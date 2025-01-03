How to watch Golden Globes 2025 online from anywhere, with Emilia Perez and The Bear leading the nominations
Roast specialist Nikki Glaser will be channeling Ricky Gervais as host
With many of us still digesting some of the nominees, such as The Penguin and The Day of the Jackal, there's a real sparky feel to the 2025 Golden Globes. It may not be a Will Smith-esque scandal, but this year's 82nd edition has also produced one of the biggest surprises of awards seasons past and present by granting an unparalleled 10 nods to Emilia Pérez. You can watch Golden Globes 2025 online from anywhere with a VPN.
|Date and time: Sunday, January 5 at 8pm ET / 5pm PT / 1am GMT (Mon).
|TV channel: CBS
|US stream: Fubo TV | Paramount Plus
|Watch free: on 10Play (AU)
|Download a VPN to watch from abroad
The peculiar French musical, which stars Zoe Saldana and Selena Gomez, is a stark example of a movie that was beloved by industry insiders, only to completely bypass vast swathes of the general public. The madcap plot defies synopsis, but at its heart Emilia Pérez is a crime drama about a cartel boss’ gender transition... in the form of a musical.
The Brutalist, starring Adrien Brody, followed with seven nominations, with Ralph Fiennes' papal thriller Conclave earning six nods. The Bear, once again, has been classified as a comedy, and leads the TV categories with five nominations, just ahead of Shōgun and Only Murders in the Building.
Anchoring proceedings at the Beverly Hilton will be comedian and roast specialist Nikki Glaser, who shot to fame with her teardown of Tom Brady. Naturally, one of the first people she called after landing the gig was Ricky Gervais.
Read on as we explain how to watch Golden Globes 2025 from anywhere in the world. We've also listed the Golden Globes 2025 nominees further down the page.
Can I watch Golden Globes 2025 for free?
Yes. Viewers in Australia can watch Golden Globes 2025 for free on Channel 10 and the 10Play streaming service.
Don't forget you can use a VPN to watch the 82nd Golden Globe Awards on your usual streaming service from abroad.
How to watch Golden Globes 2025 online from outside your country
If you’re out of the country when the 2025 Golden Globes are on, then you can always download a VPN to overcome any regional restrictions (assuming you're not breaching any broadcaster T&Cs, of course) and access your usual streaming services. You may be surprised how simple it is to do.
How to watch Golden Globes 2025 live stream in the US
The Golden Globes 2025 will air on CBS at 8pm ET / 5pm PT on Sunday, January 5.
Not got cable? CBS can be streamed live via Fubo, YouTube TV and Hulu with Live TV.
Fubo is one of the most comprehensive cord-cutting TV streaming services. Right now you can get a one-month subscription for the Pro plan for $44.99, down from $79.99, on top of the 7-day free trial.
The Golden Globes 2025 will also be available to live stream on Paramount Plus, though only to users on the $11.99 per month (after a 7-day FREE trial) Paramount Plus with Showtime plan.
Happy to wait? The $5.99 Essential plan will let you watch a full replay the very next day.
How to watch Golden Globes 2025 live stream in Canada
In Canada, the Golden Globes will air on Citytv, a cable TV channel with channels in all the big cities.
The ceremony takes place at 8pm ET / 5pm PT on Sunday, January 5.
How to watch Golden Globes 2025 for FREE
In Australia, Golden Globes 2025 will air live on Channel 10 at 12pm AEDT on Monday, January 6. A full replay will be shown at 7.30pm the same day.
While the ceremony won't be available to live stream online Down Under, it will be available on-demand and for free on 10Play shortly after proceedings wrap up, at 4.30pm. It will then land on Paramount Plus at 7pm for subscribers.
Outside Australia? Aussies abroad can use a VPN to tune into 10Play while away from home, and watch Golden Globes 2025 for free.
Can you watch Golden Globes 2025 in the UK?
No broadcasters appear to be showing Golden Globes 2025 in the UK. If you're an Australian currently in the UK, a VPN will help you tune in for free on 10Play. NordVPN is our recommended provider, and you can find out why with our in-depth NordVPN review.
Golden Globes nominations 2025
Film nominees
Best Motion Picture: Drama
The Brutalist
A Complete Unknown
Conclave
Dune: Part Two
Nickel Boys
September 5
Best Motion Picture: Musical or Comedy
Anora
Challengers
Emilia Pérez
A Real Pain
The Substance
Wicked
Best Motion Picture: Animated
Flow
Inside Out 2
Memoir of a Snail
Moana 2
Wallace & Gromit: Vengeance Most Fowl
The Wild Robot
Best Motion Picture: Non-English Language
All We Imagine as Light
Emilia Pérez
The Girl with the Needle
I'm Still Here
The Seed of the Sacred Fig
Vermiglio
Best Performance in a Motion Picture – Drama: Actor
Adrien Brody – The Brutalist as László Tóth
Timothée Chalamet – A Complete Unknown as Bob Dylan
Daniel Craig – Queer as William Lee
Colman Domingo – Sing Sing as John "Divine G." Whitfield
Ralph Fiennes – Conclave as Thomas Cardinal Lawrence
Sebastian Stan – The Apprentice as Donald Trump
Best Performance in a Motion Picture – Drama: Actress
Pamela Anderson – The Last Showgirl as Shelly
Angelina Jolie – Maria as Maria Callas
Nicole Kidman – Babygirl as Romy Mathis
Tilda Swinton – The Room Next Door as Martha Hunt
Fernanda Torres – I'm Still Here as Eunice Paiva
Kate Winslet – Lee as Lee Miller
Best Performance in a Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy: Actor
Jesse Eisenberg – A Real Pain as David Kaplan
Hugh Grant – Heretic as Mr. Reed
Gabriel LaBelle – Saturday Night as Lorne Michaels
Jesse Plemons – Kinds of Kindness as Robert, Daniel, and Andrew
Glen Powell – Hit Man as Gary Johnson
Sebastian Stan – A Different Man as Edward Lemuel / Guy Moratz
Best Performance in a Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy: Actress
Amy Adams – Nightbitch as Mother
Cynthia Erivo – Wicked as Elphaba Thropp
Karla Sofía Gascón – Emilia Pérez as Emilia Pérez / Juan "Manitas" Del Monte
Mikey Madison – Anora as Anora "Ani" Mikheeva
Demi Moore – The Substance as Elisabeth Sparkle
Zendaya – Challengers as Tashi Duncan
Best Supporting Performance in a Motion Picture: Supporting Actor
Yura Borisov – Anora as Igor
Kieran Culkin – A Real Pain as Benji Kaplan
Edward Norton – A Complete Unknown as Pete Seeger
Guy Pearce – The Brutalist as Harrison Van Buren
Jeremy Strong – The Apprentice as Roy Cohn
Denzel Washington – Gladiator II as Macrinus
Best Supporting Performance in a Motion Picture: Supporting Actress
Selena Gomez – Emilia Pérez as Jessi Del Monte
Ariana Grande – Wicked as Galinda Upland
Felicity Jones – The Brutalist as Erzsébet Tóth
Margaret Qualley – The Substance as Sue
Isabella Rossellini – Conclave as Sister Agnes
Zoe Saldaña – Emilia Pérez as Rita Mora Castro
Best Director
Jacques Audiard – Emilia Pérez
Sean Baker – Anora
Edward Berger – Conclave
Brady Corbet – The Brutalist
Coralie Fargeat – The Substance
Payal Kapadia – All We Imagine as Light
Best Screenplay
Jacques Audiard – Emilia Pérez
Sean Baker – Anora
Brady Corbet and Mona Fastvold – The Brutalist
Jesse Eisenberg – A Real Pain
Coralie Fargeat – The Substance
Peter Straughan – Conclave
Best Original Score
Volker Bertelmann – Conclave
Daniel Blumberg – The Brutalist
Kris Bowers – The Wild Robot
Clément Ducol and Camille – Emilia Pérez
Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross – Challengers
Hans Zimmer – Dune: Part Two
Cinematic and Box Office Achievement
Alien: Romulus
Beetlejuice Beetlejuice
Deadpool & Wolverine
Gladiator II
Inside Out 2
Twisters
Wicked
The Wild Robot
Best Original Song
"Beautiful That Way" (Andrew Wyatt, Miley Cyrus, and Lykke Li) – The Last Showgirl
"Compress / Repress" (Trent Reznor, Atticus Ross, and Luca Guadagnino) – Challengers
"El Mal" (Clément Ducol, Camille, and Jacques Audiard) – Emilia Pérez
"Forbidden Road" (Robbie Williams, Freddy Wexler, and Sacha Skarbek) – Better Man
"Kiss the Sky" (Delacey, Jordan K. Johnson, Stefan Johnson, Maren Morris, Michael Pollack, and Ali Tamposi) – The Wild Robot
"Mi Camino" (Clément Ducol and Camille) – Emilia Pérez
TV nominees
Best Television Series: Drama
The Day of the Jackal (Peacock)
The Diplomat (Netflix)
Mr. & Mrs. Smith (Prime Video)
Shōgun (FX / Hulu)
Slow Horses (Apple TV+)
Squid Game (Netflix)
Best Television Series: Musical or Comedy
Abbott Elementary (ABC)
The Bear (FX / Hulu)
The Gentlemen (Netflix)
Hacks (HBO / Max)
Nobody Wants This (Netflix)
Only Murders in the Building (Hulu)
Best Television Series: Limited Series, Anthology Series, or Motion Picture Made for Television
Baby Reindeer (Netflix)
DISCLAIMER* (Apple TV+)
Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story (Netflix)
The Penguin (HBO / Max)
Ripley (Netflix)
True Detective: Night Country (HBO / Max)
Best Performance in Stand-Up Comedy on Television
Jamie Foxx – Jamie Foxx: What Had Happened Was… (Netflix)
Nikki Glaser – Nikki Glaser: Someday You'll Die (HBO / Max)
Seth Meyers – Seth Meyers: Dad Man Walking (HBO / Max)
Adam Sandler – Adam Sandler: Love You (Netflix)
Ali Wong – Ali Wong: Single Lady (Netflix)
Ramy Youssef – Ramy Youssef: More Feelings (HBO / Max)
Best Performance in a Television Series – Drama: Actor
Donald Glover – Mr. & Mrs. Smith (Prime Video) as John Smith / Michael
Jake Gyllenhaal – Presumed Innocent (Apple TV+) as Rusty Sabich
Gary Oldman – Slow Horses (Apple TV+) as Jackson Lamb
Eddie Redmayne – The Day of the Jackal (Peacock) as "The Jackal"
Hiroyuki Sanada – Shōgun (FX / Hulu) as Lord Yoshii Toranaga
Billy Bob Thornton – Landman (Paramount+) as Tommy Norris
Best Performance in a Television Series – Drama: Actress
Kathy Bates – Matlock (CBS) as Madeline Kingston / "Matty" Matlock
Emma D'Arcy – House of the Dragon (HBO / Max) as Queen Rhaenyra Targaryen
Maya Erskine – Mr. & Mrs. Smith (Prime Video) as Jane Smith / Alana
Keira Knightley – Black Doves (Netflix) as Helen Webb
Keri Russell – The Diplomat (Netflix) as Ambassador Katherine "Kate" Wyler
Anna Sawai – Shōgun (FX / Hulu) as Toda Mariko
Best Performance in a Television Series – Musical or Comedy: Actor
Adam Brody – Nobody Wants This (Netflix) as Noah Roklov
Ted Danson – A Man on the Inside (Netflix) as Charles
Steve Martin – Only Murders in the Building (Hulu) as Charles-Haden Savage
Jason Segel – Shrinking (Apple TV+) as Jimmy Laird
Martin Short – Only Murders in the Building (Hulu) as Oliver Putnam
Jeremy Allen White – The Bear (FX / Hulu) as Chef Carmen "Carmy" Berzatto
Best Performance in a Television Series – Musical or Comedy: Actress
Kristen Bell – Nobody Wants This (Netflix) as Joanne
Quinta Brunson – Abbott Elementary (ABC) as Janine Teagues
Ayo Edebiri – The Bear (FX / Hulu) as Sydney Adamu
Selena Gomez – Only Murders in the Building (Hulu) as Mabel Mora
Kathryn Hahn – Agatha All Along (Disney+) as Agatha Harkness
Jean Smart – Hacks (HBO / Max) as Deborah Vance
Best Performance in a Limited Series, Anthology Series, or Motion Picture Made for Television: Actor
Colin Farrell – The Penguin (HBO / Max) as Oswald "Oz" Cobb a.k.a. The Penguin
Richard Gadd – Baby Reindeer (Netflix) as Donny Dunn
Kevin Kline – DISCLAIMER* (Apple TV+) as Stephen Brigstocke
Cooper Koch – Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story (Netflix) as Erik Menendez
Ewan McGregor – A Gentleman in Moscow (Paramount+) as Count Alexander Rostov
Andrew Scott – Ripley (Netflix) as Tom Ripley
Best Performance in a Limited Series, Anthology Series, or Motion Picture Made for Television: Actress
Cate Blanchett – DISCLAIMER* (Apple TV+) as Catherine Ravenscroft
Jodie Foster – True Detective: Night Country (HBO / Max) as Chief Liz Danvers
Cristin Milioti – The Penguin (HBO / Max) as Sofia Gigante (née Falcone)
Sofía Vergara – Griselda (Netflix) as Griselda Blanco
Naomi Watts – Feud: Capote vs. The Swans (FX / Hulu) as Babe Paley
Kate Winslet – The Regime (HBO / Max) as Chancellor Elena Vernham
Best Supporting Performance in a Series, Limited Series, Anthology Series, or Motion Picture Made for Television: Supporting Actor
Tadanobu Asano – Shōgun (FX / Hulu) as Kashigi Yabushige
Javier Bardem – Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story (Netflix) as José Menendez
Harrison Ford – Shrinking (Apple TV+) as Dr. Paul Rhoades
Jack Lowden – Slow Horses (Apple TV+) as River Cartwright
Diego Luna – La Máquina [es] (Disney+) as Andy Pérez
Ebon Moss-Bachrach – The Bear (FX / Hulu) as Richard Jerimovich
Best Supporting Performance in a Series, Limited Series, Anthology Series, or Motion Picture Made for Television: Supporting Actress
Liza Colón-Zayas – The Bear (FX / Hulu) as Tina Marrero
Hannah Einbinder – Hacks (HBO / Max) as Ava Daniels
Dakota Fanning – Ripley (Netflix) as Marge Sherwood
Jessica Gunning – Baby Reindeer (Netflix) as Martha Scott
Allison Janney – The Diplomat (Netflix) as Vice President Grace Penn
Kali Reis – True Detective: Night Country (HBO / Max) as Trooper Evangeline Navarro
Disclaimer
