How to watch The Bear season 3 online: stream every episode from anywhere

The Bear season 3 will be available to stream exclusively on Hulu in the US (with a 30-day free trial offer for new subscribers) from Wednesday evening. Internationally, in regions like Canada, the UK, and Australia, viewers will find all-new episodes on Disney Plus early on Thursday. We have all the information on episodes, the trailer and even a show preview below as well.

Currently out of the country? Use a VPN to watch The Bear season 3 online from anywhere.

How to watch The Bear season 3 Release date: Wednesday, June 26 at 9pm ET / 6pm PT Free stream: Hulu with 30-day free trial (US) International stream: Disney Plus (CA, UK, AU)

The Bear has been showered with praise ever since its debut in 2022, winning the Golden Globe for Best TV Series and bringing home Emmys for each of its leads: Jeremy Allen White, Ebon Moss-Bachrach, and Ayo Edebiri. And our main cast have all returned for another adrenaline-pumping shift in the kitchen. As our guide explains below, you can watch The Bear season 3 online with Hulu in the US – and free for 30 days for new subscribers.

Already greenlit for a fourth season, we can’t wait to get our teeth into a new, hugely satisfying 10-episode course of this award-winning series. Just read on for our guide below, which explains how to watch The Bear season 3 online and stream every episode from anywhere in the world now.

How to watch The Bear season 3 online free in the US

You can watch The Bear season 3 exclusively on Hulu from Wednesday, June 26 at 9pm ET / 6pm PT, with all 10 episodes being available to stream from debut. There are a number of different Hulu plans and prices available. However, you don’t have to pay a dime if you’re a new member, as Hulu also provides first-time subscribers with a 30-day free trial. After this free trial elapses, plans begin from $7.99 a month. You can also opt to add Disney Plus and ESPN to your Hulu membership and save yourself money with the Disney Plus bundles. Away from the US? Use a VPN to watch The Bear season 3 on Hulu from abroad.

How to watch The Bear season 3 online from outside your country

If you’re traveling abroad when The Bear season 3 debuts, you’ll be unable to watch the show like you normally would due to regional restrictions. Luckily, there’s an easy solution.

Downloading a VPN will allow you to stream online, no matter where you are. It's a simple bit of software that changes your IP address, meaning that you can access on-demand content or live TV just as if you were at home.

Use a VPN to watch The Bear season 3 from anywhere.

How to watch The Bear season 3 online in Canada

In Canada, The Bear reopens its doors on Thursday, June 27. Viewers will find all 10 episodes of The Bear season 3 on Disney Plus, and available to stream immediately. The Disney Plus price and plans start at CA$7.99 a month. There’s no free trial currently, but as there’s no contract, you can cancel your subscription at any time. If you aren’t at home right now, you can still connect to your usual VOD services by downloading a VPN and pointing your location back to the US.

How to watch The Bear season 3 online in the UK

Brits can also watch The Bear season 3 online from Thursday, June 27 with a subscription to Disney Plus. The Disney Plus price is as little as £4.99 per month for the Standard with Ads plan. You can update your membership to the ad-free Standard plan for £7.99, or opt for the top-tier Premium option for a cost of £10.99. Currently outside of the US? A VPN will let you effortlessly connect to your usual streaming services, from anywhere in the world.

How to watch The Bear season 3 online in Australia

Aussie viewers can watch The Bear season 3 from Thursday, June 27 and stream all 10 episodes immediately. All you need to do is subscribe to Disney Plus. The Disney Plus price in Australia at AU$13.99 a month ($139.99 a year) for the Disney Plus Standard Plan, while the Disney Plus Premium tier is AU$17.99 (or AU$179.99 per year) and includes improved video and sound quality and 2 additional streams. Finally, a reminder that, if you’re away from home, you can download a VPN to connect to the same VOD services you already use back home.

The Bear season 3 preview

Over two seasons we’ve followed Carmy (White) as he’s worked tirelessly to transform his late brother’s sandwich shop, The Original Beef of Chicagoland, into a destination restaurant. Despite saddled with huge debts, permit problems, and a workforce resistant to change, The Beef eventually became The Bear, thanks to ambitious chef Sydney (Ayo Edebiri) and an ensemble of compelling characters.

Okay, so the restaurant’s soft launch was hampered by a meth-smoking line cook and a chronic shortage of forks. But for most of its staff, it was a transformative success. Not for Carmy, sadly. By the episode's end, he was in a self-loathing spiral, pushing away those who loved him most – including his new girlfriend Claire (Molly Gordon).

While season 3 finds Sydney emboldened having slayed the dragon of self-doubt, Carmy’s high standards don’t ease up as he pursues an all-elusive Michelin star. The Bear is his dream, but it’s also the monkey on his back, the focus of his obsessive quest for perfection. Consequently, series creator Christopher Storer explains that Carmy "wants to save [The Bear], but maybe he also wants to wreck it." Can he let go of the need to prove himself and find the happiness he deserves with Claire?

The Bear season 3 trailer

The Bear season 3 cast

Jeremy Allen White as Carmen "Carmy" Berzatto

Ebon Moss-Bachrach as Richard "Richie" Jerimovich

Ayo Edebiri as Sydney Adamu

Lionel Boyce as Marcus Brooks

Liza Colón-Zayas as Tina Marrero

Abby Elliott as Natalie "Sugar" Berzatto

Matty Matheson as Neil Fak

Ricky Staffieri as Theodore Fak

Edwin Lee Gibson as Ebraheim

Corey Hendrix as Gary "Sweeps" Woods

Oliver Platt as Jimmy "Cicero" Kalinowski

Jose M. Cervantes as Angel

Molly Gordon as Claire

Chris Witaske as Pete

The Bear season 3 episode guide

