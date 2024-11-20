How to watch CMA Awards 2024 online – stream the 58th Annual Country Music Association Awards from anywhere
CMA Awards 2024 broadcasters, TV channels and free streams
Country music's biggest night of the year comes from Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tennessee, where Luke Combs, Jelly Roll, Chris Stapleton, Morgan Wallen and Lainey Wilson will vie for the top prize: Entertainer of the Year. Here's how to watch CMA Awards 2024 online – and potentially for FREE.
Watch CMA Awards 2024 online
|Date and time: Wednesday, 20 November
|Time: 8pm ET / 5pm PT / 1am GMT (Thu) / 12pm AEDT (Thu)
|FREE live stream: BBC iPlayer (UK)
|US stream: ABC website / Sling TV / Hulu 30-day trial
This could be a huge night for Stapleton in particular. The "White Horse" singer, who already holds the record for Male Vocalist of the Year wins with seven, including each of the past three, now has the chance to sweep the Big Four awards, something that's been done only twice before.
Lainey Wilson, meanwhile, is in line for a third Female Vocalist of the Year award in as many years, and Old Dominion could take home a record seventh consecutive Vocal Group of the Year award.
Read on as we explain how to watch CMA Awards 2024, with and without cable, from anywhere.
Can I watch CMA Awards 2024 for free?
Yes. Viewers in the UK can watch CMA Awards 2024 for free on the BBC iPlayer streaming service.
Don't forget you can use a VPN to watch the 58th Annual Country Music Association Awards on your usual streaming service from abroad.
How to watch CMA Awards 2024 online from outside your country
If you’re out of the country for the 2024 CMA Awards, then you can always download a VPN to overcome any regional restrictions (assuming you're not breaching any broadcaster T&Cs, of course). You may be surprised how simple it is to do.
Use a VPN to watch CMA Awards 2024 from anywhere:
How to watch CMA Awards 2024 in the US
In the US, the 2024 CMA Awards are being televised on ABC at 8pm ET/5pm PT on Wednesday, November 20.
You can also watch ABC via Sling TV (select markets) and via the Fubo (7-day FREE trial).
Alternatively, catch up the next day on Hulu (30-day FREE trial).
Away from the US? Use a VPN to watch CMA Awards 2024 from abroad.
How to watch CMA Awards 2024 for FREE in UK
You can watch CMA Awards 2024 for FREE in the UK on BBC iPlayer with a valid TV licence. Just be warned that the stream will begin at 1.50am GMT in the early hours of Thursday, November 21, and run until 4am.
If you'd rather not stay up that late, a condensed 90-minute highlights show will air on BBC Four and BBC iPlayer at 10.15pm on Friday, November 29.
Outside the UK? Brits abroad can use a VPN to tune into BBC iPlayer while away from home, and watch CMA Awards 2024 for free.
How to watch CMA Awards 2024 in Canada
Canadian viewers can watch the 2024 CMA Awards on CTV2 at 8pm ET/5pm PT on Wednesday, November 20.
Rather stream the ceremony? Use the CTV.ca website. You'll need to enter your cable provider details.
US viewer currently traveling in Canada? Download a VPN to connect to your streaming service back home and watch the CMAs no matter where you are.
How to watch CMA Awards 2024 in Australia
Aussies can stream CMA Awards 2024 on Stan from 12pm AEDT on Thursday, November 21.
Stan prices start from AU$12 per month up to AU$22.
The ceremony will also be shown on Channel Nine on December 7.
Aussie away from home? You can use a VPN to continue to stream your favorite shows and films online as if you were still in Oz.
CMA Awards nominations 2024
Entertainer of the Year
Luke Combs
Jelly Roll
Chris Stapleton
Morgan Wallen
Lainey Wilson
Album of the Year
Deeper Well — Kacey Musgraves
Fathers & Sons — Luke Combs
Higher — Chris Stapleton
Leather — Cody Johnson
Whitsitt Chapel — Jelly Roll
Male Vocalist of the Year
Luke Combs
Jelly Roll
Cody Johnson
Chris Stapleton
Morgan Wallen
Female Vocalist of the Year
Kelsea Ballerini
Ashley McBryde
Megan Moroney
Kacey Musgraves
Lainey Wilson
Vocal Group of the Year
Lady A
Little Big Town
Old Dominion
The Red Clay Strays
Zac Brown Band
Vocal Duo of the Year
Brooks and Dunn
Brothers Osborne
Dan + Shay
Maddie & Tae
The War and Treaty
Single of the Year
“A Bar Song (Tipsy)” — Shaboozey
“Watermelon Moonshine” — Lainey Wilson
“Dirt Cheap" — Cody Johnson
“I Had Some Help” — Post Malone (ft. Morgan Wallen)
"White Horse" — Chris Stapleton
Song of the Year
“Burn It Down” — Hillary Lindsey, Parker McCollum, Lori McKenna and Liz Rose
“Dirt Cheap — Josh Phillips
“I Had Some Help” — Louis Bell, Ashley Gorley, Charlie Handsome, Jonathan Hoskins, Post Malone, Ernest Keith Smith, Morgan Wallen and Chandler Paul Walters
“The Painter” — Benjy Davis, Kat Higgins, Ryan Larkins
"White Horse" — Chris Stapleton, Dan Wilson
New Artist of the Year
Megan Moroney
Shaboozey
Nate Smith
Mitchell Tenpenny
Zach Top
Bailey Zimmerman
Musician of the Year
Tom Bukovac, Guitar
Jenee Fleenor, Fiddle
Paul Franklin, Steel Guitar
Rob McNelley, Guitar
Charlie Worsham, Guitar
Music Video of the Year
“Dirt Cheap" — Cody Johnson
“I Had Some Help” — Post Malone (ft. Morgan Wallen)
“I'm Not Pretty" — Megan Moroney
“The Painter” — Cody Johnson
“Wildflowers and Wild Horses” — Lainey Wilson
Musical Event of the Year
"Cowboys Cry Too" — Kelsea Ballerini (with Noah Kahan)
“I Had Some Help” — Post Malone (ft. Morgan Wallen)
“I Remember Everything” — Zach Bryan (ft. Kacey Musgraves)
“Man Made a Bar” — Morgan Wallen (ft. Eric Church)
“You Look Like You Love Me” — Ella Langley (ft. Riley Green)
Willie Nelson Lifetime Achievement Award
George Strait
CMA Awards performers 2024
- Luke Combs
- Megan Moroney
- Post Malone
- Kelsea Ballerini & Noah Kahan
- Luke Bryan
- Eric Church
- Kacey Musgraves
- Ella Langley & Riley Green
- Cody Johnson
- Ashley McBryde
- Brooks & Dunn & Jelly Roll
- Shaboozey
- Chris Stapleton
- Thomas Rhett & Teddy Swims
- Lainey Wilson
- Bailey Zimmerman
- Dierks Bentley ft. Molly Tuttle, Sierra Hull & Bronwyn Keith-Hynes
