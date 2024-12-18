How to watch iHeartRadio Jingle Ball 2024 online, full lineup ft. Camila Cabello and Katy Perry

Watch iHeartRadio Jingle Ball 2024

The musical equivalent of the Christmas snack cupboard, the iHeartRadio Jingle Ball packs the best moments of the 10-show Jingle Ball Tour into a two-hour special that's sure to get you in the festive spirit. You can watch the iHeartRadio Jingle Ball 2024 online from anywhere with a VPN.

Katy Perry, Camila Cabello and Tate McRae have been amongst those spreading the Christmas cheer in major cities across the US, from Dickies Arena in Fort Worth to Kaseya Center in Miami, via legendary venues like Madison Square Garden and TD Garden, all stops on the on the Jingle Ball Tour.

Highlights include Meghan Trainor performing alongside Jimmy Fallon and stopping dead when she recognized an influencer in the crowd, Twenty One Pilots' Josh Dun repurposing a piano as a platform for backflips, Benson Boone debuting an unreleased song, and Katy Perry reeling off all the old classics.

Read on as we explain how to watch iHeartRadio Jingle Ball 2024 from anywhere in the world. We've also listed the full iHeartRadio Jingle Ball 2024 lineup further down the page.

How to watch iHeartRadio Jingle Ball 2024 in the US

The 2024 iHeartRadio Jingle Ball will air on ABC at 8pm ET/PT on Wednesday, December 18.

Not got cable? ABC can be streamed live via Sling TV, which offers FOX in select locations. Other options include YouTube TV and Hulu with Live TV.

Sling TV offers ABC as part of its Sling Blue Plan. This is set to rise in price soon so now would be a good time to take advantage of the current promotion of 50% off the first month, for new and returning customers. This brings the price down to $22.50 for the first month.

From Thursday, December 19, a full 2024 iHeartRadio Jingle Ball replay will be available to stream on demand on Hulu (30-day FREE trial).

Unblock any stream with a VPN

If you're keen to watch iHeartRadio Jingle Ball 2024 but you're away from home and access to the show is geo-blocked, then you could always use a VPN to access it (assuming you're not breaching any broadcaster T&Cs, of course).

Use a VPN to watch iHeartRadio Jingle Ball 2024 from anywhere:

Can you watch iHeartRadio Jingle Ball 2024 in Canada? It doesn't look like there's any way of watching iHeartRadio Jingle Ball 2024 in Canada.

Can you watch iHeartRadio Jingle Ball 2024 in the UK? No broadcasters are showing iHeartRadio Jingle Ball 2024 in the UK.

Can you watch iHeartRadio Jingle Ball 2024 in Australia? There is no coverage of iHeartRadio Jingle Ball 2024 in Australia either.

Can I watch iHeartRadio Jingle Ball 2024 for free? Yes! If you’ve not subscribed to Hulu before, you can watch the iHeartRadio Jingle Ball totally free with its 30-day free trial promo.

iHeartRadio Jingle Ball lineup 2024

Who are the iHeartRadio Jingle Ball 2024 performers? Katy Perry Tate McRae Twenty One Pilots Teddy Swims Meghan Trainor The Kid LAROI Madison Beer Benson Boone Gracie Abrams Shaboozey NCT Dream Kane Brown Jason Derulo Saweetie Dasha Katseye Wonho SZA T-Pain Paris Hilton Jack Harlow Isabel LaRosa Kesha P1Harmony Camila Cabello Khalid Tinashe Sexyy Red Tip "T.I." Harris