totally free with its 30-day free trial promo.
iHeartRadio Jingle Ball lineup 2024
Who are the iHeartRadio Jingle Ball 2024 performers?
Katy Perry
Tate McRae
Twenty One Pilots
Teddy Swims
Meghan Trainor
The Kid LAROI
Madison Beer
Benson Boone
Gracie Abrams
Shaboozey
NCT Dream
Kane Brown
Jason Derulo
Saweetie
Dasha
Katseye
Wonho
SZA
T-Pain
Paris Hilton
Jack Harlow
Isabel LaRosa
Kesha
P1Harmony
Camila Cabello
Khalid
Tinashe
Sexyy Red
Tip "T.I." Harris
Disclaimer
We test and review VPN services in the context of legal recreational uses. For example: 1. Accessing a service from another country (subject to the terms and conditions of that service). 2. Protecting your online security and strengthening your online privacy when abroad. We do not support or condone the illegal or malicious use of VPN services. Consuming pirated content that is paid-for is neither endorsed nor approved by Future Publishing.
Get daily insight, inspiration and deals in your inbox
Sign up for breaking news, reviews, opinion, top tech deals, and more.
Aatif is a freelance copywriter and journalist based in the UK. He’s written about technology, science and politics for publications including Gizmodo, The Independent, Trusted Reviews and Newsweek, but focuses on streaming at Future, an arrangement that combines two of his greatest passions: sport and penny-pinching.