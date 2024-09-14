How to watch England vs Australia: live stream 3rd T20 2024 from Old Trafford

The England vs Australia 3rd T20I at Old Trafford in Manchester will decide the three-match series. The match will be shown free on BBC2 Television and BBC iPlayer.

Australia won the first encounter, at Southampton by 28 runs against a new-look England side. Then England triumphed in Cardiff by three wickets and six balls remaining.

The pattern thus far has been that Australia have batted first and bullied through the powerplay before England's spinners have reined the batters in. Indeed, spinners have been the most successful bowlers on either side.

England's stand-in captain Phil Salt will be playing at his home ground, as will Lancashire's Liam Livingstone. Livingstone is the leading runscorer in the series, and, with Aussies Sean Abbott and Matt Short, he is the joint leading wicket-taker. Here's where to watch England vs Australia streams online from anywhere.

3rd match: Sept 15

Sept 15 England vs Australia start time: 9.30am ET / 2.30pm BST /11.30pm AEST.





You can watch England vs Australia T20 at Old Trafford for FREE on BBC2 or on BBC iPlayer. BBC licence players who are out of the country while the match is on can watch a live stream using a VPN.





Use NordVPN to watch the match from abroad.

How to watch England vs Australia 3rd T20 live streams in the US

The third England vs Australia T20 match at Old Trafford 2024 is on Willow in the US.

Willow TV is available from a number of cable providers including Dish, Spectrum, Xfinity, Verizon Fios and more. Not got cable? No problem - Willow TV is accessible via OTT provider Sling TV. There are options to pay just for Willow (from $10 a month), or add it to your existing Sling plan. You can check out your options and sign up on its website.

How to watch England vs Australia T20 live streams in the UK

The third T20 match is being broadcast for FREE on BBC2 television. Licence payers can also watch the action on the BBC iPlayer.

England vs Australia is also being broadcast on the Sky Sports Cricket channel. A package of all Sky Sports sports channels costs £22 a month. Subscribers can watch the cricket on the go on mobile devices via the Sky Go streaming service, which has dedicated apps for iOS, iPadOS and Android devices, along with Xbox and PlayStation consoles. Alternatively, a no-commitment daily Now Sports subscription for £14.99, or a similar monthly one for £26, will give you access to the live stream of England vs Australia from Old Trafford.

How to watch England vs Australia T20 live streams in Australia

Aussies can see their team take on the Poms in the 3rd T20I through the live streams on Fox Sports via Foxtel.

Don't have Foxtel and don't want to subscribe? Then specialist streaming service Kayo Sports may be the answer as it is also showing this series and its plans start from just $25/month. It hosts plenty of other cricket as well as other sports such as AFL, rugby, and Formula 1.

There's also a 7-day FREE trial for anybody who hasn't used the service before.



How to watch England vs Australia T20 live streams in Rest of World

Canada

Willow TV is showing the England vs Australia T20 series live.

India

Every game of the 2024 England vs Australia series will be televised on Sony Sports Network and the Sony LIV app.

Can I watch this England vs Australia match for free? Yes, the third match in the series, at Old Trafford, is being shown free to viewers in the UK on BBC2 and on the BBC iPlayer. Remember that, if you're away from home, you can use a VPN to watch the live action free from abroad on your usual streaming service.

When is the England vs Australia T20 match at Old Trafford 2024? The England vs Australia 3rd T20 game takes place at 9.30am ET / 2.30pm BST on Sunday September 15 and 11.30pm AEST.

Can I watch England vs Australia on my mobile? Yes, most broadcasters have streaming services that you can access through mobile apps or via your phone's browser.

What are the England vs Australia T20 squads? England: Phil Salt (captain), Jofra Archer, Jacob Bethell, Brydon Carse, Jordan Cox, Sam Curran, Josh Hull, Will Jacks, Liam Livingstone, Saqib Mahmood, Dan Mousley, Jamie Overton, Adil Rashid, Reece Topley, John Turner. Australia: Mitchell Marsh (captain), Xavier Bartlett, Cooper Connolly, Tim David, Jake Fraser-McGurk, Cameron Green, Aaron Hardie, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Josh Inglis, Riley Meredith, Matt Short, Marcus Stoinis, Adam Zampa.