How to watch Go Back To Where You Came From online and from anywhere — 6 Brits experience life as a refugee

Six people from the UK with totally different views on the migrant and small boats crisis attempt to reach England's shores alongside refugees traveling from camps in Syria and towns in Somalia. It's challenging and informative viewing.

If you love thought provoking and at times controversial documentaries, then Channel 4's new series, Go Back To Where You Came From, is for you. Based on an Australian series which ran for four seasons between 2011 and 2018, it sees six ordinary Brits with wildly differing opinions on the small boats crisis make the journey along well worn migrant routes towards the beaches of south east England.

The first episode sees participants Dave, Bushra and Chloe head to Raqqa in Syria encountering those dealing with the collapse of a brutal regime and a country that has been left on its knees, with millions displaced. This leads to challenging moments and views from all sides coming into question.

Meanwhile, the three other participants, Nathan, Mathilda and Jess, go to Mogadishu, Somalia, a place beset by violence following years of civil war and attacks by terror group Al-Shabaab. In encountering local militia, they have to confront their own fears and learn why people are desperate to escape.

The first episodes of Go Back To Where You Came From airs on Channel 4 on Monday, February 3 at 9pm GMT with one episode a week after that. It will also be available for FREE on the Channel 4 streaming service after broadcast. For subscribers to the premium tier, you can also get you ad-free access to Go Back To Where You Came From, as well as the platform's huge catalogue of shows. It'll cost £3.99 per month or £39.99 per year. The Channel 4 streaming service is available on your laptop, or via apps for the likes of Android, iOS, PS4, Xbox, Roku and Amazon Fire. Outside the UK? To access Channel 4 from abroad, you'll need to download a good VPN, as detailed below.

For those away traveling and wanting to watch Go Back To Where You Came From, you’ll be unable to watch the show like you normally would due to tricky regional restrictions. Luckily, there’s an easy solution.

Downloading a VPN allows you to stream online, no matter where you are. It's a simple bit of software that changes your IP address, meaning that you can access on-demand content or live TV just as if you were at home.

There's currently no news on when Go Back To Where You Came From might air in the US, Australia, New Zealand.

In the meantime, UK citizens travelling internationally looking to watch Go Back To Where You Came From via Channel 4 can use a VPN to access the streaming service as they usually would.