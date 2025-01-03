How to watch Golden Globes 2025 online from anywhere, with Emilia Perez and The Bear leading the nominations

Watch Golden Globes 2025

With many of us still digesting some of the nominees, such as The Penguin and The Day of the Jackal, there's a real sparky feel to the 2025 Golden Globes. It may not be a Will Smith-esque scandal, but this year's 82nd edition has also produced one of the biggest surprises of awards seasons past and present by granting an unparalleled 10 nods to Emilia Pérez. You can watch Golden Globes 2025 online from anywhere with a VPN.

The peculiar French musical, which stars Zoe Saldana and Selena Gomez, is a stark example of a movie that was beloved by industry insiders, only to completely bypass vast swathes of the general public. The madcap plot defies synopsis, but at its heart Emilia Pérez is a crime drama about a cartel boss’ gender transition... in the form of a musical.

The Brutalist, starring Adrien Brody, followed with seven nominations, with Ralph Fiennes' papal thriller Conclave earning six nods. The Bear, once again, has been classified as a comedy, and leads the TV categories with five nominations, just ahead of Shōgun and Only Murders in the Building.

Anchoring proceedings at the Beverly Hilton will be comedian and roast specialist Nikki Glaser, who shot to fame with her teardown of Tom Brady. Naturally, one of the first people she called after landing the gig was Ricky Gervais.

Read on as we explain how to watch Golden Globes 2025 from anywhere in the world. We've also listed the Golden Globes 2025 nominees further down the page.

How to watch Golden Globes 2025 online from outside your country

If you’re out of the country when the 2025 Golden Globes are on, then you can always download a VPN to overcome any regional restrictions (assuming you're not breaching any broadcaster T&Cs, of course) and access your usual streaming services. You may be surprised how simple it is to do.

Use a VPN to watch Golden Globes 2025 from anywhere:

Exclusive deal NordVPN – get the world's best VPN

We regularly review all the biggest and best VPN providers and NordVPN is our #1 choice. It unblocked every streaming service in testing and it's very straightforward to use. Speed, security and 24/7 support available if you need – it's got it all.



The best value plan is the two-year deal which sets the price at $3.59 per month, and includes an extra 3 months absolutely FREE. There's also an all-important 30-day no-quibble refund if you decide it's not for you. - So, try NordVPN 100% risk-free for 30 days

Love TV? Sign up to the weekly How To Watch newsletter

How to watch Golden Globes 2025 live stream in the US

The Golden Globes 2025 will air on CBS at 8pm ET / 5pm PT on Sunday, January 5.

Not got cable? CBS can be streamed live via Fubo, YouTube TV and Hulu with Live TV.

Fubo is one of the most comprehensive cord-cutting TV streaming services. Right now you can get a one-month subscription for the Pro plan for $44.99, down from $79.99, on top of the 7-day free trial.

The Golden Globes 2025 will also be available to live stream on Paramount Plus, though only to users on the $11.99 per month (after a 7-day FREE trial) Paramount Plus with Showtime plan.

Happy to wait? The $5.99 Essential plan will let you watch a full replay the very next day.

How to watch Golden Globes 2025 live stream in Canada

In Canada, the Golden Globes will air on Citytv, a cable TV channel with channels in all the big cities.

The ceremony takes place at 8pm ET / 5pm PT on Sunday, January 5.

How to watch Golden Globes 2025 for FREE

In Australia, Golden Globes 2025 will air live on Channel 10 at 12pm AEDT on Monday, January 6. A full replay will be shown at 7.30pm the same day.

While the ceremony won't be available to live stream online Down Under, it will be available on-demand and for free on 10Play shortly after proceedings wrap up, at 4.30pm. It will then land on Paramount Plus at 7pm for subscribers.

Outside Australia? Aussies abroad can use a VPN to tune into 10Play while away from home, and watch Golden Globes 2025 for free.

Can you watch Golden Globes 2025 in the UK? No broadcasters appear to be showing Golden Globes 2025 in the UK. If you're an Australian currently in the UK, a VPN will help you tune in for free on 10Play. NordVPN is our recommended provider, and you can find out why with our in-depth NordVPN review.

Golden Globes nominations 2025

Film nominees

Best Motion Picture: Drama The Brutalist A Complete Unknown Conclave Dune: Part Two Nickel Boys September 5

Best Motion Picture: Musical or Comedy Anora Challengers Emilia Pérez A Real Pain The Substance Wicked

Best Motion Picture: Animated Flow Inside Out 2 Memoir of a Snail Moana 2 Wallace & Gromit: Vengeance Most Fowl The Wild Robot

Best Motion Picture: Non-English Language All We Imagine as Light Emilia Pérez The Girl with the Needle I'm Still Here The Seed of the Sacred Fig Vermiglio

Best Performance in a Motion Picture – Drama: Actor Adrien Brody – The Brutalist as László Tóth Timothée Chalamet – A Complete Unknown as Bob Dylan Daniel Craig – Queer as William Lee Colman Domingo – Sing Sing as John "Divine G." Whitfield Ralph Fiennes – Conclave as Thomas Cardinal Lawrence Sebastian Stan – The Apprentice as Donald Trump

Best Performance in a Motion Picture – Drama: Actress Pamela Anderson – The Last Showgirl as Shelly Angelina Jolie – Maria as Maria Callas Nicole Kidman – Babygirl as Romy Mathis Tilda Swinton – The Room Next Door as Martha Hunt Fernanda Torres – I'm Still Here as Eunice Paiva Kate Winslet – Lee as Lee Miller

Best Performance in a Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy: Actor Jesse Eisenberg – A Real Pain as David Kaplan Hugh Grant – Heretic as Mr. Reed Gabriel LaBelle – Saturday Night as Lorne Michaels Jesse Plemons – Kinds of Kindness as Robert, Daniel, and Andrew Glen Powell – Hit Man as Gary Johnson Sebastian Stan – A Different Man as Edward Lemuel / Guy Moratz

Best Performance in a Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy: Actress Amy Adams – Nightbitch as Mother Cynthia Erivo – Wicked as Elphaba Thropp Karla Sofía Gascón – Emilia Pérez as Emilia Pérez / Juan "Manitas" Del Monte Mikey Madison – Anora as Anora "Ani" Mikheeva Demi Moore – The Substance as Elisabeth Sparkle Zendaya – Challengers as Tashi Duncan

Best Supporting Performance in a Motion Picture: Supporting Actor Yura Borisov – Anora as Igor Kieran Culkin – A Real Pain as Benji Kaplan Edward Norton – A Complete Unknown as Pete Seeger Guy Pearce – The Brutalist as Harrison Van Buren Jeremy Strong – The Apprentice as Roy Cohn Denzel Washington – Gladiator II as Macrinus

Best Supporting Performance in a Motion Picture: Supporting Actress Selena Gomez – Emilia Pérez as Jessi Del Monte Ariana Grande – Wicked as Galinda Upland Felicity Jones – The Brutalist as Erzsébet Tóth Margaret Qualley – The Substance as Sue Isabella Rossellini – Conclave as Sister Agnes Zoe Saldaña – Emilia Pérez as Rita Mora Castro

Best Director Jacques Audiard – Emilia Pérez Sean Baker – Anora Edward Berger – Conclave Brady Corbet – The Brutalist Coralie Fargeat – The Substance Payal Kapadia – All We Imagine as Light

Best Screenplay Jacques Audiard – Emilia Pérez Sean Baker – Anora Brady Corbet and Mona Fastvold – The Brutalist Jesse Eisenberg – A Real Pain Coralie Fargeat – The Substance Peter Straughan – Conclave

Best Original Score Volker Bertelmann – Conclave Daniel Blumberg – The Brutalist Kris Bowers – The Wild Robot Clément Ducol and Camille – Emilia Pérez Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross – Challengers Hans Zimmer – Dune: Part Two

Cinematic and Box Office Achievement Alien: Romulus Beetlejuice Beetlejuice Deadpool & Wolverine Gladiator II Inside Out 2 Twisters Wicked The Wild Robot

Best Original Song "Beautiful That Way" (Andrew Wyatt, Miley Cyrus, and Lykke Li) – The Last Showgirl "Compress / Repress" (Trent Reznor, Atticus Ross, and Luca Guadagnino) – Challengers "El Mal" (Clément Ducol, Camille, and Jacques Audiard) – Emilia Pérez "Forbidden Road" (Robbie Williams, Freddy Wexler, and Sacha Skarbek) – Better Man "Kiss the Sky" (Delacey, Jordan K. Johnson, Stefan Johnson, Maren Morris, Michael Pollack, and Ali Tamposi) – The Wild Robot "Mi Camino" (Clément Ducol and Camille) – Emilia Pérez

TV nominees

Best Television Series: Drama The Day of the Jackal (Peacock) The Diplomat (Netflix) Mr. & Mrs. Smith (Prime Video) Shōgun (FX / Hulu) Slow Horses (Apple TV+) Squid Game (Netflix)

Best Television Series: Musical or Comedy Abbott Elementary (ABC) The Bear (FX / Hulu) The Gentlemen (Netflix) Hacks (HBO / Max) Nobody Wants This (Netflix) Only Murders in the Building (Hulu)

Best Television Series: Limited Series, Anthology Series, or Motion Picture Made for Television Baby Reindeer (Netflix) DISCLAIMER* (Apple TV+) Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story (Netflix) The Penguin (HBO / Max) Ripley (Netflix) True Detective: Night Country (HBO / Max)

Best Performance in Stand-Up Comedy on Television Jamie Foxx – Jamie Foxx: What Had Happened Was… (Netflix) Nikki Glaser – Nikki Glaser: Someday You'll Die (HBO / Max) Seth Meyers – Seth Meyers: Dad Man Walking (HBO / Max) Adam Sandler – Adam Sandler: Love You (Netflix) Ali Wong – Ali Wong: Single Lady (Netflix) Ramy Youssef – Ramy Youssef: More Feelings (HBO / Max)

Best Performance in a Television Series – Drama: Actor Donald Glover – Mr. & Mrs. Smith (Prime Video) as John Smith / Michael Jake Gyllenhaal – Presumed Innocent (Apple TV+) as Rusty Sabich Gary Oldman – Slow Horses (Apple TV+) as Jackson Lamb Eddie Redmayne – The Day of the Jackal (Peacock) as "The Jackal" Hiroyuki Sanada – Shōgun (FX / Hulu) as Lord Yoshii Toranaga Billy Bob Thornton – Landman (Paramount+) as Tommy Norris

Best Performance in a Television Series – Drama: Actress Kathy Bates – Matlock (CBS) as Madeline Kingston / "Matty" Matlock Emma D'Arcy – House of the Dragon (HBO / Max) as Queen Rhaenyra Targaryen Maya Erskine – Mr. & Mrs. Smith (Prime Video) as Jane Smith / Alana Keira Knightley – Black Doves (Netflix) as Helen Webb Keri Russell – The Diplomat (Netflix) as Ambassador Katherine "Kate" Wyler Anna Sawai – Shōgun (FX / Hulu) as Toda Mariko

Best Performance in a Television Series – Musical or Comedy: Actor Adam Brody – Nobody Wants This (Netflix) as Noah Roklov Ted Danson – A Man on the Inside (Netflix) as Charles Steve Martin – Only Murders in the Building (Hulu) as Charles-Haden Savage Jason Segel – Shrinking (Apple TV+) as Jimmy Laird Martin Short – Only Murders in the Building (Hulu) as Oliver Putnam Jeremy Allen White – The Bear (FX / Hulu) as Chef Carmen "Carmy" Berzatto

Best Performance in a Television Series – Musical or Comedy: Actress Kristen Bell – Nobody Wants This (Netflix) as Joanne Quinta Brunson – Abbott Elementary (ABC) as Janine Teagues Ayo Edebiri – The Bear (FX / Hulu) as Sydney Adamu Selena Gomez – Only Murders in the Building (Hulu) as Mabel Mora Kathryn Hahn – Agatha All Along (Disney+) as Agatha Harkness Jean Smart – Hacks (HBO / Max) as Deborah Vance

Best Performance in a Limited Series, Anthology Series, or Motion Picture Made for Television: Actor Colin Farrell – The Penguin (HBO / Max) as Oswald "Oz" Cobb a.k.a. The Penguin Richard Gadd – Baby Reindeer (Netflix) as Donny Dunn Kevin Kline – DISCLAIMER* (Apple TV+) as Stephen Brigstocke Cooper Koch – Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story (Netflix) as Erik Menendez Ewan McGregor – A Gentleman in Moscow (Paramount+) as Count Alexander Rostov Andrew Scott – Ripley (Netflix) as Tom Ripley

Best Performance in a Limited Series, Anthology Series, or Motion Picture Made for Television: Actress Cate Blanchett – DISCLAIMER* (Apple TV+) as Catherine Ravenscroft Jodie Foster – True Detective: Night Country (HBO / Max) as Chief Liz Danvers Cristin Milioti – The Penguin (HBO / Max) as Sofia Gigante (née Falcone) Sofía Vergara – Griselda (Netflix) as Griselda Blanco Naomi Watts – Feud: Capote vs. The Swans (FX / Hulu) as Babe Paley Kate Winslet – The Regime (HBO / Max) as Chancellor Elena Vernham

Best Supporting Performance in a Series, Limited Series, Anthology Series, or Motion Picture Made for Television: Supporting Actor Tadanobu Asano – Shōgun (FX / Hulu) as Kashigi Yabushige Javier Bardem – Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story (Netflix) as José Menendez Harrison Ford – Shrinking (Apple TV+) as Dr. Paul Rhoades Jack Lowden – Slow Horses (Apple TV+) as River Cartwright Diego Luna – La Máquina [es] (Disney+) as Andy Pérez Ebon Moss-Bachrach – The Bear (FX / Hulu) as Richard Jerimovich

Best Supporting Performance in a Series, Limited Series, Anthology Series, or Motion Picture Made for Television: Supporting Actress Liza Colón-Zayas – The Bear (FX / Hulu) as Tina Marrero Hannah Einbinder – Hacks (HBO / Max) as Ava Daniels Dakota Fanning – Ripley (Netflix) as Marge Sherwood Jessica Gunning – Baby Reindeer (Netflix) as Martha Scott Allison Janney – The Diplomat (Netflix) as Vice President Grace Penn Kali Reis – True Detective: Night Country (HBO / Max) as Trooper Evangeline Navarro