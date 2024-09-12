How to watch England vs Australia: live stream 2nd T20 2024 from Cardiff

The England vs Australia 2nd T20I at Sophia Gardens, Cardiff on Friday, September 12 is a chance for Phil Salt's men to level the three-match series. Australia won the first encounter, at Southampton by 28 runs against a new-look England side.

Australia, put on to bat in Southampton, pulverised the English bowling in the powerplay to be 86-1 after six overs with Travis Head moving to a 19-ball half century. Although England spinners dragged it back to bowl the visitors out for 179, on what the Australian captain considered to be a "200-run wicket" this total nonetheless proved too stiff a target for England’s batting line up.

But Sophia Gardens has been a successful T20 venue for England as they have won eight of their nine games there.

Here's where to watch England vs Australia streams online from anywhere.

Watch England vs Australia T20 Quick Guide Key Dates 2nd match: Sept 13

Sept 13 England vs Australia start time: 1.30pm ET / 6.30pm BST /3.30am AEST (Sept 14). Best streams Willow TV / Sling (US)

(US) Use NordVPN to watch from anywhere

Use a VPN to watch England vs Australia T20 from anywhere

NordVPN – try it risk-free for 30 days

Use NordVPN to watch the match from abroad. We test all the providers and we rate Nord as the best VPN. There's 24/7 support available, a money-back guarantee and, best of all, there's currently over 70% off with this deal.

Love TV? Sign up to the weekly How To Watch newsletter

How to watch England vs Australia 2nd T20 live streams in the US

The second England vs Australia T20 match at Cardiff 2024 is on Willow in the US.

Willow TV is available from a number of cable providers including Dish, Spectrum, Xfinity, Verizon Fios and more. Not got cable? No problem - Willow TV is accessible via OTT provider Sling TV. There are options to pay just for Willow (from $10 a month), or add it to your existing Sling plan. You can check out your options and sign up on its website.

How to watch England vs Australia T20 live streams in the UK

England vs Australia is being broadcast on the Sky Sports Cricket channel. A package of all Sky Sports sports channels costs £22 a month. Subscribers can watch the cricket on the go on mobile devices via the Sky Go streaming service, which has dedicated apps for iOS, iPadOS and Android devices, along with Xbox and PlayStation consoles. Alternatively, a no-commitment daily Now Sports subscription for £14.99, or a similar monthly one for £26, will give you access to the live stream of England vs Australia from Cardiff.

How to watch England vs Australia T20 live streams in Australia

Aussies can see their team take on the Poms in the 2nd T20I through the live streams on Fox Sports via Foxtel.

Don't have Foxtel and don't want to subscribe? Then specialist streaming service Kayo Sports may be the answer as it is also showing this series and its plans start from just $25/month. It hosts plenty of other cricket as well as other sports such as AFL, rugby, and Formula 1.

There's also a 7-day FREE trial for anybody who hasn't used the service before.

Not at home right now? Use NordVPN or another VPN service to watch your subscription services from anywhere.

How to watch England vs Australia T20 live streams in Rest of World

Canada

Willow TV is showing the England vs Australia T20 series live.

India

Every game of the 2024 England vs Australia series will be televised on Sony Sports Network and the Sony LIV app.

Can I watch England vs Australia 2nd T20 match for free? Not this match. But the third match in the series, at Old Trafford, will be shown free to viewers in the UK on BBC2 and on the BBC iPlayer. Remember that, if you're away from home, you can use a VPN to watch the live action free from abroad on your usual streaming service.

When is the England vs Australia T20 match at Cardiff 2024? The England vs Australia 2nd T20 game takes place at 1.30pm ET / 6.30pm BST on Friday September 13 and 3.30am AEST on September 14.

Can I watch England vs Australia on my mobile? Yes, most broadcasters have streaming services that you can access through mobile apps or via your phone's browser.

What are the England vs Australia T20 squads? England: Phil Salt (captain), Jofra Archer, Jacob Bethell, Brydon Carse, Jordan Cox, Sam Curran, Josh Hull, Will Jacks, Liam Livingstone, Saqib Mahmood, Dan Mousley, Jamie Overton, Adil Rashid, Reece Topley, John Turner. Australia: Mitchell Marsh (captain), Xavier Bartlett, Cooper Connolly, Tim David, Jake Fraser-McGurk, Cameron Green, Aaron Hardie, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Josh Inglis, Spencer Johnson, Matt Short, Marcus Stoinis, Adam Zampa.