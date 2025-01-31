France vs Wales live stream: how to watch Six Nations game online, TV channels, broadcasters

Watch France vs Wales live streams as Les Blues raise the curtain on the 2025 Six Nations by welcoming Warren Gatland’s struggling side to Paris. Below we have all the info on how to watch France vs Wales rugby from anywhere, with details on worldwide TV channels, broadcasters, free streams and start times.

After a strong showing in last year’s Autumn Internationals, France are seen as the team to beat at this year’s Six Nations. Les Bleus possess a hugely talented squad and can once again call upon inspirational captain Antoine Dupont who missed last year’s tournament due to his foray into rugby sevens. Facing a team without a win in 12 Test matches, the French will be determined to deliver a statement performance and prove just why they are the favorites.

On the back of a disastrous 2024, Wales could not have asked for a tougher first fixture. Warren Gatland’s charges lost all five matches in the 2024 Six Nations as they landed the Wooden Spoon for the first time since 2003. Low on confidence and missing key players (including captain Dewi Lake due to injury), it could be an extremely long night for any Welsh supporters who make the journey to the Stade de France.

Here's where to watch France vs Wales live streams online from anywhere — including free options. Plus, don't miss any of the action with our full guide to how to watch the Six Nations 2025.

Watch France vs Wales Quick Guide Date and time Date: Friday, January 31

Time: 8.15pm GMT / 3.15pm ET / 12.15pm PT / 7.15am AEDT (Saturday) Best free streams ITVX (UK)

France TV (France)

FREE France vs Wales live stream broadcasters

You can watch France vs Wales for free on ITVX in the UK and on France TV in France.

ITVX – UK

– UK France TV – France

Use a VPN to watch any France vs Wales stream

If you're away from home whilst France vs Wales is on, you may find yourself unable to access your usual streaming services due to geo-restrictions. Luckily, there’s an easy solution.

Downloading a VPN allows you to stream geo-blocked services online, no matter where you are. It's a simple bit of software that changes your IP address, meaning that you can access content just as if you were at home. Our favorite is NordVPN – it's the best VPN on the market right now.

Use NordVPN to watch your usual Six Nations live stream from abroad. We test all the providers and we rate Nord as the best VPN. There's 24/7 support available, a money-back guarantee and, best of all, there's currently over 70% off with this deal.

How to watch France vs Wales live streams in the US

Every 2025 Six Nations game, including France vs Wales, is being shown on Peacock TV in the US.

Peacock costs just $7.99 a month for an ad-supported version of the service that also offers live coverage of EPL soccer, every big WWE event, Premiership Rugby, plus plenty more live sports. You also have the option of paying $13.99 a month for commercial-free coverage.

Some games will also be shown on the NBC cable TV channel. If you don't have traditional cable, you can use OTT streaming services such as Fubo or Sling TV.

If you subscribe to Peacock or any other US streaming service and find yourself unable to access coverage because you're out of the country, consider using a VPN as outlined above - of the many options, we rate NordVPN as the best of the best.

How to watch France vs Wales live streams in the UK

As ever, rugby fans in the UK can watch the Six Nations for FREE – both on traditional TV and online.

For the France vs Wales game, you can watch on ITV and via its streaming platform ITVX.

If you're outside the UK but want to tap into your usual coverage, check out NordVPN and follow the instructions below.

ITV is a free service, though in order to use it, you need to be in possession of a valid UK TV license, as these cover digital content consumption too.

How to watch France vs Wales live streams in Australia

Stan Sport is the place to watch the 2025 Six Nations, including France vs Wales, in Australia, with the streaming service showing every match ad-free. The sports add-on costs $15 per month (on top of a $12 Stan subscription).

If you're currently out of Australia but want to watch a Six Nations live stream, you'll need to get yourself a VPN, as per the instructions above.

How to watch France vs Wales live streams in the rest of the world

New Zealand

Sky Sport is the 2025 Six Nations TV rights holder in New Zealand. You can access Sky Sport through satellite TV, or get a live stream with the Sky Sport Now subscription service starting at $29.99 per week.

Canada

DAZN has the rights to the Six Nations in Canada.

South Africa

The Six Nations is being shown on SuperSport in South Africa.

Can I watch France vs Wales rugby on my mobile? Of course, most broadcasters have streaming services that you can access through mobile apps or via your phone's browser. You can also stay up-to-date with all things Six Nations on the official social media channels on YouTube (@SixNationsRugby) and Instagram (@SixNationsRugby)