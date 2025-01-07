How to watch Grantchester season 9 online – stream crime drama from anywhere and for free

Better late than never, the cleric crime drama’s latest season finally arrives in the UK. So keep reading as we explain how to watch Grantchester Season 9 online from anywhere and potentially for FREE.

Watch Grantchester Season 9 online

Picking up in summer 1961, life is good for detective Geordie Keating (Robson Greene) and his sidekick, crime solving Reverend Will Davenport (Tom Brittney). But when Will is presented with a life changing offer that will take him away from the small Cambridgeshire village, the duo are forced to say their goodbyes and draw a line under their days as Grantchester’s premiere crime fighting duo.

With Geordie struggling with Will’s departure, matters aren’t helped by the fact that new Reverend Alphy Kottaram (Rishi Nair) has both a distrust of authority and absolutely no desire to become embroiled with solving crime. But with Alphy soon discovering that Grantchester is the murder capital of East Anglia, a begrudging partnership is soon underway.

With ITV promising “ deadly circuses, abandoned babies, and hostile historians to vanishing valets and murderous satirists,” it’s just another day in the sleepy English village.

A change of lead is always cause for intrigue in any crime drama – just ask Death in Paradise – so read on for how to watch Grantchester Season 9 online, from anywhere and potentially for FREE.

Can I watch Grantchester season 9 for FREE? Yes, viewers in the UK can watch Grantchester season 9 from Wednesday, January 8 completely FREE on ITVX. The full season is also available to stream for free on ABC iView right now in Australia. Not at home over the holidays? Use a VPN to access you usual streaming services from abroad and watch the show for free.

How to watch Grantchester Season 9 from abroad

For those away from home looking to watch Grantchester season 9, you’ll be unable to watch the show as normal if you're outside the UK due to regional restrictions. Luckily, there’s an easy solution.

Downloading a VPN allows you to stream geo-blocked services online, no matter where you are. It's a simple bit of software that changes your IP address, meaning that you can access on-demand content or live TV just as if you were at home. Our favorite is NordVPN.

Use a VPN to watch Grantchester season 9 from anywhere:

How to watch Grantchester Season 9 online in the UK

Brits can watch Grantchester Season 9 on ITV, with the premiere episode set for Wednesday, January 8 at 9pm GMT. It will also be available to stream for FREE both live and on demand on the ITVX streaming platform. Away from the UK right now? Just use a VPN to alter your IP address so you can stream your favorite TV shows and films online just like you would at home. More details above.

How to watch Grantchester Season 9 online in the US

Grantchester Season 9 aired on PBS in the US in summer 2024. All episodes can now be streamed via the PBS Masterpiece channel on Prime Video.

PBS Masterpiece costs $5.99 a month in addition to your Prime Video subscription, but does offer a 7-day FREE trial.

Brit abroad in the US? Anyone travelling in the US who wants to watch their usual streaming service from abroad can do so by using a VPN.

How to watch Grantchester Season 9 online in Canada

Canadians will also want to head to the PBS Masterpiece Prime Video channel, where they can stream all episodes of Grantchester Season 9 right now.

The price in Canada is CA$6.99 per month.

British viewer travelling in Canada? Brits away from home who want to watch their usual streaming service can do so using a VPN, so you don't have to wait for the show to launch over there.

Can I watch Grantchester Season 9 online in Australia?

Aussies can watch all episodes of Grantchester season 9 right now on the free streamer ABC iView.

Brit abroad in Aus and want to use ITVX instead? Just use a VPN to alter your IP address so you can stream your favorite TV shows and films online just like you would at home.

What you need to know about Grantchester Season 9

Grantchester Season 9 trailer

Grantchester Season 9 Trailer - YouTube Watch On

When is the Grantchester Season 9 release date? Grantchester Season 9 will premiere on ITV in the UK on Wednesday, January 8. All episodes aired on PBS in North America in summer 2024 and are available to stream now. Australians can stream the full season right now on ABC iView.

What can we expect from Grantchester Season 9? The official synopsis from the ITV reads: "It’s 1961 and life is good for Will and Geordie. The families are always together, from Sunday lunches to planning summer holidays and with honorary Grandparents Mrs C and Jack, and adopted uncles Daniel and Leonard, it’s one big happy family! But when Will is approached with a life changing offer, can he leave Grantchester, and Geordie behind? As Geordie struggles with personal loss and ever-growing family conflict between Cathy and teenage daughter, Esme he has no one to turn to. But when he arrests an intruder breaking into the Vicarage, he may find his days of working with a Vicar are not over. Reverend Alphy Kottaram has an instinctive distrust for authority and absolutely no desire to get involved in murder investigations. But Alphy and Geordie will discover they have a lot more in common than they first think, and Alphy will find that in Grantchester, murder is never far away. From deadly circuses, abandoned babies, and hostile historians to vanishing valets and murderous satirists. Together, Geordie and Alphy witness first-hand how religion can be corrupted, but also how faith, love and friendship can offer hope – and renewal."

Who is in the cast of Grantchester Season 9?

Tom Brittney as Will Davenport

Robson Greene as Geordie Keating

Rishi Nair as Alphy Kotteram

Charlotte Ritchie as Bonnie

Al Weaver as Leonard Finch

Tessa Peake-Jones as Mrs C

Kacey Ainsworth as Cathy Keating

Oliver Dimsdale as Daniel Marlowe

Nick Brimble as Jack Chapman

Bradley Hall as DC Larry Peters

Melissa Johns as Miss Scott

Why has Tom Brittney left Grantchester?

In an official statement, ITV said: "Tom, who has played much-loved character, Reverend Will Davenport, since 2019 is stepping back from his role to focus on new projects."

Brittney added: "I’ve had the most incredible time playing Will Davenport for the last five years. I got to solve crimes with my best friend, and work with the best cast and crew I could ever ask for. I’ll miss it more than anything. But it’s time for the baton to be passed, as it once was to me, and I’m so excited for Rishi to join the Grantchester family."

Grantchester Season 9 episode guide

Episode 1 | Wednesday, January 8

Will and Geordie investigate the death of a circus performer. Will receives an offer that makes him question his life in Grantchester.

Episode 2 | Wednesday, January 15

An abandoned baby is discovered on the same day that a hotel manager is found dead. Geordie is blindsided by Will’s news.

Episode 3 | Wednesday, January 22

Geordie and new vicar Alphy Kottaram get off on the wrong foot but soon find themselves teaming up to investigate a murder.

Episode 4 | Wednesday, January 29

Alphy is invited to a party at a country manor. The evening’s frivolities are cut short when a body is found in the basement.

Episode 5 | Wednesday, February 5

A murder at Esme’s office sends shockwaves through the Keating family. Alphy’s meeting with the bishop fails to go as planned.

Episode 6 | Wednesday, February 12

Alphy and Geordie’s investigation into the murder of an archaeologist uncovers a tangled web of betrayal and deceit.

Episode 7 | Wednesday, February 19

Alphy discovers that a woman he knows has gone missing. When her friend is murdered, Alphy and Geordie race to find the answers.

Episode 8 | Wednesday, February 26

When a man is found dead on the streets of Cambridge, Alphy and Geordie begin to unravel clues that leads them to a shocking revelation.