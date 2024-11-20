How to watch CMA Awards 2024 online – stream the 58th Annual Country Music Association Awards from anywhere

Country music's biggest night of the year comes from Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tennessee, where Luke Combs, Jelly Roll, Chris Stapleton, Morgan Wallen and Lainey Wilson will vie for the top prize: Entertainer of the Year. Here's how to watch CMA Awards 2024 online – and potentially for FREE.

Watch CMA Awards 2024 online

This could be a huge night for Stapleton in particular. The "White Horse" singer, who already holds the record for Male Vocalist of the Year wins with seven, including each of the past three, now has the chance to sweep the Big Four awards, something that's been done only twice before.

Lainey Wilson, meanwhile, is in line for a third Female Vocalist of the Year award in as many years, and Old Dominion could take home a record seventh consecutive Vocal Group of the Year award.

Read on as we explain how to watch CMA Awards 2024, with and without cable, from anywhere.

How to watch CMA Awards 2024 online from outside your country

If you’re out of the country for the 2024 CMA Awards, then you can always download a VPN to overcome any regional restrictions (assuming you're not breaching any broadcaster T&Cs, of course). You may be surprised how simple it is to do.

Use a VPN to watch CMA Awards 2024 from anywhere:

Exclusive deal NordVPN – get the world's best VPN

We regularly review all the biggest and best VPN providers and NordVPN is our #1 choice. It unblocked every streaming service in testing and it's very straightforward to use. Speed, security and 24/7 support available if you need – it's got it all.



The best value plan is the two-year deal which sets the price at $3.99 per month, and includes an extra 3 months absolutely FREE. There's also an all-important 30-day no-quibble refund if you decide it's not for you. - So, try NordVPN 100% risk-free for 30 days

Love TV? Sign up to the weekly How To Watch newsletter

How to watch CMA Awards 2024 in the US

How to watch CMA Awards 2024 for FREE in UK

You can watch CMA Awards 2024 for FREE in the UK on BBC iPlayer with a valid TV licence. Just be warned that the stream will begin at 1.50am GMT in the early hours of Thursday, November 21, and run until 4am. If you'd rather not stay up that late, a condensed 90-minute highlights show will air on BBC Four and BBC iPlayer at 10.15pm on Friday, November 29. Outside the UK? Brits abroad can use a VPN to tune into BBC iPlayer while away from home, and watch CMA Awards 2024 for free.

How to watch CMA Awards 2024 in Canada

Canadian viewers can watch the 2024 CMA Awards on CTV2 at 8pm ET/5pm PT on Wednesday, November 20. Rather stream the ceremony? Use the CTV.ca website. You'll need to enter your cable provider details. US viewer currently traveling in Canada? Download a VPN to connect to your streaming service back home and watch the CMAs no matter where you are.

How to watch CMA Awards 2024 in Australia

Aussies can stream CMA Awards 2024 on Stan from 12pm AEDT on Thursday, November 21. Stan prices start from AU$12 per month up to AU$22. The ceremony will also be shown on Channel Nine on December 7. Aussie away from home? You can use a VPN to continue to stream your favorite shows and films online as if you were still in Oz.

CMA Awards nominations 2024

Entertainer of the Year Luke Combs Jelly Roll Chris Stapleton Morgan Wallen Lainey Wilson

Album of the Year Deeper Well — Kacey Musgraves Fathers & Sons — Luke Combs Higher — Chris Stapleton Leather — Cody Johnson Whitsitt Chapel — Jelly Roll

Male Vocalist of the Year Luke Combs Jelly Roll Cody Johnson Chris Stapleton Morgan Wallen

Female Vocalist of the Year Kelsea Ballerini Ashley McBryde Megan Moroney Kacey Musgraves Lainey Wilson

Vocal Group of the Year Lady A Little Big Town Old Dominion The Red Clay Strays Zac Brown Band

Vocal Duo of the Year Brooks and Dunn Brothers Osborne Dan + Shay Maddie & Tae The War and Treaty

Single of the Year “A Bar Song (Tipsy)” — Shaboozey “Watermelon Moonshine” — Lainey Wilson “Dirt Cheap" — Cody Johnson “I Had Some Help” — Post Malone (ft. Morgan Wallen) "White Horse" — Chris Stapleton

Song of the Year “Burn It Down” — Hillary Lindsey, Parker McCollum, Lori McKenna and Liz Rose “Dirt Cheap — Josh Phillips “I Had Some Help” — Louis Bell, Ashley Gorley, Charlie Handsome, Jonathan Hoskins, Post Malone, Ernest Keith Smith, Morgan Wallen and Chandler Paul Walters “The Painter” — Benjy Davis, Kat Higgins, Ryan Larkins "White Horse" — Chris Stapleton, Dan Wilson

New Artist of the Year Megan Moroney Shaboozey Nate Smith Mitchell Tenpenny Zach Top Bailey Zimmerman

Musician of the Year Tom Bukovac, Guitar Jenee Fleenor, Fiddle Paul Franklin, Steel Guitar Rob McNelley, Guitar Charlie Worsham, Guitar

Music Video of the Year “Dirt Cheap" — Cody Johnson “I Had Some Help” — Post Malone (ft. Morgan Wallen) “I'm Not Pretty" — Megan Moroney “The Painter” — Cody Johnson “Wildflowers and Wild Horses” — Lainey Wilson

Musical Event of the Year "Cowboys Cry Too" — Kelsea Ballerini (with Noah Kahan) “I Had Some Help” — Post Malone (ft. Morgan Wallen) “I Remember Everything” — Zach Bryan (ft. Kacey Musgraves) “Man Made a Bar” — Morgan Wallen (ft. Eric Church) “You Look Like You Love Me” — Ella Langley (ft. Riley Green)

Willie Nelson Lifetime Achievement Award George Strait

CMA Awards performers 2024

Luke Combs

Megan Moroney

Post Malone

Kelsea Ballerini & Noah Kahan

Luke Bryan

Eric Church

Kacey Musgraves

Ella Langley & Riley Green

Cody Johnson

Ashley McBryde

Brooks & Dunn & Jelly Roll

Shaboozey

Chris Stapleton

Thomas Rhett & Teddy Swims

Lainey Wilson

Bailey Zimmerman

Dierks Bentley ft. Molly Tuttle, Sierra Hull & Bronwyn Keith-Hynes