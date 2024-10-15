Canada vs Panama live stream: how to watch free from anywhere, 2024 international friendly

Watch Canada vs Panama live streams, as the FIFA World Cup 2026 co-hosts face off against the Central Americans as both teams seek a return to wining ways. Below we have all the info on how to watch Canada vs Panama from anywhere with details on worldwide TV channels, broadcasters, free streams and start times.

Canada have certainly been a tough nut to crack since Jesse Marsch took over in May. Ignoring a blowout defeat to the Netherlands in his first game in charge, Marsch's side have conceded just eight times in nine games and reached the last eight in the summer's Copa America and are defensively well drilled even if goalscoring is harder to come by. Bayern Munich's Alphonso Davies, Porto's Stephen Eustaquio and Lille's Jonathan David show the talent is there, with defeats of the USA and a draw with Mexico showing their decent form.

Panama lost 2-0 to USA a couple of days ago on Mauricio Pochettino's debut in the latter's dugout, meaning they've lost their last two after a heavy 5-0 defeat to Colombia after reaching the Copa America quarter-finals in the summer. Thomas Christiansen favors Eduardo Guerrero up front as he seeks to find a formula ahead of next month's CONCACAF Nations League fixtures.

Here's where to watch Canada vs Panama live streams online from anywhere – including FREE options.

Watch Canada vs Panama Quick Guide Key Dates Date: Tuesday, October 15

Start time: 7.30pm ET / 4.30pm ET / 12.30am BST (Oct. 16) / 10.30am AEDT (Oct. 16) Best free streams Medcom Go (PAN)

FREE Canada vs Panama live stream broadcasters

You can watch Canada vs Panama for FREE via Medcom Go in Panama.

Usually in France but traveling abroad right now? You can use a VPN to watch free Canada vs Panama coverage as if you were back home. NordVPN is our top pick of the options.

Medcom Go – Panama

Use a VPN to watch Canada vs Panama from abroad

Official Canada vs Panama broadcasters by region

Americas

Click to see more Canada vs Panama live streams▼ Canada The broadcast rights for the Canada vs Panama game in Canada are with FuboTV Canada and OneSoccer. Panama Canada vs Panama will be broadcast in Panama on Medcom Go, RPC and TVMax. USA Canada vs Panama will be show in the US on Fox Sports 1, which is also available via FuboTV.

Can I watch Canada vs Panama for free? Check your local broadcaster above but fans in Panama can watch a free Canada vs Panama live stream. Remember that, if you're traveling away from home, you can use a VPN to watch Canada vs Panama free from abroad on your usual streaming service.

When does Canada vs Panama kick off? The Canada vs Panama game kicks off at 7.30pm ET / 4.30pm PT on Tuesday, October 15. That's 12.30am BST / 10.30am AEDT on Wednesday, October 16 in the UK and Australia respectively.

Can I watch Canada vs Panama on my mobile? Of course, most broadcasters have streaming services that you can access through mobile apps or via your phone's browser. You can also stay up-to-date with all CONMEBOL 2026 World Cup qualifiers on the official social media channels on X/Twitter (@CONMEBOL) and Facebook (CONMEBOL).