Djokovic vs Fritz live stream — watch Australian Open 2024 quarter-final from anywhere

The Djokovic vs Fritz live stream will be shown for free on 9Now in Australia. In the US, you can watch the match on ESPN, while in the UK and across Europe it is on Discovery Plus. It's TSN in Canada and Sky Sport in New Zealand. Away from home? Use a VPN to unblock your usual service.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Date: Tuesday, January 23 Time: Not before 3.30am GMT / 10.30pm ET (Mon) / 7.30pm PT (Mon) / 2.30pm AEDT FREE live streams: 9Now (AUS) Use ExpressVPN to watch your usual stream from abroad

Djokovic vs Fritz preview

Reaching the Australian Open quarter-finals represents Taylor Fritz's best ever showing at the tournament, though he might not appreciate the reward for his endeavours. In eight previous encounters with Novak Djokovic, the American has won a grand total of two sets, and both of those came in one match. A match that Fritz, inevitably, lost.

There are, however, glimmers of hope for the No.12 seed. This is, for instance, the first time he's made it to the last eight of consecutive majors, and his performance against Stefanos Tsitsipas is being hailed as the greatest of his career.

Djokovic has looked vulnerable at times too, though that may have been at least partly down to the sniffles. There were certainly no signs of weakness against Adrian Mannarino, who the Serb dispatched with frightening efficiency on Sunday, dropping just three games along the way.

Despite, or perhaps because of, the straightforward nature of that victory, Djokovic allowed his focus to drift off-court, with the 36-year-old world No.1 deciding to provoke the wrath of the crowd at one point. He's certainly been more animated in recent times, more willing to engage with his environment, and perhaps that's where Fritz's best hope lies.

Wind Djokovic up, and he might just stand a chance. Follow our guide as we explain how you can watch a Djokovic vs Fritz live stream and watch Australian Open 2024 from wherever you are.

How to live stream Djokovic vs Fritz for FREE

Tennis fans in Australia are amongst the luckiest in the world, as they can watch Djokovic vs Fritz and the rest of Australian Open 2024 on 9Gem. That means viewers can also fire up a FREE Djokovic vs Fritz live stream on the 9Now streaming service, which is compatible with most smart devices. Currently away from Australia? Use a VPN to watch Djokovic vs Fritz on 9Now from abroad. Die-hard tennis fans might also want to take a look at Stan Sport, which is live streaming every match on every court, ad-free. A subscription costs $15 per month (on top of a $10 Stan sub).

How to watch Djokovic vs Fritz: live stream tennis in the US without cable

US TV coverage of the Australian Open 2024 is convoluted to say the least, but the important things to note are that, while selected matches, the finals and semi-finals are being shown by ESPN, the most comprehensive coverage comes from ESPN Plus, which will show every AO stream. Djokovic vs Fritz is scheduled to start no earlier than 10.30pm ET / 7.30pm PT on Monday evening. How to watch Djokovic vs Fritz without cable: OTT streaming service Sling TV is reasonably priced and includes ESPN, ESPN 2 and ESPN 3 as part of its Sling Orange package in most major markets. The usual cost is $40 a month, but if you're new to the service you can get 50% off your first month. Alternatively, Fubo is a much more comprehensive cable replacement, that includes ESPN, ESPN 2 and ABC, as well as more than 100 additional channels including Fox, NBC and CBS. Prices start at $79.99 a month after a FREE Fubo trial. Meanwhile, ESPN Plus monthly plans cost $10.99 a month, while the cost-saving annual subscription is priced at $109.99 a year. But there's even better value to be had if you grab ESPN+ as part of the big Disney Plus Bundle. As well as ESPN Plus live sports and documentaries, you'll get access to the hugely impressive Disney Plus catalog, which features Marvel movies, every Simpsons episode ever, the complete Star Wars canon, Pixar films, and much more, plus all the great shows and movies that Hulu offers. And the cost is super reasonable - you only have to pay $14.99 a month for the Disney Plus bundle (with ads).

How to watch Djokovic vs Fritz: live stream Australian Open in the UK

The Australian Open is no longer on free-to-air TV in the UK. Instead, tennis fans need to subscribe to Eurosport or its streaming arm Discovery+ to tune watch Djokovic vs Fritz, which will start no earlier than 3.30am GMT in the early hours of Tuesday morning. A subscription costs £6.99 per month or £59.99 for the year, and lets you tune in on a wide range of devices, as well as the Eurosport TV channels. If you’re out of the UK but still want to watch, make sure you use a VPN to watch Djokovic vs Fritz free on 9Now from abroad.

How to live stream Djokovic vs Fritz and watch tennis online in Canada

In Canada, you can watch Djokovic vs Fritz on TSN. Play is scheduled for no earlier than 10.30pm ET / 7.30pm PT on Monday. If you get TSN as part of your cable deal, you'll be able to log in with the details of your provider for access to a Djokovic vs Fritz live stream. If you don't have cable, live streaming is available via TSN Plus for $8.99 per month plus tax. If you're unable to watch the match due to geo-blocking restrictions, remember that a VPN is all you need to tune back into your preferred Djokovic vs Fritz coverage wherever you are.

How to watch Djokovic vs Fritz: live stream tennis in New Zealand