How to watch Golden Globes 2025 online from anywhere, with Emilia Perez and The Bear leading the nominations

How-to
By
last updated

Roast specialist Nikki Glaser will be channeling Ricky Gervais as host

A collection of Golden Globes trophies displayed on a table in front of a stage
(Image credit: Photo by Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for Hollywood Foreign Press Association)
Jump to:

Watch Golden Globes 2025

With many of us still digesting some of the nominees, such as The Penguin and The Day of the Jackal, there's a real sparky feel to the 2025 Golden Globes. It may not be a Will Smith-esque scandal, but this year's 82nd edition has also produced one of the biggest surprises of awards seasons past and present by granting an unparalleled 10 nods to Emilia Pérez. You can watch Golden Globes 2025 online from anywhere with a VPN.

Swipe to scroll horizontally
Date and time: Sunday, January 5 at 8pm ET / 5pm PT / 1am GMT (Mon).
TV channel: CBS
US stream: Fubo TV | Paramount Plus
Watch free: on 10Play (AU)
Download a VPN to watch from abroad

The peculiar French musical, which stars Zoe Saldana and Selena Gomez, is a stark example of a movie that was beloved by industry insiders, only to completely bypass vast swathes of the general public. The madcap plot defies synopsis, but at its heart Emilia Pérez is a crime drama about a cartel boss’ gender transition... in the form of a musical.

The Brutalist, starring Adrien Brody, followed with seven nominations, with Ralph Fiennes' papal thriller Conclave earning six nods. The Bear, once again, has been classified as a comedy, and leads the TV categories with five nominations, just ahead of Shōgun and Only Murders in the Building.

Anchoring proceedings at the Beverly Hilton will be comedian and roast specialist Nikki Glaser, who shot to fame with her teardown of Tom Brady. Naturally, one of the first people she called after landing the gig was Ricky Gervais.

Read on as we explain how to watch Golden Globes 2025 from anywhere in the world. We've also listed the Golden Globes 2025 nominees further down the page.

Can I watch Golden Globes 2025 for free?

How to watch Golden Globes 2025 online from outside your country

If you’re out of the country when the 2025 Golden Globes are on, then you can always download a VPN to overcome any regional restrictions (assuming you're not breaching any broadcaster T&Cs, of course) and access your usual streaming services. You may be surprised how simple it is to do.

Use a VPN to watch Golden Globes 2025 from anywhere:

NordVPN – get the world's best VPNNordVPN is our #1 choice$3.59 per monthextra 3 months absolutely FREE
Exclusive deal

NordVPN – get the world's best VPN
We regularly review all the biggest and best VPN providers and NordVPN is our #1 choice. It unblocked every streaming service in testing and it's very straightforward to use. Speed, security and 24/7 support available if you need – it's got it all.

The best value plan is the two-year deal which sets the price at $3.59 per month, and includes an extra 3 months absolutely FREE. There's also an all-important 30-day no-quibble refund if you decide it's not for you.

- So, try NordVPN 100% risk-free for 30 days

How to watch Golden Globes 2025 live stream in the US

US flag

The Golden Globes 2025 will air on CBS at 8pm ET / 5pm PT on Sunday, January 5.

Not got cable? CBS can be streamed live via Fubo, YouTube TV and Hulu with Live TV.

Fubo is one of the most comprehensive cord-cutting TV streaming services. Right now you can get a one-month subscription for the Pro plan for $44.99, down from $79.99, on top of the 7-day free trial.

The Golden Globes 2025 will also be available to live stream on Paramount Plus, though only to users on the $11.99 per month (after a 7-day FREE trial) Paramount Plus with Showtime plan.

Happy to wait? The $5.99 Essential plan will let you watch a full replay the very next day.

How to watch Golden Globes 2025 live stream in Canada

Canadian flag

In Canada, the Golden Globes will air on Citytv, a cable TV channel with channels in all the big cities.

The ceremony takes place at 8pm ET / 5pm PT on Sunday, January 5.

How to watch Golden Globes 2025 for FREE

Australia flag

In Australia, Golden Globes 2025 will air live on Channel 10 at 12pm AEDT on Monday, January 6. A full replay will be shown at 7.30pm the same day.

While the ceremony won't be available to live stream online Down Under, it will be available on-demand and for free on 10Play shortly after proceedings wrap up, at 4.30pm. It will then land on Paramount Plus at 7pm for subscribers.

Outside Australia? Aussies abroad can use a VPN to tune into 10Play while away from home, and watch Golden Globes 2025 for free.

Can you watch Golden Globes 2025 in the UK?

No broadcasters appear to be showing Golden Globes 2025 in the UK. If you're an Australian currently in the UK, a VPN will help you tune in for free on 10Play. NordVPN is our recommended provider, and you can find out why with our in-depth NordVPN review.

Golden Globes nominations 2025

Film nominees

Best Motion Picture: Drama

The Brutalist

A Complete Unknown

Conclave

Dune: Part Two

Nickel Boys

September 5

Best Motion Picture: Musical or Comedy

Anora

Challengers

Emilia Pérez

A Real Pain

The Substance

Wicked

Best Motion Picture: Animated

Flow

Inside Out 2

Memoir of a Snail

Moana 2

Wallace & Gromit: Vengeance Most Fowl

The Wild Robot

Best Motion Picture: Non-English Language

All We Imagine as Light

Emilia Pérez

The Girl with the Needle

I'm Still Here

The Seed of the Sacred Fig

Vermiglio

Best Performance in a Motion Picture – Drama: Actor

Adrien Brody – The Brutalist as László Tóth

Timothée Chalamet – A Complete Unknown as Bob Dylan

Daniel Craig – Queer as William Lee

Colman Domingo – Sing Sing as John "Divine G." Whitfield

Ralph Fiennes – Conclave as Thomas Cardinal Lawrence

Sebastian Stan – The Apprentice as Donald Trump

Best Performance in a Motion Picture – Drama: Actress

Pamela Anderson – The Last Showgirl as Shelly

Angelina Jolie – Maria as Maria Callas

Nicole Kidman – Babygirl as Romy Mathis

Tilda Swinton – The Room Next Door as Martha Hunt

Fernanda Torres – I'm Still Here as Eunice Paiva

Kate Winslet – Lee as Lee Miller

Best Performance in a Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy: Actor

Jesse Eisenberg – A Real Pain as David Kaplan

Hugh Grant – Heretic as Mr. Reed

Gabriel LaBelle – Saturday Night as Lorne Michaels

Jesse Plemons – Kinds of Kindness as Robert, Daniel, and Andrew

Glen Powell – Hit Man as Gary Johnson

Sebastian Stan – A Different Man as Edward Lemuel / Guy Moratz

Best Performance in a Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy: Actress

Amy Adams – Nightbitch as Mother

Cynthia Erivo – Wicked as Elphaba Thropp

Karla Sofía Gascón – Emilia Pérez as Emilia Pérez / Juan "Manitas" Del Monte

Mikey Madison – Anora as Anora "Ani" Mikheeva

Demi Moore – The Substance as Elisabeth Sparkle

Zendaya – Challengers as Tashi Duncan

Best Supporting Performance in a Motion Picture: Supporting Actor

Yura Borisov – Anora as Igor

Kieran Culkin – A Real Pain as Benji Kaplan

Edward Norton – A Complete Unknown as Pete Seeger

Guy Pearce – The Brutalist as Harrison Van Buren

Jeremy Strong – The Apprentice as Roy Cohn

Denzel Washington – Gladiator II as Macrinus

Best Supporting Performance in a Motion Picture: Supporting Actress

Selena Gomez – Emilia Pérez as Jessi Del Monte

Ariana Grande – Wicked as Galinda Upland

Felicity Jones – The Brutalist as Erzsébet Tóth

Margaret Qualley – The Substance as Sue

Isabella Rossellini – Conclave as Sister Agnes

Zoe Saldaña – Emilia Pérez as Rita Mora Castro

Best Director

Jacques Audiard – Emilia Pérez

Sean Baker – Anora

Edward Berger – Conclave

Brady Corbet – The Brutalist

Coralie Fargeat – The Substance

Payal Kapadia – All We Imagine as Light

Best Screenplay

Jacques Audiard – Emilia Pérez

Sean Baker – Anora

Brady Corbet and Mona Fastvold – The Brutalist

Jesse Eisenberg – A Real Pain

Coralie Fargeat – The Substance

Peter Straughan – Conclave

Best Original Score

Volker Bertelmann – Conclave

Daniel Blumberg – The Brutalist

Kris Bowers – The Wild Robot

Clément Ducol and Camille – Emilia Pérez

Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross – Challengers

Hans Zimmer – Dune: Part Two

Cinematic and Box Office Achievement

Alien: Romulus

Beetlejuice Beetlejuice

Deadpool & Wolverine

Gladiator II

Inside Out 2

Twisters

Wicked

The Wild Robot

Best Original Song

"Beautiful That Way" (Andrew Wyatt, Miley Cyrus, and Lykke Li) – The Last Showgirl

"Compress / Repress" (Trent Reznor, Atticus Ross, and Luca Guadagnino) – Challengers

"El Mal" (Clément Ducol, Camille, and Jacques Audiard) – Emilia Pérez

"Forbidden Road" (Robbie Williams, Freddy Wexler, and Sacha Skarbek) – Better Man

"Kiss the Sky" (Delacey, Jordan K. Johnson, Stefan Johnson, Maren Morris, Michael Pollack, and Ali Tamposi) – The Wild Robot

"Mi Camino" (Clément Ducol and Camille) – Emilia Pérez

TV nominees

Best Television Series: Drama

The Day of the Jackal (Peacock)

The Diplomat (Netflix)

Mr. & Mrs. Smith (Prime Video)

Shōgun (FX / Hulu)

Slow Horses (Apple TV+)

Squid Game (Netflix)

Best Television Series: Musical or Comedy

Abbott Elementary (ABC)

The Bear (FX / Hulu)

The Gentlemen (Netflix)

Hacks (HBO / Max)

Nobody Wants This (Netflix)

Only Murders in the Building (Hulu)

Best Television Series: Limited Series, Anthology Series, or Motion Picture Made for Television

Baby Reindeer (Netflix)

DISCLAIMER* (Apple TV+)

Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story (Netflix)

The Penguin (HBO / Max)

Ripley (Netflix)

True Detective: Night Country (HBO / Max)

Best Performance in Stand-Up Comedy on Television

Jamie Foxx – Jamie Foxx: What Had Happened Was… (Netflix)

Nikki Glaser – Nikki Glaser: Someday You'll Die (HBO / Max)

Seth Meyers – Seth Meyers: Dad Man Walking (HBO / Max)

Adam Sandler – Adam Sandler: Love You (Netflix)

Ali Wong – Ali Wong: Single Lady (Netflix)

Ramy Youssef – Ramy Youssef: More Feelings (HBO / Max)

Best Performance in a Television Series – Drama: Actor

Donald Glover – Mr. & Mrs. Smith (Prime Video) as John Smith / Michael

Jake Gyllenhaal – Presumed Innocent (Apple TV+) as Rusty Sabich

Gary Oldman – Slow Horses (Apple TV+) as Jackson Lamb

Eddie Redmayne – The Day of the Jackal (Peacock) as "The Jackal"

Hiroyuki Sanada – Shōgun (FX / Hulu) as Lord Yoshii Toranaga

Billy Bob Thornton – Landman (Paramount+) as Tommy Norris

Best Performance in a Television Series – Drama: Actress

Kathy Bates – Matlock (CBS) as Madeline Kingston / "Matty" Matlock

Emma D'Arcy – House of the Dragon (HBO / Max) as Queen Rhaenyra Targaryen

Maya Erskine – Mr. & Mrs. Smith (Prime Video) as Jane Smith / Alana

Keira Knightley – Black Doves (Netflix) as Helen Webb

Keri Russell – The Diplomat (Netflix) as Ambassador Katherine "Kate" Wyler

Anna Sawai – Shōgun (FX / Hulu) as Toda Mariko

Best Performance in a Television Series – Musical or Comedy: Actor

Adam Brody – Nobody Wants This (Netflix) as Noah Roklov

Ted Danson – A Man on the Inside (Netflix) as Charles

Steve Martin – Only Murders in the Building (Hulu) as Charles-Haden Savage

Jason Segel – Shrinking (Apple TV+) as Jimmy Laird

Martin Short – Only Murders in the Building (Hulu) as Oliver Putnam

Jeremy Allen White – The Bear (FX / Hulu) as Chef Carmen "Carmy" Berzatto

Best Performance in a Television Series – Musical or Comedy: Actress

Kristen Bell – Nobody Wants This (Netflix) as Joanne

Quinta Brunson – Abbott Elementary (ABC) as Janine Teagues

Ayo Edebiri – The Bear (FX / Hulu) as Sydney Adamu

Selena Gomez – Only Murders in the Building (Hulu) as Mabel Mora

Kathryn Hahn – Agatha All Along (Disney+) as Agatha Harkness

Jean Smart – Hacks (HBO / Max) as Deborah Vance

Best Performance in a Limited Series, Anthology Series, or Motion Picture Made for Television: Actor

Colin Farrell – The Penguin (HBO / Max) as Oswald "Oz" Cobb a.k.a. The Penguin

Richard Gadd – Baby Reindeer (Netflix) as Donny Dunn

Kevin Kline – DISCLAIMER* (Apple TV+) as Stephen Brigstocke

Cooper Koch – Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story (Netflix) as Erik Menendez

Ewan McGregor – A Gentleman in Moscow (Paramount+) as Count Alexander Rostov

Andrew Scott – Ripley (Netflix) as Tom Ripley

Best Performance in a Limited Series, Anthology Series, or Motion Picture Made for Television: Actress

Cate Blanchett – DISCLAIMER* (Apple TV+) as Catherine Ravenscroft

Jodie Foster – True Detective: Night Country (HBO / Max) as Chief Liz Danvers

Cristin Milioti – The Penguin (HBO / Max) as Sofia Gigante (née Falcone)

Sofía Vergara – Griselda (Netflix) as Griselda Blanco

Naomi Watts – Feud: Capote vs. The Swans (FX / Hulu) as Babe Paley

Kate Winslet – The Regime (HBO / Max) as Chancellor Elena Vernham

Best Supporting Performance in a Series, Limited Series, Anthology Series, or Motion Picture Made for Television: Supporting Actor

Tadanobu Asano – Shōgun (FX / Hulu) as Kashigi Yabushige

Javier Bardem – Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story (Netflix) as José Menendez

Harrison Ford – Shrinking (Apple TV+) as Dr. Paul Rhoades

Jack Lowden – Slow Horses (Apple TV+) as River Cartwright

Diego Luna – La Máquina [es] (Disney+) as Andy Pérez

Ebon Moss-Bachrach – The Bear (FX / Hulu) as Richard Jerimovich

Best Supporting Performance in a Series, Limited Series, Anthology Series, or Motion Picture Made for Television: Supporting Actress

Liza Colón-Zayas – The Bear (FX / Hulu) as Tina Marrero

Hannah Einbinder – Hacks (HBO / Max) as Ava Daniels

Dakota Fanning – Ripley (Netflix) as Marge Sherwood

Jessica Gunning – Baby Reindeer (Netflix) as Martha Scott

Allison Janney – The Diplomat (Netflix) as Vice President Grace Penn

Kali Reis – True Detective: Night Country (HBO / Max) as Trooper Evangeline Navarro

Disclaimer

We test and review VPN services in the context of legal recreational uses. For example: 1. Accessing a service from another country (subject to the terms and conditions of that service). 2. Protecting your online security and strengthening your online privacy when abroad. We do not support or condone the illegal or malicious use of VPN services. Consuming pirated content that is paid-for is neither endorsed nor approved by Future Publishing.

Aatif Sulleyman
Aatif Sulleyman

Aatif is a freelance copywriter and journalist based in the UK. He’s written about technology, science and politics for publications including Gizmodo, The Independent, Trusted Reviews and Newsweek, but focuses on streaming at Future, an arrangement that combines two of his greatest passions: sport and penny-pinching.