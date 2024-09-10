How to watch England vs Australia: live stream 2024 T20 series from Southampton, team news

England vs Australia at Southampton on Wednesday starts a three-match T20 series which will conclude on Sunday.

With an eye towards the next T20 World Cup, in 2026, both nations have rejuvenated their teams. England have dropped 37-year-old Moeen Ali, Chris Jordan, 35, and Jonny Bairstow, 34, who have 267 T20i caps between them. With Moeen omitted and Jos Buttler injured, Phil Salt takes over the captaincy.

England and Australia have played each other 24 times in T20 cricket, with 11 wins each, and two no results. In England, the record is 6-2 in England’s favour. The sides last met in June during the T20 World Cup, when Australia won by 36 runs in Bridgetown.

Here's where to watch England vs Australia streams online from anywhere.

Watch England vs Australia T20 Quick Guide Key Dates 1st match: Sep 11

Sep 11 England vs Australia start time: 1.30pm ET / 6.30pm BST /3.30am AEST (Thur 12th). Best streams Willow TV / Sling (US)

(US) Use NordVPN to watch from anywhere

Use a VPN to watch England vs Australia from anywhere

NordVPN – try it risk-free for 30 days

Use NordVPN to watch the match from abroad. We test all the providers and we rate Nord as the best VPN. There's 24/7 support available, a money-back guarantee and, best of all, there's currently over 70% off with this deal.

Love TV? Sign up to the weekly How To Watch newsletter

How to watch England vs Australia 1st T20 live streams in the US

The England vs Australia T20 match at Southampton 2024 is on Willow in the US.

Willow TV is available from a number of cable providers including Dish, Spectrum, Xfinity, Verizon Fios and more. Not got cable? No problem - Willow TV is accessible via OTT provider Sling TV. There are options to pay just for Willow (from $10 a month), or add it to your existing Sling plan. You can check out your options and sign up on its website.

How to watch England vs Australia T20I live streams in the UK

England vs Australia is being broadcast on the Sky Sports Cricket channel. A package of all Sky Sports sports channels costs £22 a month. Subscribers can watch the cricket on the go on mobile devices via the Sky Go streaming service, which has dedicated apps for iOS, iPadOS and Android devices, along with Xbox and PlayStation consoles. Alternatively, a no-commitment daily Now Sports subscription for £14.99, or a similar monthly one for £26, will give you access to the live stream of England vs Australia from Southampton.

How to watch England vs Australia live streams in Australia

Aussies can see their team take on the Poms through the live streams on Fox Sports via Foxtel.

Don't have Foxtel and don't want to subscribe? Then specialist streaming service Kayo Sports may be the answer as it is also showing this series and its plans start from just $25/month. It hosts plenty of other cricket as well as other sports such as AFL, rugby, and Formula 1.

There's also a 7-day FREE trial for anybody who hasn't used the service before.

Not at home right now? Use NordVPN or another VPN service to watch your subscription services from anywhere.

How to watch England vs Australia live streams in Rest of World

Canada

Willow TV is showing the England vs Australia T20 series live.

India

Every game of the 2024 England vs Australia series will be televised on Sony Sports Network and the Sony LIV app.

Can I watch England vs Australia for free? Not this match, nor the second game in the series. But the third match in the series, at Old Trafford, will be shown free to viewers in the UK on BBC2 and on the BBC iPlayer. Remember that, if you're traveling away from home, you can use a VPN to watch the live action free from abroad on your usual streaming service.

When is the England vs Australia T20 match at Southampton 2024? The England vs Australia 1st T20 game takes place at 1.30pm ET / 6.30pm BST on Wednesday September 11 and 3.30am AEST on September 12.

Can I watch England vs Australia on my mobile? Yes, most broadcasters have streaming services that you can access through mobile apps or via your phone's browser.

What are the England vs Australia T20 squads? England squad: Phil Salt (captain), Jofra Archer, Jacob Bethell, Brydon Carse, Jordan Cox, Sam Curran, Josh Hull, Will Jacks, Liam Livingstone, Saqib Mahmood, Dan Mousley, Jamie Overton, Adil Rashid, Reece Topley, John Turner. Australia squad: Mitchell Marsh (captain), Xavier Bartlett, Cooper Connolly, Tim David, Jake Fraser-McGurk, Cameron Green, Aaron Hardie, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Josh Inglis, Spencer Johnson, Marcus Stoinis, Adam Zampa.

What is the England vs Australia T20 team news? Due to fixture congestion, only Josh Hull from England's Oval Test side has been included. Six of the 15-man squad have yet to play a T20 international: Jacob Bethell (Warwickshire), Jordan Cox (Essex), Josh Hull (Leicestershire), Dan Mousley (Warwickshire), Jamie Overton (Surrey) and John Turner (Hampshire). Australia have rested Pat Cummins, Glenn Maxwell and Mitchell Starc from the T20 leg of their UK tour which started with a three-match series with Scotland, which they won 3-0. Jake Fraser-McGurk and Cooper Connolly made their debuts in this series.

